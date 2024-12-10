Score $800 off this killer RTX 4080 gaming laptop for a limited time

Cyber Monday may be behind us, but we're still smack dab in the middle of the holiday season here in the U.S. and that means smart retailers are still running enticing deals.

I know because I've been covering laptops for years here at Tom's Guide, so I've watched the holiday sales season extend longer every year as retailers try to entice you to buy after Black Friday.

Case in point: the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i gaming laptop is $1,999 at B&H Photo Video right now, which knocks roughly $800 bucks off the current $2,799 asking price.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i: was $2,799 now $1,999 at BHPhoto This Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is an elegant gaming laptop powered by a 14th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. That's enough power to make even the best PC games look great on the 16-inch 1600p 240Hz display.

I saw this laptop on sale for Black Friday over the last few weeks for the same price, so you're basically getting the Black Friday deal price in December.

It's a great deal too since you get the speed of a 14th Gen Intel Core i9 laptop CPU, the power of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 laptop GPU and 32GB of DDR 5 RAM, plus a 1TB SSD to store all your files and favorite games. That's good enough to play even the best Steam games at good to stellar framerates on the 16-inch (2560 x 1600 pixels) HDR-capable IPS display. Plus, you can enjoy silky-smooth framerates thanks to its 240Hz refresh rate.

And since this beast ships with a physical RJ-45 Ethernet jack (in addition to a slew of USB-A, USB-C and HDMI 2.1 ports) you can count on being able to plug into wired Internet for maximum speeds when gaming online. In fact, you'll probably want to keep this power-hungry laptop plugged in whenever possible if you want to enjoy the best performance. As you'll read in our full Lenovo Legion Pro 7i review, this hefty gaming laptop can last for a few hours on battery when you're writing or browsing the web, but when gaming you'll be lucky to eke out an hour on battery.

But that's par for the course for even the best gaming laptops, so there's no shame in keeping this monster plugged in on a desk. This is one of the best gaming laptop deals I've seen so far this year and there's no telling how long it will last!