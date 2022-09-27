FAQs

What are Ninja Kitchen promo codes? Ninja promo codes are digital vouchers that can be used to lower the price of Ninja appliances. When available, these coupons can be entered when viewing your shopping cart. The discount will be applied during the final page of checkout.

Does Ninja Kitchen offer free shipping? Ninja offers free shipping on select appliances only. Items eligible for free shipping will display a free shipping badge/icon.

Does Ninja Kitchen offer student discounts? Need to furnish your dorm room? You're in luck. Ninja offers students a 15% discount on all products. You'll need to register and verify your student status via Student Beans. You can read about the student discount via the Ninja website (opens in new tab).

What is Ninja Kitchen's return policy? Ninja offers a 90-day money-back guarantee. The company will refund your purchase price, but keep in mind that you can't do a product exchange. If you aren't satisfied with your purchase, you may exercise the 90-day money back guarantee.

What is Ninja Kitchen's warranty policy? Ninja offers a variety of warranties based on the product you purchase. Warranties can range from 1-year to 10-year. The Ninja Foodi NeverStick, for instance, comes with a 10-year warranty. You can read about all of Ninja's warranties via the Ninja website (opens in new tab).

What is Ninja Kitchen's referral discount? Ninja rewards customers who recommend Ninja appliances. When someone uses your referral link to buy a Ninja product, you and your friend will each receive a $20 discount on your next purchase of $100 or more. To get your referral link, navigate to the bottom of the Ninja homepage (opens in new tab) and click on "Give $20, Get $20." You'll need to enter an e-mail address and your referral link will be sent to that address.

Ninja Kitchen hints and tips

Ninja promo codes aren't the only way to save on Ninja products. Here are other ways to lower the price of your next Ninja purchase.

Check out Ninja Kitchen's deals page: Like many manufacturers, Ninja regularly offers sales and promos on its website. Oftentimes, you're able to find Ninja promo codes directly on the company's homepage. Recent coupon codes have take up to 25% off select appliances. You can shop the Ninja store via the Ninja website (opens in new tab) .

When you sign up to receive Ninja promotions, Ninja will give you a 10% discount on your first purchase. You can sign up via the Ninja homepage. Shop at other retailers: Ninja Kitchen is a very popular brand and major retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart tend to discount Ninja appliances. So if you don't find any discounts on Ninja's website, chances are high another retailer has one or more Ninja products on sale.

How to use Ninja Kitchen promo codes

Ninja Kitchen promo codes can be applied during the checkout process. When viewing your order summary, you'll find a field underneath the price titled "Promo Code." Manually type your Ninja coupon code, click the arrow button to apply, and your coupon will be applied automatically.

What are the best Ninja Kitchen appliances?

(Image credit: Ninja)

Ninja Foodi 2 Basket Air Fryer: Perfect for families, the Foodi 2 is one of the best air fryers we've tested. We like it because it has two baskets in which you can cook two different items at the same time at different temperatures; the machine makes sure they're both ready simultaneously. You also have the option of only cooking in one basket or making a double batch of one item. Make sure to read our Ninja Foodi 2 Basket Air Fryer review for our full take on this appliance.

Ninja Professional Plus: The Ninja Pro Plus is one of the best blenders we've tested. During our tests, we found that it was equally adept at milling grains down to fine powder, and also transforming rolled oats and water into a full-bodied and thick oat milk. It's the perfect pro blender for those on a budget.

Ninja Professional Food Processor: The Ninja Professional Food Processor is a versatile food processor that accomplishes a lot with just a few attachments. Because it's compact, it's perfect for homes where counter or storage space is limited. In our Ninja Professional Food Processor review, we called it a compact, powerful machine that's suitable for most kitchens. Simply put, it's one of the best food processors you can buy.

Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System: Ideal for coffee and tea lovers alike, the Ninja Hot/Cold Brewed System is one of the best coffee makers on the market. In our Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System review, we said this machine can turn your kitchen into a full-on cafe. It's great for households that require both single-serve and multi-cup brewers. We also like that it offers plenty of flexibility in preparing the type and amount of coffee you want. The option to make tea is a sweet bonus, especially since it steeps various teas at their optimum temperatures.

Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven DT201: You'll need plenty of counter space, but the Ninja Foodi DT201 is one of the best toaster ovens on the market. You get two oven racks which can be used to heat up two 12-inch pizzas at once. You can also use one rack along with the air frying basket to cook a roast and a bunch of veggies simultaneously. Check out our Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven DT201 review for more thoughts on this device.