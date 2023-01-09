FAQs

What is CyberGhost VPN? CyberGhost is a well-known VPN with a wide variety of security features and friendly pricing. It's a great choice for individuals and small businesses that want to bypass geo-blocking restrictions and ensure their anonymity, privacy, and security on the internet. In our CyberGhost VPN review, we called it a premium VPN with few drawbacks.

What are the most popular CyberGhost VPN plans? CyberGhost VPN offers three plans at different price points. Some of the service's most popular plans include: * 2-year plan: for $2.03 per month (includes 4 extra months free)

* 6-month plan: for $6.99 per month

* 1-month plan for $12.99 per month

Does CyberGhost VPN offer a referral program? CyberGhost VPN offers a refer a friend program to help you save on your subscription. Enlist a friend using your referral link and both you and your friend will get 30 days of service for free. You can learn more about the refer a friend program via CyberGhost's website (opens in new tab).

Where can I find CyberGhost VPN deals? Since there are no CyberGhost VPN sales, you'll need to rely on VPN deals to lower the price of your subscription. The best way to save on your CyberGhost VPN purchase is to sign up for a 2-year plan. You'll not only get a cheaper monthly rate, but you'll also get four additional months for free.

CyberGhost VPN hints and tips

There are various ways to save money at CyberGhost VPN. They include:

Free trial: CyberGhost VPN offers up to a 3-day free trial so you have time to decide whether it's the right VPN for you. Windows and macOS users get a 24-hour trial, whereas Android and iOS users get a 3-day free trial. You can start your free trial via the CyberGhost VPN page (opens in new tab) .

How to use CyberGhost coupons

There are no active CyberGhost coupons. However, there are other ways to save on your CyberGhost subscription. For instance, you can save over 80% when you sign up for a multi-year plan. Or you can use CyberGhost's referral program to get you (and your friend) 30 days of free service.

Why choose CyberGhost VPN?

(Image credit: Future)

CyberGhost VPN is one of the best VPN services on the market. It specializes in making streaming and torrenting as easy as possible while also delivering excellent privacy features.

In terms of security, uses 256-bit AES encryption, which is the gold standard from all top secure VPN providers. CyberGhost's app is also transparent in terms of what data the service collects about your usage. This means you can allow CyberGhost to collect some anonymous data to improve its apps or simply opt out of it. Not many providers give you this option.

CyberGhost is insistent about its strict no-logs policy, promising "complete privacy on all devices". It assures its potential customers that their browsing history, the sites they visit, the data they transmit, and what they search for will not be monitored or recorded by the company. It also makes it clear that it won't log IP addresses, connection timestamps, or how long the service has been used.

If you're an avid streamer or torrenter, CyberGhost has some really neat functions built into its apps. For starters, rather than having to go through a lengthy trial-and-error process to find a connection that's suited to certain activity, CyberGhost has filters that sort its huge range of servers into those that are best for streaming and torrenting.

If you want to watch BBC iPlayer, pick a streaming server in the UK. If you want a fast, safe P2P connection, select a torrenting server in your country that’s got the best download speed. It's that simple.

That said, there is a lot of tough competition out there. Make sure to check out our ExpressVPN vs CyberGhost comparison to see which provider offers the best service.