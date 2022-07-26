Wix promo codes for July 2022
What are Wix promo codes?
Wix promo codes are digital coupons that can help lower the price of Wix services. When available, Wix coupon codes can be entered during checkout.
Does Wix offer free plans?
Users can try a Wix Premium Plan for free. You can cancel within 14 days to receive a full refund.
What services does Wix offer?
In addition to launching your own website, Wix also provides its own web hosting and domain names (free and paid). Wix also provides a suite of apps that add extra functionality to your website. Services includes email marketing, automations, forms, live chat, and more.
What pricing plans does Wix offer?
Wix offers a wide variety of pricing plans based on your needs. Plans include Website plans, business/e-commerce plans, and enterprise plans. You can view all plans and pricing on the Wix website (opens in new tab).
- Website plans from $16/month: These plans are for showcasing a professional website. They start at $16/month for personal use or up to $45/month for Wix's VIP plan.
- Business/e-commerce from $27/month: These plans are for websites that will accept online payments. A basic plan goes for $27/month, whereas a business VIP plan costs $59/month and includes unlimited storage space and priority customer care.
- Enterprise from $500/month: Wix's top tier plans are for creating, launching, and promoting businesses. These personalized plans include a dedicated support team, enterprise-grade security, maintenance, and 1-on-1 consulting.
How to use Wix promo codes
Before you can use a Wix promo code, you'll need to sign up for a Wix account and provide information on the type of website you'd like to set up. After you've selected the Wix plan that meets your needs, continue to the payment screen. Click the "Enter promo code" field, manually type your Wix coupon, and click apply.
As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
About Wix
Wix is a software company that lets users create and manage their own websites using intuitive drag and drop tools. The Israel-based company has offices throughout the world including Brazil, Canada, Germany, and more. Founded in 2006 by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami and Giora Kaplan, Wix empowers anyone to create a website with no coding or design skills required. The cloud-based development platform has millions of users. Users can promote their businesses, showcase their art, or set up online/e-commerce shops. The Wix platform provides everything that's needed to get up and running.
