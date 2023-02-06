FAQs

Does Stearns & Foster offer free shipping? Stearns & Foster offers free shipping on all eligible orders. In addition, the company offers free in-home delivery with your mattress purchase. In-home delivery includes delivery, in-home set-up in the room of your choice, and haul away of your old mattress and box spring.

Will Stearns & Foster remove your old mattress? All mattress purchases at Stearns & Foster include complimentary in-home delivery. That means Stearns & Foster will set up your new mattress/base and will also remove your old mattress and box spring/foundation free of charge.

How long can I test a Stearns & Foster mattress? Stearns & Foster offers a 90-night sleep trial with all of its mattresses. If after your three-month trial you're unhappy with your bed, Stearns & Foster will let you return or exchange your mattresses. However, it's worth nothing you will have to pay $175 shipping.

What is the Stearns & Foster warranty? Stearns & Foster mattresses are backed by a 10-year warranty. If your new mattress has a defect within 10 years of purchase, Stearns & Foster will replace or repair it for free.

How do I contact Stearns & Foster customer service? Stearns & Foster offers various ways for consumers to get in touch with them. You can start a live chat on the website or if you have questions about a product (pre-sales), you can call (844) 483-4172. For support with products you own or an order you placed, you can contact (866) 783-2767. Company reps are available 7 days a week.

Stearns & Foster hints and tips

Stearns & Foster promo codes are't the only way to save. Here are other tips for lowering the price of you Stearns & Foster purchase.

Look for deals online: Like many mattress manufacturers, Stearns & Foster offers promotions direct from its website. Although you'll find the biggest discounts on major holidays like 4th of July and Labor Day, you can still find deals year-round on their website. You can find all of their limited-time specials on their website (opens in new tab) .

Take advantage of the 90-night mattress trial: Stearns & Foster offers a 90-night trial on mattresses before you make your purchase. If during that time, you don't think it's the right mattress for you, Stearns & Foster will arrange for it to be picked up and returned.

Look for bundle deals: Oftentimes, some of the biggest discounts are offered when you buy a mattress bundle. Sure, you'll pay slightly more for the mattress and foundation, but the discount will likely be greater and you may even get some freebies thrown in like free pillows or bed sheets.

How to use Stearns & Foster promo codes

Stearns & Foster promo codes can be entered while viewing your shopping cart. After adding an item(s) to your cart, proceed to the view shopping cart page. Below the "order summary" column (located on the right), you'll see a field labeled "Enter a Promo Code." Click on the "+" icon and manually enter your code. Next click on "Apply" and the discount will be activated.

What mattresses does Stearns & Foster offer?

(Image credit: Stearns & Foster )

We've yet to review any Stearns & Foster's mattresses. However, here are the most popular beds in the company's lineup.

The Studio: This is Stearns & Foster's least-expensive bed. However, this bed doesn't make any compromises. The hybrid mattress features both supportive coils and memory foam to offer the perfect night's sleep. It also includes a moisture-wicking Tencel cover that's soft, silky, and designed to keep you cool even on the hottest of nights.

Estate: The Stearns & Foster Estate beds come in two categories: Estate and Lux Estate. They both offer TEMPUR-Indulge Memory Foam as well as IntelliCoil innersprings. The Lux Estate adds enhanced pressure relief with 15% more speciality materials for added comfort.

Lux Hybrid: This mattress uses Stearns & Foster's IntelliFlex Hybrid technology, which adds a layer of memory foam to the top of each innerspring for all-night support and comfort. Additionally, it features breathable air channels to keep you cool while you sleep.

Reserve: The Reserve is Stearns & Foster's top-of-the-line mattress. It features exclusive coil technology that is consists of IntelliCoil (20% more than the Lux Estate collection), Precision Edge Coils (for added edge support on the mattress), and an added layer of Microcoils (for long-lasting support and increased durability).