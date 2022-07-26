About Wix

Wix is a software company that lets users create and manage their own websites using intuitive drag and drop tools. The Israel-based company has offices throughout the world including Brazil, Canada, Germany, and more. Founded in 2006 by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami and Giora Kaplan, Wix empowers anyone to create a website with no coding or design skills required. The cloud-based development platform has millions of users. Users can promote their businesses, showcase their art, or set up online/e-commerce shops. The Wix platform provides everything that's needed to get up and running.