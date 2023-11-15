Leesa Coupons for November 2023

FAQs

Does Leesa offer free shipping? All Leesa orders include free shipping to all 50 US states as a default, with orders arriving in 3 - 5 working days. Each order will include tracking details sent in the confirmation email, so you can keep an eye on where your mattress is as you wait.

Can I get Leesa Black Friday deals? Mattress retailers love to offer a deal for Black Friday and Leesa is no different. Last year, we saw $700 off selected mattress models, and we've already seen similar this year, with up to $750 off and two free pillows with selected hybrid mattresses. Here at Tom's Guide, we keep a close eye on Black Friday mattress deals, and will be keeping this page up to date with all the latest offers as they become available.

Does Leesa run a mattress removal service? Customers can opt for White Glove Delivery for an additional $150. This option means upon delivery of your new mattress, the Leesa team will also remove your old one. Keep an eye out for this option at the checkout if you're looking to save on admin.

What is the Leesa returns policy? Customers can send back mattresses within 100 days of purchase in exchange for a full refund thanks to 100 night free trial. You’ll need to make sure you've had your mattress for at least 30 days before returning it, however - this is to make sure you've properly tested it out.

How can I get in touch with Leesa customer service? If you want to speak with the Leesa team, you can call them on 1-844-335-3372, send them an email them at support@leesa.com, or start a live chat via the chat icon in the corner of their website.

Hints and Tips

Shop the Leesa sales: Leesa regularly runs sales on its products, which can offer discount & freebies with purchases. We regularly see as much as $700 off mattresses, as well as the likes of free pillows thrown in with orders, 25% off bedding & more. You can expect the biggest promotions the run during key retailing seasons such as Christmas, Labor Day and Black Friday. Make sure to check in around these times of year for new chances to save.

Refer a friend to the brand: Know someone who'd love a Leesa mattress? You can refer friends & family to the brand and earn rewards for doing so thanks to the refer a friend scheme. When someone makes a purchase using your referral link, they'll get $50 off their first order, and you'll receive $50 back as thanks.

Redeem a military or student discount: If you're a student or teacher, an active or retired member of the military, first responder, nurse, or other member of medical staff, you can redeem $50 off your next mattress purchase. Just verify your status with a valid email address to claim your saving.

Keep up to date with the newsletter: Leesa customers can stay in the know about products, promotions & more by signing up to the newsletter with their chosen email address. All updates will be sent regularly to your inbox so you never miss a chance to save on bedding purchases.

Follow Leesa on social media: If the newsletter isn't your speed, you can also find Leesa on a range of social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Subscribe or follow their profile and you'll see regular updates in your feed, making it more likely you'll snap up a saving when one comes around.

How to use Leesa Coupons 1. Browse the Leesa Coupons page for a discount you'd like to redeem and click 'Get Code'. 2. Copy the code to your clipboard, then head over to the Leesa website to start your shopping. 3. Add the items you're after to your cart as you go, then click on your cart when you're ready to order. 4. At the checkout screen, look out for a box marked 'Promo Code' - this can be found on the right-hand side underneath your order summary. 5. Paste your Leesa Coupon from earlier into the promo code box and click 'Apply'. 6. Your order total should now change to include your discount - once you've confirmed this, proceed through the rest of the checkout as normal to place your order.

How we source coupon codes

The coupons you’ll find on Tom’s Guide have been sourced by our dedicated coupons team, who use the web, our relationships with retailers, & our affiliate networks to find the latest codes. The offers on each coupon page are updated every few days to ensure we feature the freshest ways to save, and our commercial team (based in London) also sources exclusive codes and sales info directly from some of the biggest retailers around.

How we test coupon codes

All the coupon codes we list on our pages have been tested by our deals & offers teams to check they work as intended before they’ve been uploaded. You’ll find a wide range of coupons on Tom’s Guide, including free shipping offers, student discounts, and savings on various kinds of products.

To ensure that all listed codes are available to use, we don’t include any one-time use or user-specific coupons. We also provide as much information as we can to keep things as clear as possible - any expiry dates or terms & conditions will be listed alongside the code. Look for the ‘Terms & Conditions’ text - you’ll be able to click this to expand this section for more details.

What to do if a coupon code doesn’t work

We take care to only list tried & tested coupons on our pages, so all codes should be active and confer the listed discount or deal. However, although we keep up to date with expiry dates and any terms & conditions, sometimes retailers change these before we can update our pages.

Should a coupon fail to work as expected, check you meet any listed requirements. These can include minimum spends, multibuy offers, or product-specific promotions (i.e. 10% off selected tablets). You can view all associated requirements by clicking “View terms and conditions” below your code.

If this does not solve your issue, you can contact our customer service team by emailing coupons.tomsguide@futurenet.com. Make sure to let us know which coupon you were trying to use and which page this was listed on, and we’ll be in touch to help as soon as possible.

How we make money

Tom’s Guide makes money from coupons through a commission-based model. We have agreements in place with each retailer on our site - for every purchase made using one of our coupons or deals, we earn a small percentage of the order total back in commission.

Thanks to this model, we can save our customers money without charging them a thing. You won’t pay a penny to get the discounts listed on our pages, so whichever code or deal you choose, you’ll get exactly what it says on the tin.