3 best comedies on Netflix to watch this weekend — all with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

July is a big month for Netflix comedies with "Happy Gilmore 2" making it debut on July 25, almost 30 years after the original's release. (Bizarrely, Netflix is pulling the first "Happy Gilmore" from the platform just days later on July 30.)

But if you're looking for laughs in the meantime and don't want to sift through Netflix's expansive catalogue, we've got you covered. Decision paralysis is real, and with so much to choose from across the best streaming services, narrowing down what to watch can become a real pain. That's why we regularly comb through the new and best movies on Netflix to help you skip the scrolling and get to streaming.

The movies below are a mix of hilarious genre-bending comedies that have earned at least a 90% or higher critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes. Granted, a high score doesn't guarantee something's a hit, but it is a good indicator of universal acclaim — and, more importantly, many laughs to be found in these flicks.

Here are the best three comedies on Netflix to watch this weekend.

'They Cloned Tyrone' (2023)

Enjoy a healthy dose of sci-fi and social commentary served up with your laughs? "They Cloned Tyrone" is an audacious mash-up that could’ve easily gone off the rails, but under the direction of Juel Taylor, co-writer of "Creed 2" and "Space Jam: A New Legacy," the film holds together remarkably well for a bold and seriously entertaining watch.

At the heart of it all is a stellar trio: John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx share electric chemistry, and their dynamic is one of the film’s biggest strengths. After Fontaine (Boyega), a low-level drug dealer, is gunned down, he wakes up the next day as if nothing happened. To get to the bottom of things, he joins forces with fast-talking pimp Slick Charles (Foxx) and no-nonsense sex worker Yo-Yo (Parris). In the process, the unlikely trio uncovers a top-secret government cloning conspiracy threatening their community.

'One of Them Days' (2025)

For a fresh twist on the classic buddy-comedy formula, I can't recommend "One of Them Days" enough. It's a wild and very funny ride, and if you can get on board with the more ridiculous parts of their adventure, there's a lot to enjoy here. Keke Palmer has always had a magnetic screen presence, and SZA manages to match her charisma and sharp comedic timing effortlessly. Together, they create a believable, dynamic duo of the blind leading the blind into increasingly bonkers situations.

The movie follows down-on-their-luck best friends and roommates Dreux (Palmer) and Alyssa (SZA). After Alyssa's boyfriend runs off with their rent money, their landlord gives them until 6 p.m. to fork over the $1,500 they owe him or they're out on the street. Chaos ensues as they scramble to get a payday loan (despite hilarious warnings from Katt Williams' Lucky), accidentally piss off a gang leader, and stop at nothing to turn their fortunes around before it's too late.

'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' (2023)

I went into "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" with next to zero knowledge about D&D, and expected all the jokes to fly over my head. Instead, I nearly busted my stitches from laughing so hard. Even if you've never rolled a D20 before (or don't have a clue what that is), if you enjoy an adventure that doesn't take itself too seriously, this is definitely one to add to your watchlist.

It kicks off with charming bard Edgin (Chris Pine) and his tough-as-nails barbarian companion Holga (Michelle Rodriguez) cooling their heels in prison after a botched heist. After an unorthodox jailbreak (RIP Jarnathan), they assemble a ragtag crew — including insecure sorcerer Simon (Justice Smith) and the shape-shifting druid Doric (Sophia Lillis) — to go on a quest to save Edgin's daughter and retrieve a lost relic. Along the way, they also cross paths with Xenk (Regé-Jean Page), a noble paladin who's so absurdly overpowered that he becomes a walking punchline in the best way.

