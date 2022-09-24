FAQs

What are LastPass coupon codes? LastPass coupon codes can be used to lower the price of a LastPass subscription. However, it's worth nothing that the LastPass website doesn't accept coupon codes. That said, there are other ways to save on your LastPass subscription. Likewise, other authorized retailers could offer LastPass coupon codes for their customers.

What are the most popular LastPass subscriptions? LastPass has a wide range of plans for consumers, families, and businesses. Some of the company's most popular plans include:



Premium: For $3/month (billed annually), LastPass Premium offers all of the benefits of the free version, but lets you access your passwords on all devices — desktop and mobile. You also get 1Gb encrypted file storage, dark web monitoring, emergency access, and priority tech support.

Families: For $4/month (billed annually), LastPass Families includes all Premium features and adds six individual encrypted vaults as well as a family manager dashboard to manage users and security.

Business: LastPass Business helps to eliminate employee password reuse by giving every user their own personalized vault, while maintaining oversight with a robust admin dashboard. Prices start at $4/month for Teams or $6/month for Business with SSO apps and MFA.

Where can I find LastPass deals? One of the best ways to save on your LastPass subscription is via the LastPass website itself. Although it doesn't frequently offer deals, you will from time to time find discounts on LastPass subscriptions. Last holiday season, for instance, LastPass took 20% off its Premium, Families, and Enterprise plans. When available, you can find deals via the LastPass website (opens in new tab).

Does LastPass offer free trials? LastPass offers a free version of its password manager. However, the free version of LastPass only syncs across your computers or among your mobile devices — not both. Otherwise, you get access to LastPass' password generator, unlimited passwords, and secure storage. You can start your 30-day free trial via the LastPass website (opens in new tab). LastPass Business offers a free 14-day trial.

Was there a LastPass breach? LastPass had its source code stolen by hackers earlier this summer. Fortunately, customer passwords weren't exposed as the hackers only managed to steal the company's source code along with proprietary technical information. LastPass stores all customer passwords inside encrypted vaults that can only be decrypted by using your master password. As a result, LastPass stated that no master passwords were compromised as a result of the incident.

LastPass hints and tips

There are various ways to save money on LastPass subscriptions. General tips include:

Freemium: LastPass offers a freemium version that offers many of the same great features found in the Premium version. Just keep in mind that you can only sync your passwords among your desktop devices or mobile devices.

LastPass offers a freemium version that offers many of the same great features found in the Premium version. Just keep in mind that you can only sync your passwords among your desktop devices or mobile devices. Shop on major holidays: Like most retailers, LastPass tends to offer deals year round. However, one of the best ways to ensure you're getting the lowest price is by looking for deals during major holidays like Black Friday or Cyber Monday. Big retail holidays tend to offer the lowest/best prices of the year.

Like most retailers, LastPass tends to offer deals year round. However, one of the best ways to ensure you're getting the lowest price is by looking for deals during major holidays like Black Friday or Cyber Monday. Big retail holidays tend to offer the lowest/best prices of the year. Take advantage of free trials: Not sure LastPass is for you? The company lets you try out their Premium plan for 30 days. It's then up to you to continue or end your trial?

How to use LastPass coupon codes

LastPass coupon codes aren't easily found. In fact, the LastPass website doesn't accept coupon codes. However, there are other ways to save on your subscription. New users can usually find discounts when signing up for two years of service. Additionally, LastPass sales and LastPass free trials can help you save on your subscriptions.

In our LastPass review, we called LastPass the best password manager in terms of features and user experience. It offers a simple design, easy to use browser extensions, two-factor authentication options on all tiers, and an inexpensive Family plan.

We also like that you don't need to install an application on your computer to use LastPass. Instead, the software lives entirely in browser extensions and in the full-featured web interface.

Likewise, LastPass' free tier is an excellent choice offering most of the basic functionality you could want. Just keep in mind that LastPass now limits syncing across all device types (computers, smartphones. and tablets) to its premium plan only. Still not sure if LastPass is for you? Check out our guide to LastPass vs 1Password.