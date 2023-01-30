FAQs

Does Sealy offer free shipping? Sealy offers free shipping on eligible orders. In addition, the company offers free in-home setup on select purchases. In-home delivery includes delivery, in-home set-up in the room of your choice, and haul away of your old mattress.

Does Sealy offer mattress removal? Sealy mattress and base/foundation purchases include free in-home setup. As part of Sealy's in-home set-up, Sealy will also haul away your old mattress at no charge.

How long is the Sealy free trial? Sealy mattresses come with a full 90-night free trial to make sure it's the right pick for you. If you don't like your mattress after 90 nights, Sealy will refund your money and pay for the return shipping. The mattress will then be donated to a local agency. Keep in mind that in-home delivery items may be subject to a $175 return fee.

Do Sealy products come with a warranty? Sealy mattresses are backed by a 10-year full-replacement limited warranty. The company's beds are tested rigorously. However, if signs of dips and body impressions surface, Sealy will replace your mattress. (Sealy will cover any indentations 1-1/2" or deeper).

How do I contact Cocoon by Sealy customer service? Sealy has multiple ways to get in touch. You can start a live chat on the website which you can find on the contact us page, you can also call (800) 697-3259 or email the customer service team. Business hours are available seven days a week.

Sealy hints and tips

In addition to Sealy coupon codes, there are various other ways to save money at Sealy.

Save with freebies & bundles: The Sealy website (opens in new tab) regularly offers promotions on Sealy beds and accessories. Deals can include free pillows, discounts, and more.

The Sealy website regularly offers promotions on Sealy beds and accessories. Deals can include free pillows, discounts, and more. Enjoy a 90-night mattress trial: Sealy offers a 90-night trial on mattresses so you have plenty of time to decide whether it's your perfect match. If during that time, you don't think it's the right mattress for you, Sealy will arrange for it to be picked up and returned, for free. In certain occasions, the mattress may be donated to a local organization.

Sealy offers a 90-night trial on mattresses so you have plenty of time to decide whether it's your perfect match. If during that time, you don't think it's the right mattress for you, Sealy will arrange for it to be picked up and returned, for free. In certain occasions, the mattress may be donated to a local organization. Look for deals on Sealy beds: Like many mattress manufacturers, Sealy frequently offers sales on its beds, foundations, and frams. Make sure to follow our Sealy mattress sales guide for the best sales each week.

How to use Sealy promo codes

Sealy promo codes can be entered while viewing your shopping cart. After adding an item(s) to your shopping cart, proceed to the view shopping cart page. Below the "order summary" column (located on the right), you'll see a field labeled "Enter a Promo Code." Click on the "+" and manually enter your code. Once you've entered your coupon code, click "Apply" and the discount will be immediately shown.

What are the best Sealy mattresses?

(Image credit: Sealy)

Cocoon by Sealy: The Cocoon by Sealy mattress holds a spot in our list of the best mattress in a box and best mattress under $1,000. We especially like the mattress' stretch-knit cover, which is infused with phase change material. This temperature-regulating fabric is usually found on more expensive mattresses, and we found it did a brilliant job of absorbing and dissipating heat. It's one of the most consistently cool mattresses we've slept on. Check out our Cocoon Chill Mattress review for our full thoughts on the bed.

Sealy Essentials Winter Green: We haven't reviewed this mattress, but if you're on a tight budget, the Sealy Essentials Winter Green is a fantastic bargain buy. This hybrid features 638 encased coils, comfort gel foam layers, and a cooling knit cover. The plush Euro top also gives it a hotel-like luxury feel, but without the luxury price tag to match.

Sealy Posturepedic Plus Satisfied II: Heavy sleepers and anyone with back pain will want to consider the Sealy Posturepedic Plus Satisfied II mattress. With 1,072 encased coils plus a pro edge system, you don't have to worry about sinking too deeply into this bed. Layers of gel-infused foam plus a knit top cover will also help you sleep cool and comfortable.