FAQs
What kind of Serta mattresses can I buy?
Serta Collection: The Harmony line of mattresses offer support and pressure relief at an affordable price. The Harmony models feature the company's T1 pocketed coils in the center third of the mattress to provide optimal support. They're available in essential Harmony, or upgraded Harmony Lux and Harmony Lux Hybrid.
Perfect Sleeper Collection: The Black line offers the ultimate in luxury comfort. These mattresses feature Beautyrest's Premier Zoned T3 Pocketed Coil support system as well as a more advanced cooling system and finer materials including cashmere, alpaca, and silk.
iComfortECO Collection: Like its namesake suggests, the PressureSmart mattresses are designed to offer superior support and cooling comfort. They're made to relieve pressure where you need it most.
Arctic Collection: Nate Berkus is an American interior designer, autor, and TV personality. Beautyrest and Nate Berkus have teamed up to create a limited edition line of mattresses that put sustainable materials front and center. These mattresses have five different firmness options. Additionally, when selecting the Classic Top you can choose between Extra Firm, Medium, and Plush. When selecting the Pillowtop Option, you can choose between Medium and Plush.
Does Serta offer free shipping?
Serta offers free shipping on all orders delivered via FedEx. This includes mattresses as well as additional items like bedding, pillows, furniture, and more.
Does Serta offer white glove delivery?
All mattresses sold at Serta include the option to upgrade to White Glove delivery for a non-refundable fee of $150. This service includes set up as well as removal of your old mattress and box spring.
Does Serta offer a sleep trial?
Serta offers a 120-day sleep trial with all of its mattresses, foundations, and furniture. After your trial is up, you can opt to keep it, exchange it, or return it for a refund.
How can I contact Serta customer service?
Serta customer service can be contacted at 888-708-1466. The support team is available 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (PT) Mondays through Fridays. They can also be reached via an online form on the Serta website.
Hints and tips
Trial your mattress for 120 days: Serta offers a 120-day sleep trial on all of its mattresses. That gives you over three months to decide whether a specific mattress is for you. If you aren't satisfied, you can return your mattress for a full refund.
Sign up for the Serta mailing list: The Serta mailing list can alert you of new product announcements, upcoming sales, and Serta promo codes. You can sign up for the e-mails via the Serta website.
Shop during holiday periods: Generally speaking, Serta mattress sales can be found any day of the week. But the lowest prices are usually reserved for major retail holidays such as Labor Day and Cyber Monday. If you can shop on those days, you'll get the lowest prices of the year.
Follow Serta on social media: At times, Serta's social media accounts will give you a heads up on upcoming sales. If you're already on social media, it's worth giving them a follow for news on deals and promotions.
How to use Serta promo codes
1. Select one of our Serta promo codes above and click "Get Code" to reveal it. 2. Copy the code to your clipboard and head over to the Serta website to start shopping.
3. Add an item(s) to your shopping cart and proceed to the checkout page.
4. Above the total, you'll see a section titled "Discount code." Manually enter your Serta promo code and click "Apply."
5. Your coupon will be activated automatically.
As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
Founded in 1931, Serta is an Illinois-based mattress company known for its popular line of mattresses. The company is the leading provider of beds to the hospitality industry, including many international hotel chains. The company is owned by Serta Simmons Bedding, which also owns popular brands like Beautyrest and Tuft & Needle. As one of the largest mattress brands in the United States, Serta's popularity rose in the 2000s with the help of the Serta sheep TV advertisements. Since then it's been known to offer some of the best mattresses in the market. On this page we're featuring today's best Serta promo codes along with other ways to find the best Serta mattress sales.
