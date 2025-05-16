35 summer movies we can’t wait to see in theaters, Netflix and more

Summer is almost here and that means the summer movie season has officially arrived.

With scorching hot temperatures about to drive you into the cold, air-conditioned embrace of your local cinema, the streaming team at Tom’s Guide has put together your guide to the hottest summer movies.

Starting with “Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning” on May 23, we’re covering all the biggest movies from Memorial Day weekend all the way up until “The Roses” on August 29, just before Labor Day.

Some of these are true blockbusters, others are must-see theatrical releases, and there are even a few movies that will debut on some of the best streaming services. But all of them have big stars on the screen.

So without further ado, here are the 35 hottest movies you have to see this summer.

‘Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning’ (in theaters May 23)

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning | Official Trailer (2025 Movie) - Tom Cruise - YouTube Watch On

IMF agent Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) is back on the big screen for his eighth impossible mission, and what will doubtless be one of the biggest movies of the summer.

Picking up not long after the events of “Dead Reckoning”, “Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning” will see Ethan and his team striving to beat Gabriel (Esai Morales) and finally destroy “The Entity,” that almighty A.I. being that seemingly everyone in the world wanted to get their hands on.

Expect more wild stunts and plenty of thrills from this next (and potentially last) globetrotting, action-packed adventure. — Martin Shore

‘Lilo & Stitch’ (in theaters May 23)

Lilo & Stitch | Official Trailer | In Theaters May 23 - YouTube Watch On

Love ‘em or hate ‘em, Disney’s keeping the live-action remakes coming.

Its latest adapts the 2002 story of an alien agent of chaos, Stitch (voiced by Chris Sanders, reprising his role from the original film, which he also co-directed), who crash-lands in Hawaii on the run from the law. There, he learns the true meaning of friendship when he’s taken in by Lilo (Maia Kealoha) and her family.

With Dean Fleischer Camp, who helmed the Oscar-nominated "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On," in the director’s chair, this could be the most heartfelt remake yet. — Alyse Stanley

‘Friendship’ (in theaters May 23)

Friendship | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

If you like “I Think You Should Leave,” then you’ll probably like “ Friendship .”

Starring Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd as two guys in a budding bromance, the movie feels like an extended sketch of the former’s hit Netflix sketch comedy show. That means Robinson’s patented awkward humor, and lots of it.

I was lucky enough to see this movie at the Atlanta Film Festival and I promise you, if nothing else, this twisted comedy will have you laughing. — Malcolm McMillan

‘Karate Kid: Legends’ (in theaters May 30)

KARATE KID: LEGENDS - New Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Following the successful conclusion of “Cobra Kai” on Netflix earlier this year, the Karate Kid franchise reaches back once again to tap into a past movie.

Sorry, Hillary Swank; this time it’s a team-up between Jackie Chan (from 2010’s “The Karate Kid”) and Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), who train Li Fong (Ben Wang) to compete in a New York City karate tournament. The movie also stars Joshua Jackson (“Dawson’s Creek”) and Ming-Na Wen (“The Book of Boba Fett’).

Will audiences have the same nostalgia as they did for the original '80s movie franchise, or will this be a crane kick to the face? You'll have to watch to find out. — Mike Prospero

‘From the World of John Wick: Ballerina’ (in theaters June 6)

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (2025) Final Trailer – Ana de Armas, Keanu Reeves - YouTube Watch On

Yeah, I’m thinking he’s back (sort of).

We’re returning to the Wickverse for a fresh thriller set between the events of “John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum” and “John Wick 4.” But while the Baba Yaga is in the frame, he’s not the main event.

Instead, it’s Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas) who’ll be meting out the lion’s share of “Ballerina’s” deadly justice. “Ballerina” sees Eve out on her own quest for vengeance, a mission that sees her crossing paths with Wick and mystery man Daniel Pine (Norman Reedus). Judging by the trailers, it’ll be every bit as exhilarating as we’d expect. — MS

‘The Phoenician Scheme’ (in theaters June 6)

THE PHOENICIAN SCHEME - Official Trailer [HD] - Only in Theaters May 30 - YouTube Watch On

Wes Anderson delivers what might be his most diabolically stylish caper yet in the trailer for "The Phoenician Scheme."

The movie stars Benicio del Toro as Zsa-Zsa Korda, a slick European tycoon who survives one too many assassination attempts and decides to leave his empire to his estranged daughter, a nun (Mia Threapleton).

Cue terrorists, tycoons and assassins in Anderson’s signature storybook world, packed with old pals (Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, Tom Hanks) and new faces (Michael Cera, Riz Ahmed). “The Phoenician Scheme” is part espionage romp, part family therapy session. — Kelly Woo

‘The Life of Chuck’ (in theaters June 6)

The Life of Chuck Trailer #1 (2025) - YouTube Watch On

This might be my most anticipated movie of the summer. From director Mike Flanagan, it’s based on the Stephen King short story of the same name, and stars Tom Hiddleston as Charles "Chuck" Krantz. It also stars Jacob Tremblay, Benjamin Pajak and Cody Flanagan as younger versions of Chuck, and is told in reverse chronological order, starting with the end of Chuck’s life. Early reviews are largely positive, and the movie won the People’s Choice Award at TIFF last year, meaning it’s already an Oscar contender. — MM

‘The Ritual’ (in theaters June 6)

The Ritual - Official Trailer (2025) Al Pacino, Dan Stevens, Ashley Greene - YouTube Watch On

If Al Pacino is in a summer movie, then that movie gets in the summer movies guide. Those are the rules.

In "The Ritual," Pacino plays Father Theophilus Riesinger, and he seems to be doing his best late-period Russell Crowe impression in this movie. Its based on the real events that inspired "The Exorcist," and has Pacino alongside Dan Stevens as Father Joseph Steiger.

These two are not best friends. But they must put aside their differences when faced with exorcising a demon from an allegedly possessed young woman, Emma Schmidt (Abigail Cowen). — MM

‘How to Train Your Dragon’ (in theaters June 13)

How To Train Your Dragon | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Ready to return to Berk?

The first film in DreamWorks Animation’s beloved trilogy has been reimagined in live action so a brand new generation of fans can fall in love with Toothless all over again.

“How to Train Your Dragon” whisks us away to a fantasy land where Vikings and dragons have been at war for generations. There, we meet Hiccup (Mason Thames), who defies those battle lines when he finds and soon befriends a feared Night Fury dragon called Toothless. As an ancient threat looms, their friendship becomes the key to forging peace between Vikings and dragons. — MS

‘Materialists’ (in theaters June 13)

Materialists | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Celine Song is set to follow her heartbreaking 2023 feature debut (“Past Lives”) with “Materialists,” a new romantic comedy that takes us to the Big Apple for another love story.

This time, we meet an ambitious matchmaker and — as one friend dubs her — “eternal bachelorette” Lucy (Dakota Johnson). Following her ninth successful pairing, Lucy’s poised to be at the center of what could be one of cinema’s all-time greatest love triangles.

This summer, she’ll be torn between Harry (Pedro Pascal), her billionaire supposed perfect match, and John (Chris Evans), her actor-waiter ex. Now that’s a tough choice. — MS

‘The Unholy Trinity’ (in theaters June 13)

THE UNHOLY TRINITY | Official Trailer | In theaters June 13 - YouTube Watch On

Samuel Jackson as a gun-slinging outlaw was easily the best part of “The Hateful 8” for me. Now he’s getting back in the saddle alongside 007’s Pierce Brosnan for some good ol’ fashioned frontier justice in “The Unholy Trinity.”

Set against the harsh, breathtaking backdrop of 1870s Montana, it follows Henry Broadway (Brandon Lessard) on the hunt for the man who framed his late father. His search takes him to the remote town of Trinity, where he’s caught between Gabriel Dove (Brosnan), the town’s upstanding new sheriff, and St. Christopher (Jackson), whose motives are as shadowy as his past. — AS

‘28 Years Later’ (in theaters June 20)

28 YEARS LATER – Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

The rage virus is back.

“28 Years Later,” the long-awaited sequel, finds director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland returning to the infected ground they made iconic. Nearly three decades after the rage virus first escaped from a military lab, the U.K. remains sealed off — a crumbling, post-apocalyptic wasteland abandoned by the rest of the world.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, and Ralph Fiennes star as survivors on a quarantined island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily guarded causeway. But when one of them crosses it, he discovers a chilling new mutation to the deadly virus. — Alix Blackburn

‘Elio’ (June 20)

Elio | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Pixar’s had a rough few years, and its last spacefaring adventure, “Lightyear,” was a particular low point. But Pixar’s next intergalactic journey looks charming enough, like a fun spin on the classic alien invasion movies like “Men in Black” or “Mars Attacks.”

“Elio” follows the titular 11-year-old (voiced by Yonas Kibreab), an alien-obsessed kid who becomes the intergalactic ambassador of Earth by accident.

He’s obviously in over his head, but when his new friend Glordon’s (Remy Edgerly) warfaring father Lord Grigon (Brad Garrett) threatens to conquer the universe, Elio could be just the key to saving it all. — AS

‘F1 The Movie’ (in theaters June 27)

F1 | Main Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“F1” stars Brad Pitt as a washed-up driver who comes out of retirement to mentor a rookie (Damson Idris).

The plot is as worn as a set of Pirellis on their 50th lap, but this movie has some serious star power in the form of Pitt and Javier Bardem. (Actual F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, a producer of this movie, will also play himself.)

It’s directed by Joseph Kosinski, who most recently helmed “Top Gun: Maverick,” so even if the dialogue isn’t up to spec, at least the on-track scenes should be more Le Mans than lemons. Just note that despite this being an Apple TV Plus movie, it's coming exclusively to theaters first. — MP

‘The Old Guard 2’ (on Netflix July 2)

The Old Guard 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Charlize Theron. Uma Thurman. Katanas. Need I say more?

“The Old Guard” was one of 2020’s coolest surprises — a gritty, soulful action flick with Theron as Andy, the leader of a crew of immortal mercenaries. The sequel levels up by throwing Thurman into the mix as Discord, the first and fiercest (and very grumpy) immortal, who is deadly with the aforementioned katana.

Five years after the original became a hit on Netflix, the gang’s back, the grudges are bigger and the weapons are sharper. Come for the sword fights, stay for the existential crisis. — KW

‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ (in theaters July 4)

Jurassic World Rebirth | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Welcome back to Jurassic Park… but don’t expect a tour guide.

“Jurassic World Rebirth” shifts the franchise from action spectacle to full-on survival horror, with Scarlett Johansson leading a covert team into the ruins of the original park.

Their mission? Recover genetic material that could save lives. But deep in the jungle, beneath decades of secrecy, something else is waiting. That includes a monstrous creation inspired by the T. rex, Rancor, and Xenomorph (this instantly caught my attention).

This movie feels less like a theme park ride and more like a nightmare. I’m so here for it. — AB

‘Superman’ (in theaters July 11)

Superman | Official Trailer | DC - YouTube Watch On

"Superman" stars David Corenswet as the titular Man of Steel. According to DC Studios, now helmed by former "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn, the movie follows Superman as he tries to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his adoptive human life as Clark Kent.

This movie doesn't look like it's shying away from being a superhero movie at all. There are tons of DC Comics characters in the trailer, from Mr. Terrific to Metamorpho, as well as Hawkgirl and Guy Gardner as Green Lantern.

It doesn't look like an origin story either. Clark is already Superman, with Lois Lane and has made a nemesis out of supervillain Lex Luthor. He even has his superdog, Krypto. — MM

‘Sovereign’ (in theaters July 11)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tribeca Film Festival)

There's no trailer for "Sovereign" yet, which debuts at the Tribeca Film Festival later this year. But based on the movie's synopsis, I'm already sold.

This crime drama is based on real events, and stars Nick Offerman and Jacon Tremblay as a father and son who identify as Sovereign Citizens. As this duo of anti-government extremists travels across the country, they suddenly find themselves involved by an intense manhunt lead by a local chief of police (Dennis Quaid).

"Sovereigns" debuts at Tribeca on June 8 before a limited release on June 20 and a wider release on July 11, so we definitely have more to learn before it hits theaters. — MM

‘Eddington’ (in theaters July 18)

Eddington | Official Teaser HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Ari Aster heads West and back to the thick of the pandemic in "Eddington," a darkly comic, doomscroll-era Western set in 2020.

Joaquin Phoenix is the sheriff, Pedro Pascal is the mayor, and neither is backing down as masks, paranoia, and small-town grudges collide in the streets of Eddington, New Mexico. Austin Butler turns up as a social media preacher, and Emma Stone plays the sheriff’s wife caught in the crossfire.

Aster is known for his horror work (“Hereditary,” “Midsommar”), but this pandemic standoff might be his most chilling movie yet. — KW

‘Smurfs’ (in theaters July 18)

Smurfs | Official Trailer (2025 Movie) – Rihanna - YouTube Watch On

"Smurfs" is getting the reboot treatment this summer. And this time, it's all animated.

I'm just kidding. For some reason, the people at Paramount just couldn't help themselves from making this a hybrid animated/live-action movie. Based on the trailer, I'm not sure it was the right choice, but with a cast that includes Rihanna, you'll probably go see it anyway.

At least the plot is simple enough. Gargamel (J. P. Karliak) discovers Smurf Village and abducts Papa Smurf (John Goodman). So Smurfette (Rihanna) and the rest of the Smurfs must venture into the real world to save him. — MM

‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ (in theaters July 25)

The Fantastic Four: First Steps | Official Trailer | Only in Theaters July 25 - YouTube Watch On

I feel like Marvel is on the right track after “Thunderbolts,” and now I’m even more hyped to see “The Fantastic Four: First Steps.”

This upcoming Marvel movie takes us to a 1960s-inspired parallel Earth, where Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) must face a threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered — a planet-devouring force named Galactus and his herald, the Silver Surfer.

The latest trailer has serious 2012 “Avengers” vibes, so it’s safe to say my expectations are high for this one. — AB

‘Happy Gilmore 2’ (on Netflix July 25)

Happy Gilmore 2 | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Last year, Netflix brought us a legacy sequel to Eddie Murphy’s “Beverly Hills Cop,” and this summer the streamer’s got another long-awaited follow-up to a comedy classic.

Yes, almost 30 years after we first met Adam Sandler’s failed ice hockey player-turned-talented golfer, Sandler’s comedy character is coming out of retirement.

Despite not having swung a club in years and being at least a little intimidated by the competition and their skills, he’s stepping back out onto the green in a fresh caper that will feature both some more familiar faces, including Julie Bowen, Ben Stiller and Christopher McDonald. — MS

‘Together’ (in theaters July 30)

TOGETHER - Official Teaser Trailer - In Theaters July 30 - YouTube Watch On

"Together" stars the real husband and wife duo of Dave Franco and Alison Brie as the fictional husband and wife duo Tim and Millie.

This pair has moved to the countryside and hit a bit of a rut. But that rut is a thing of the past once they find themselves dealing with a supernatural force that causes horrifically changes to their bodies.

This body horror movie was a huge hit at Sundance and as of this writing still holds a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Trust me, you won't want to miss it. — MM

‘The Naked Gun’ (in theaters Aug 1)

The Naked Gun | Official Teaser Trailer (2025 Movie) - Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson - YouTube Watch On

Liam Neeson sends up his tough guy “Taken” persona and dons the shield as Frank Drebin, Jr., the son of legendary detective Frank Drebin (Leslie Nielsen).

Sadly, much of the cast of the original Naked Gun movies — George Kennedy, Nielsen, O.J. Simpson — are all deceased, so it will fall to Neeson, Pamela Anderson, and Paul Walter Hauser to pick up the hijinks and save the world.

While the legendary Zucker/Abrahams/Zucker team isn’t involved, the movie is being helmed by Akiva Schaffer, whose biggest directing credits to date are “Popstar: Never Stop Stopping” and “Chip N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers.” Let’s hope Neeson knows how to sing the national anthem. — MP

‘The Bad Guys 2’ (in theaters Aug 1)

THE BAD GUYS 2 | Official Trailer 2 - YouTube Watch On

I admittedly went into the first “The Bad Guys” with low expectations, but DreamWorks knocked it out of the park.

It's a cross between “Mission: Impossible” and “Ocean’s Eleven” for kids, packed with high-stakes heists, smooth-talking ne'er-do-wells, and references that any action movie fan will get a kick out of.

Now, everyone’s favorite reformed felons are back, and this time, Mr. Wolf (Sam Rockwell) and the gang are pulled back into their old ways by, who else, the Bad Girls — a villainous new group voiced by a trio of comedic powerhouses: Danielle Brooks, Maria Bakalova, and Natasha Lyonne. — AS

‘Weapons’ (in theaters Aug 8)

Weapons | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

From “Barbarian” director Zach Cregger, “Weapons” is shaping up to be the horror-thriller of the summer (and I’m so excited).

When nearly every child from the same classroom vanishes at the exact same time, only one is left behind, and a community is thrust into chaos.

Josh Brolin plays a father desperately searching for the missing kids, while the trailer introduces us to Julia Garner’s schoolteacher, Mrs. Gandy, who walks into her classroom one morning to find every student gone without a trace. I have a feeling this mind-bending mystery will keep us on the edge of our seats until the very last frame. — AB

‘Freakier Friday’ (in theaters Aug 8)

Freakier Friday | Teaser Trailer | In Theaters August 8 - YouTube Watch On

Turns out lightning does strike twice — and it’s weirder the second time around.

“Freakier Friday” reunites Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan for a new body-swap fiasco, but now the mayhem runs deeper and across another generation.

With Anna (Lohan) planning her wedding and Tess (Curtis) micromanaging from the sidelines, a meddling psychic (Vanessa Bayer) accidentally triggers a four-way switcheroo that ropes in Anna’s teen daughter and her soon-to-be stepsister. Because what’s a family without a little magical dysfunction? — KW

‘Nobody 2’ (in theaters Aug 15)

Nobody 2 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Nobody" was a surprise hit during the pandemic, and the John Wick clone has seemingly turned Bob Odenkirk into the latest aging action star.

That movie was dark and gritty, but "Nobody 2" seems to be embracing its warmer summer tones while still keeping all the violence.

This sequel takes place four years after the first movie, and Hutch (Odenkirk) needs a vacation from his killer job. So he grabs the family and takes them to Plummerville, only to find it at the center of a criminal operation led by an unhinged, blood-thirsty crime boss (Sharon Stone). Oops. — MM

‘Honey Don’t’ (in theaters Aug 22)

HONEY DON'T - Official Trailer [HD] - Only in Theaters August 22 - YouTube Watch On

Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke present the second part of their “lesbian B-movie trilogy,” and if you caught “Drive-Away Dolls,” you already know to expect a whole lot of mess and a killer wardrobe.

Margaret Qualley plays Honey O’Donahue, a small-town PI with a nose for trouble that leads her straight to a creepy church run by Chris Evans (never trust a man with perfect hair). Aubrey Plaza turns up as a wild card who might know more than she’s saying, and Charlie Day and Billy Eichner round out the madness. — KW

‘Highest 2 Lowest’ (in theaters Aug 22)

Highest 2 Lowest — Official Teaser | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Denzel Washington and Spike Lee are teaming up again for this neo-noir crime thriller. And while the trailer is more of a tone piece, it's enough to sell me on this Apple TV Plus movie.

"Highest 2 Lowest" stars Washington as music mogul David King, who has been caught up in a ransom plot. That leaves him in moral dilemma and it could cost his life if he can't figure things out.

The movie is adapted from the Akira Kurosawa classic crime thriller “High and Low,” and it hits theaters on August 22. However, you could just wait for it to hit Apple TV Plus on September 5. — MM

‘Americana’ (in theaters Aug 22)

Americana (2025) Official Trailer – Sydney Sweeney, Paul Walter Hauser, Halsey - YouTube Watch On

Technically, this movie is from 2023. But after a few years on ice, it's going to be one of the hottest summer movies of 2025.

"Americana" stars Sydney Sweeney as Penny Jo Poplin and Paul Walter Hauser as Lefty Ledbetter. These two learn of a rare Native American ghost shirt on the black market that would be worth a lot to the right buyer.

But to get it, they need to beat out a ruthless criminal (Eric Dane) working on behalf of a Western antiquities dealer (Simon Rex) and a desperate woman fleeing her past (Halsey). That becomes a bit of a problem once Ghost Eye (Zahn McClarnon), the leader of a Native American group, joins the fray. — MM

‘The Toxic Avenger’ (in theaters Aug 29)

The Toxic Avenger (2025) Official Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Another movie technically from 2023, "The Toxic Avenger" stars Peter Dinklage as Winston Gooze, aka The Toxic Avenger (Luisa Guerreiro does the physical acting for The Toxic Avenger character).

A reboot of the original film series of the same name, this version of the story has Winston suffering from a freak accident that turns him into the mutant vigilante, "Toxie."

Armed with his toxic, face-melting mop, Winston must fight his way through a rogues gallery of freaks, gangsters and corrupt CEOs, all while trying to save his relationship with his son (Jacob Tremblay). — MM

‘Caught Stealing’ (in theaters Aug 29)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Saving one of the best for last, "Caught Stealing" stars Austin Butler as former baseball player Hank Thompson.

Burnt out on life, he suddenly finds himself the target of a number of criminals and thugs, thrust into a struggle for survival in the criminal underworld of 1990s New York.

Even better, the bartending former athlete is embroiled in a romance with Zoë Kravitz. Sports, crime, sex appeal and Matt Smith dressed like a 90s punk. What's not to like? — MM

‘The Roses’ (in theaters Aug 29)

THE ROSES | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures - YouTube Watch On

You had me at Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Two of my favorite actors team up for this reimagining of the 1989 classic “War of the Roses.” Like that film, this new take follows a couple’s extremely bitter divorce.

Theo (Cumberbatch) and Ivy (Colman) have it all — until they really, really don’t. When Theo’s career tanks and Ivy’s star rises, resentment builds until it boils over into an all-out, no-holds-barred divorce throwdown.

From #CoupleGoals to #CoupleCatastrophe. A killer supporting cast (hello, Kate McKinnon and Andy Samberg) makes this movie for grown-ups an even more enticing invite to the cineplex. — KW