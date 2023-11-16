FAQs

Does Breville offer free shipping? Yes, when you place an order over $49, you’ll automatically qualify for free standard shipping, saving you on any additional fees.

Will there be a Breville Black Friday sale? Yes, Breville already has a Black Friday dedicated page on their website in preparation for Friday 24th November. It’s probably a good idea to keep an eye on the website over the week of Black Friday so you don’t miss out on the best offers.

What is the returns policy at Breville? If you’re not 100% satisfied with your purchase(s) from Breville, you can opt to return it. They have a 30-day returns policy which means you’ll have 30 days from your shipping date to return. Please note that all items must be returned in their original, unused condition, along with all original packaging, accessories, and documentation.

How do I create a return at Breville? Providing that you are returning your order within 30 days of receiving it, you must contact Breville to begin the return process. Once you have received your return authority number, you’ll be able to return your chosen appliance. Please note that your return authority number is valid for 14 days.

Sign up to the Breville newsletter: Make sure to sign up to the Breville newsletter so you never miss another thing. When you do, you’ll be one of the first to receive news of exclusive offers and promotions and be notified when sales are running or when new products are available.

Take advantage of seasonal sales: If you’ve got a bit of a strict budget, it’s worth checking the Breville website for their seasonal promotions. These tend to be time-limited sales though so make sure you keep an eye out for when they end so you can make the most of them to save yourself some money.

Become a part of Breville+: If you’ve got an appliance that is compatible with Breville+ then it’s definitely worth downloading the Breville+ app. When you do, you’ll be able to discover a fantastic variety of content that will help you get the most out of your appliances. From how to clean your gadgets and the secret to the best pizza, to an introduction to air frying, cooking guides, and more, you’ll be able to access it all free of charge.

Make the most of Breville Remanufactured: Looking for a way to treat yourself to a new appliance without having to break the bank? Make sure you check out the Breville Remanufactured section where you can shop for products that have been remanufactured to be as good as new, for a fraction of the cost.

How to use Breville promo codes 1. Find a Breville promo code you’d like to use and click "Get Code" to reveal it. 2. Copy the code and head to the Breville website to start shopping. 3. After adding an item(s) to your shopping cart, proceed to the checkout stage. 4. Enter your chosen promo code into the promo code box. 5. After entering, hit the "Apply" button and your coupon will be activated. 5. Proceed through the rest of the checkout process as normal to place your order.

