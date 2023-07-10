FAQs

How can I contact Autodesk customer support? You can ring their sales team at 1-855-664-8618 or contact them online via the contact page on the Autodesk website. The contact page is also where you'll also find helpful FAQs to help with general help and advice.

Do I need an Autodesk software subscription? Yes, you can only access Autodesk’s collection of software with a valid subscription or Autodesk Flex tokens. Having a subscription does come with some added benefits. A subscription entitles you to bonuses such as live support for any issues that you may have and product usage reporting. Once you’ve activated your subscription, you’ll be able to use your software offline for 30 days. After those 30 days, you’ll have to connect to the internet and reactivate your product.

What is Autodesk Flex? Autodesk Flex is the best choice for those of you looking to avoid the commitment of a subscription. Flex allows users can buy tokens to access a range of Autodesk products. These tokens can be redeemed for 24 hours of use of an Autodesk product at a time. You can assign as many users as you want to a Flex account and easily manage what they have access to.

Are there Autodesk sales? Yes, Autodesk regularly holds sales and promotions on its suite of software. They often have sales around significant annual events such as Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas.

Can I get an Autodesk student discount? Yes, you can. Students and educators can apply for free subscriptions to selected Autodesk products. Head over to the education section of Autodesk’s website to learn more, create your account, and confirm your student status. After you’ve verified your student status, you can enjoy your free year’s subscription.

What is Autodesk's refund policy? With Autodesk, the period of time that you're eligible for a refund is dependent on the plan that you've chosen. You can request a full refund for monthly subscriptions within the first 15 days of the initial purchase or renewal date. If you'd like a refund on maintenance, annual or 3-year subscriptions, then you have up to 30 days after the purchase or renewal date to initiate your return.

Hints and Tips

Use the Autodesk free trial: Try before you buy with the Autodesk free trial offer and avoid any post-purchase regret. During the trial, you'll be able to try their software free of charge. If after the trial period, you decide that you would like to continue using the software, you can subscribe and convert your free trial account into a subscription account.

Choose a longer plan: The longer the Autodesk plan you choose, the more on average you'll save on your plan pricing per month. If you're happy with the software after the free trial then it's worth paying for a longer plan if you can to save in the long run. Changing to a three-year subscription to products such as Autodesk Revit, Recap, 360 and Inventor Student, can save you up to $240 a year.

Refer a friend: You can earn $250 from referring a friend or associate to an Autodesk product. Every single referral that you manage to make will reward you with $175 for yourself and $75 for the friend or associate that you refer. That’s a great incentive if you like the product and know someone else that would too.

Look out for promotions: The easiest way to find ways to save is to check out Autodesk’s promotions page. Here you’ll find all of the latest deals and promotions whether it’s bundles or cheaper long-term subscriptions.

Follow Autodesk on social media: Autodesk has a presence on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Youtube. So be sure to follow them on your preferred platform for all of the latest product news and news on deals.