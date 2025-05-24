5 best new movies to stream this weekend on Netflix, Max, Hulu and more May 24-25)

Memorial Day weekend is here, and there's plenty of new releases across the best streaming services to keep you entertained over the holiday weekend. When you're so spoiled for choice, though, figuring out what to watch next can quickly become a headache.

Leading our weekend watchlist is "Parasite" director Bong Joon Ho’s madcap sci-fi adventure starring Robert Pattinson, "Mickey 17," on Max. Over on Netflix, you can find the heartwarming animated adventure "The Last Robot" or, if you're looking for '80s slasher vibes, "Fear Street: Prom Queen" is the latest entry in the streamer's blood-soaked series inspired by R.L. Stine.

There's also Pamela Anderson's moving portrayal of a bygone star in "The Last Showgirl" on Hulu. Meanwhile, Apple TV Plus just got "Fountain of Youth," Guy Ritchie's take on treasure-hunting adventure classics like "The Mummy" and "Indiana Jones."

So without further ado, let's dive into the best new movies on streaming to watch this weekend.

‘Mickey 17’ (Max)

Mickey 17 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Bong Joon Ho’s newest film, "Mickey 17," marks a bold pivot from the grounded tension of his Best Picture-winning "Parasite." Loosely adapted from Edward Ashton's 2022 novel "Mickey7" (the movie increases the Mickey count by 10), it's easily one of the most wildly imaginative and entertaining films of the year so far.

In a future where humanity is desperate to escape a dying Earth, Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson) joins a mission to colonize the icy wasteland of Niflheim to get a loan shark off his tail. Unfortunately, he doesn't read the fine print: That he's now an "expendable" worker assigned to the most dangerous and deadly gigs. Each time he dies, he's resurrected in a fleshy new meat mech.

But when he survives a mission and comes back to his latest clone already living his life, it sets off a darkly hilarious, increasingly bonkers adventure that throws logic out the airlock — and somehow manages to stick the landing.

Watch it now on Max

‘Fear Street: Prom Queen’ (Netflix)

Fear Street: Prom Queen | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The latest installment in Netflix's R.L. Stine-inspired “Fear Street” franchise, “Prom Queen” doesn't quite stack up to its predecessors, but if you're looking for a chaotic and bloody horror movie to put on this weekend, it'll scratch that itch.

We return to the cursed town of Shadyside in 1988, where wallflower Lori Granger (India Fowler) is unexpectedly thrust into the spotlight when her name lands on the prom queen ballot alongside the most popular (and bloodthirsty) girls in school. The nomination puts a target on her back, especially with long-standing whispers that her mother murdered her father on prom night decades earlier.

As the big night unfolds, the glitz quickly turns to gore when a masked killer starts picking off the prom queen contenders one by one, turning the shindig into a night of terror.

Watch it now on Netflix

‘The Last Showgirl’ (Hulu)

A pivotal moment in Pamela Anderson’s comeback, "The Last Showgirl" stars the former "Baywatch" actress as a veteran Vegas showgirl facing a sobering reality. Due to dwindling ticket sales, it's curtains for the revue to which she's devoted the last 30 years of her life.

Struggling to reinvent herself in a world of sequins and spotlights that mask deeper struggles, her journey becomes a poignant tribute to the fading glamor of Vegas and the women whose grit and grace lit up its stages. It's easily one of the most nuanced and powerful performances of her career, and her vulnerability and genuinely moving emotional acting make "The Last Showgirl" worth watching despite its lean story.

"The Last Showgirl" earned Anderson Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations for her standout performance, and the film also features an incredible supporting cast, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Kiernan Shipka, Brenda Song and Dave Bautista.

Watch it now on Hulu

'The Wild Robot' (Netflix)

The Wild Robot | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

While "The Wild Robot" lost out to "Flow" for Best Animated Feature at the 2025 Oscars, if it were up to me, this feel-good DreamWorks film would have shared the crown. Watching Lupita Nyong'o as the robot Roz stumble through parenthood, warts and all, left me ugly crying when I saw it in theaters, and its breathtaking animation is right up there with the "Spider-Verse" movies in terms of quality.

Based on the popular children's novel by Peter Brown, "The Wild Robot" is helmed by Chris Sanders, the legendary director behind "How to Train Your Dragon" and "Lilo and Stitch." (Fun fact: He lends his voice to the titular chaotic alien once again in the live-action reboot hitting theaters this weekend.)

When Roz wakes up stranded on a remote island with no memory of how she got there, she sets out to find her purpose. She adapts to the strange new world by observing the wildlife around her, eventually befriending a wily fox (Pedro Pascal) and becoming the reluctant adoptive mother to an orphaned gosling (Kit Connor). Trust me, it’s every bit as heartwarming as it sounds.

Watch it now on Netflix

'Fountain of Youth' (Apple TV Plus)

Fountain of Youth — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Apple TV Plus has a new Guy Ritchie movie that sees John Krasinski and Natalie Portman star as a treasure-hunting sibling duo. "Fountain of Youth" clearly takes inspiration from adventure movie classics like "The Mummy" and "Indiana Jones," and though it's not likely to be counted among them any time soon, this breezy watch is still one of our most anticipated films of the summer movie season.

It tells the story of two estranged siblings, treasure hunter Luke (Krasinski) and art curator Charlotte (Portman), who team up for the heist of a lifetime after an ailing wealthy benefactor, Owen Carver (Domhnall Gleeson), tasks them with finding the fabled Fountain of Youth.

Drawing on their historical expertise, they embark on an epic quest filled with clues that could not only transform their lives but also unlock the secret to immortality. It's got just about everything you'd expect from an off-brand "Indiana Jones" flick: danger around every corner, thrilling chases, narrow escapes, ancient artifacts, stunning set pieces, and high-stakes action.

Watch it now on Apple TV Plus