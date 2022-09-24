FAQs

What are Keeper Security promo codes? Keeper Security promo codes can be used to lower the price of your Keeper subscription. When available, they can be applied during the checkout process and your discount will be applied immediately.

What are the most popular Keeper Security subscriptions? Keeper Security has plans for all users and budgets. Some of the company's most popular plans include:

Personal: For $2.91/month (billed annually), a personal account offers unlimited password generation/management, two-factor authentication, and secure file storage for one person.

For $2.91/month (billed annually), a personal account offers unlimited password generation/management, two-factor authentication, and secure file storage for one person. Personal Plus Bundle: For $4.87/month (billed annually), the Keeper Personal Plus Bundle adds dark-web monitoring to the basic features.

For $4.87/month (billed annually), the Keeper Personal Plus Bundle adds dark-web monitoring to the basic features. Family: For $6.24/month (billed annually), the Keeper Family plan gives you access to five private vaults.

For $6.24/month (billed annually), the Keeper Family plan gives you access to five private vaults. Family Plus Bundle: For $8.62/month (billed annually), the Keeper Family Plus Bundle adds dark-web monitoring to the basic features.

For $8.62/month (billed annually), the Keeper Family Plus Bundle adds dark-web monitoring to the basic features. Business: Keeper Business plans start at $3.75/user per month. They include an encrypted vault for every user, unlimited devices, security audit and reporting, team management, and more.

Are there Keeper Security deals? Keeper Security deals can be found any time of the year. Discounts take from 30% to 80% off the cost of a traditional Keeper subscription. The deals usually apply to the personal and family plans only.

Does Keeper Security offer student discounts? Students can save 50% off their Keeper Security plans. You'll need to verify your student status via StudentBeans. You can find out more details via the Keeper Security website (opens in new tab).

Does Keeper offer military or first responder discounts? Keeper Security offers 30% off to military, first responders, nurses, doctors, and hospital employees. Discounts are applicable to Keeper Unlimited and Keeper Family plans only. You can find out more details via the Keeper Security website (opens in new tab).

Does Keeper Security offer a freemium version? Keeper Security offers a free version of its password manager. However, it's limited to just one mobile device. You can start your free trial via the Keeper website (opens in new tab).

Keeper hints and tips

There are various ways to save money on your Keeper Security subscriptions. A few tips include:

Take advantage of Keeper deals: Keeper frequently offers discounts on its personal and family plans. Many times, the offers can be found on the Keeper website (opens in new tab) .

Keeper frequently offers discounts on its personal and family plans. Many times, the offers can be found on the Keeper website . Wait for major holidays: Keeper Security's biggest discounts tend to come on holidays. Major retail events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday usually bring about discounts as high as 80% off.

Keeper Security's biggest discounts tend to come on holidays. Major retail events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday usually bring about discounts as high as 80% off. Use your student ID: Keepers offers an epic 50% off discounts to students. Likewise, military, first responders, nurses, doctors, and hospital employees can save 30% on their plans with eligible verification.

How to use Keeper Security promo codes

Keeper Security promo codes can be entered during the checkout process. You'll need to sign into your Keeper account and select the services you'd like to purchase. Below the order summary, you'll find a section/field titled "Promo code." Manually enter your Keeper Security coupon code here and the discount will automatically be applied.

(Image credit: Keeper)

In our Keeper password manager review, we called it a competitively priced, highly secure password manager with a clean, consistent experience across all platforms and devices. You can use Keeper as a web-vault and browser-extension combo, or you can opt for the desktop app. (Keeper's free tier gives you everything except syncing among devices).

Keeper uses AES-256 encryption to secure data on its servers as well as your devices. Your information is unencrypted locally on your device only when you enter your master password, so neither Keeper employees nor hackers can access it.

In addition, Keeper is also SOC 2 Type 2 compliant. That means it's trusted by the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA) to manage consumer data. Keeper is also subject to regular security audits.

We're fans of Keeper's security measures and its mix-and-match add-on options like extra storage and dark-web monitoring. Now that more identity-form templates have been rolled out, Keeper is one of the top premium password managers on the market.