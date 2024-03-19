What to watch in Australia in March 2024

With the staggering array of streaming platforms now on offer in Australia – not to mention the deluge of new shows and movies arriving on them every month – finding something great to watch has, in 2024, become a real chore.

With this guide, we're hoping to make that task much easier by rounding up everything that's worth your time in the one place. There's no filler here, just rapid-fire recommendations based on what's new and popular. All our suggestions are based on real data – we've combed through user and critics' reviews and roundups, services' own lists of top shows and movies, and dug into search trends to see what real people are watching and talking about.

Enough with the faff though – let's jump straight into our March 2024 recommendations with a look at what’s trending on Australia's major streaming platforms:

Trending shows in March 2024

<a href="https://disneyplus.bn5x.net/c/338476/564546/9358?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=tomsguide-au&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.disneyplus.com%2Fen-au%2Fseries%2Fshogun%2F77sCbAqhMU5H" data-link-merchant="disneyplus.bn5x.net"">Shōgun | Disney Plus | New episodes weekly Set in 1600s Japan, Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) faces dire consequences when his alliance turns against him — a situation that becomes even more complicated when a mysterious European ship washes ashore in a small fishing village. • <a href="https://disneyplus.bn5x.net/c/338476/564546/9358?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=tomsguide-au&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.disneyplus.com%2Fen-au%2Fseries%2Fshogun%2F77sCbAqhMU5H" data-link-merchant="disneyplus.bn5x.net"" data-link-merchant="disneyplus.bn5x.net"">Watch Shōgun on Disney Plus now.

<a href="https://goto.binge.com.au/c/338476/767630/11099?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=tomsguide-au&u=https%3A%2F%2Fbinge.com.au%2Fshows%2Fshow-true-detective%211169%2Fseason-season-4%2125783" data-link-merchant="goto.binge.com.au"">True Detective: Night Country | Binge | All episodes now available The fourth season of the wildly popular True Detective series takes place in Ennis, Alaska and follows the disappearance of eight men from a remote research station. • <a href="https://goto.binge.com.au/c/338476/767630/11099?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=tomsguide-au&u=https%3A%2F%2Fbinge.com.au%2Fshows%2Fshow-true-detective%211169%2Fseason-season-4%2125783" data-link-merchant="goto.binge.com.au"" data-link-merchant="goto.binge.com.au"">Watch True Detective: Night Country on Binge now.

<a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8900245/type/dlg/sid/hawk-custom-tracking/https://www.netflix.com/au/title/81437051" data-link-merchant="netflix.com"" target="_blank">The Gentlemen | Netflix | All episodes now available When Eddie Horniman (Theo James) inherits his family’s estate, he discovers the source of the family’s wealth — an enormous weed empire. • <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8900245/type/dlg/sid/hawk-custom-tracking/https://www.netflix.com/au/title/81437051" data-link-merchant="netflix.com"" data-link-merchant="netflix.com"" target="_blank">Watch The Gentlemen on Netflix now.

<a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8900245/type/dlg/sid/hawk-custom-tracking/https://www.netflix.com/au/title/81256740" data-link-merchant="netflix.com"" target="_blank">One Day | Netflix | All episodes now available After meeting for the first time at their graduation, Emma (Ambika Mod) and Dexter (Leo Woodall) go their separate ways — only for fate to pull them back together again. • <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8900245/type/dlg/sid/hawk-custom-tracking/https://www.netflix.com/au/title/81256740" data-link-merchant="netflix.com"" data-link-merchant="netflix.com"" target="_blank">Watch One Day on Netflix now.

<a href="https://www.stan.com.au/watch/the-tourist/season-2" data-link-merchant="stan.com.au"" target="_blank">The Tourist (Season 2) | Stan | All episodes now available Jamie Dornan plays a man who wakes up in the middle of the Australian outback with no recollection of who he is — and finding the answers could be lethal. Dornan and co-star Danielle Macdonald are back for season 2, which takes the pair to Ireland. • <a href="https://www.stan.com.au/watch/the-tourist/season-2" data-link-merchant="stan.com.au"" data-link-merchant="stan.com.au"" target="_blank">Watch The Tourist on Stan.

<a href="https://goto.binge.com.au/c/338476/767630/11099?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=tomsguide-au&u=https%3A%2F%2Fbinge.com.au%2Fshows%2Fshow-the-regime%2125943%2Fseason-season-1%2125944" data-link-merchant="goto.binge.com.au"">The Regime | Binge | New episodes weekly The Regime stars Kate Winslet as the Chancellor of an unnamed European nation whose authoritarian regime is starting to unravel. • <a href="https://goto.binge.com.au/c/338476/767630/11099?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=tomsguide-au&u=https%3A%2F%2Fbinge.com.au%2Fshows%2Fshow-the-regime%2125943%2Fseason-season-1%2125944" data-link-merchant="goto.binge.com.au"" data-link-merchant="goto.binge.com.au"">Watch The Regime on Binge now.

<a href="https://primevideo-row.pxf.io/c/338476/1721973/20020?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=tomsguide-au&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.primevideo.com%2Fregion%2Ffe%2Fdetail%2F0GGVBZ2IQIX1FGSIINDQOQPNHI%2Fref%3Datv_dl_rdr" data-link-merchant="primevideo-row.pxf.io"">Mr. & Mrs. Smith | Amazon Prime Video | All episodes now available Inspired by the 2005 film which starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, two strangers (Donald Glover and Maya Erskine) must identify as husband and wife for an illusive spy agency. • <a href="https://primevideo-row.pxf.io/c/338476/1721973/20020?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=tomsguide-au&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.primevideo.com%2Fregion%2Ffe%2Fdetail%2F0GGVBZ2IQIX1FGSIINDQOQPNHI%2Fref%3Datv_dl_rdr" data-link-merchant="primevideo-row.pxf.io"" data-link-merchant="primevideo-row.pxf.io"">Watch Mr. & Mrs. Smith on Prime Video now.

<a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8900245/type/dlg/sid/hawk-custom-tracking/https://www.netflix.com/au/title/80237957" data-link-merchant="netflix.com"" target="_blank">Avatar: The Last Airbender | Netflix | All episodes now available Aang (Gordon Cormier), a young boy known as the Avatar, has to master the four elements to save the world and fight enemies determined to stop him. • <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8900245/type/dlg/sid/hawk-custom-tracking/https://www.netflix.com/au/title/80237957" data-link-merchant="netflix.com"" data-link-merchant="netflix.com"" target="_blank">Watch Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix now.

<a href="https://www.stan.com.au/watch/the-walking-dead-the-ones-who-live/season-1" data-link-merchant="stan.com.au"" target="_blank">The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live | Stan | New episodes weekly This Walking Dead spin-off follows the love story of characters Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Mihonne (Danai Gurira) as they attempt to find each other, while navigating a war against the living. • <a href="https://www.stan.com.au/watch/the-walking-dead-the-ones-who-live/season-1" data-link-merchant="stan.com.au"" data-link-merchant="stan.com.au"" target="_blank">Watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live on Stan now.

<a href="https://goto.binge.com.au/c/338476/767630/11099?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=tomsguide-au&u=https%3A%2F%2Fbinge.com.au%2Fshows%2Fshow-mary-george%2126671%2Fseason-season-1%2126672" data-link-merchant="goto.binge.com.au"">Mary & George | Binge | New episodes weekly Julianne Moore stars in this scandalous drama that follows the Countess of Buckingham who moulded her son to seduce the King — and his power. • <a href="https://goto.binge.com.au/c/338476/767630/11099?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=tomsguide-au&u=https%3A%2F%2Fbinge.com.au%2Fshows%2Fshow-mary-george%2126671%2Fseason-season-1%2126672" data-link-merchant="goto.binge.com.au"" data-link-merchant="goto.binge.com.au"">Watch Mary & George on Binge now.

<a href="https://goto.binge.com.au/c/338476/767630/11099?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=tomsguide-au&u=https%3A%2F%2Fbinge.com.au%2Fshows%2Fshow-curb-your-enthusiasm%212239%2Fseason-season-12%2125940" data-link-merchant="goto.binge.com.au"">Curb Your Enthusiasm (Season 12) | Binge | New episodes weekly Larry David plays himself on this semi-improvised series that spans over 12 seasons, with new episodes every week throughout March on Binge. • <a href="https://goto.binge.com.au/c/338476/767630/11099?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=tomsguide-au&u=https%3A%2F%2Fbinge.com.au%2Fshows%2Fshow-curb-your-enthusiasm%212239%2Fseason-season-12%2125940" data-link-merchant="goto.binge.com.au"" data-link-merchant="goto.binge.com.au"">Watch Curb Your Enthusiasm on Binge now.

Trending movies in March 2024

<a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8900245/type/dlg/sid/hawk-custom-tracking/https://www.netflix.com/au/title/80991090" data-link-merchant="netflix.com"" target="_blank">Damsel | Netflix A dutiful damsel in Millie Bobby Brown agrees to marry a prince, only to find out that her new in-laws are planning to sacrifice her to repay an ancient debt. • <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8900245/type/dlg/sid/hawk-custom-tracking/https://www.netflix.com/au/title/80991090" data-link-merchant="netflix.com"" data-link-merchant="netflix.com"" target="_blank">Watch Damsel on Netflix now.

<a href="https://disneyplus.bn5x.net/c/338476/564546/9358?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=tomsguide-au&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.disneyplus.com%2Fen-au%2Fmovies%2Fpoor-things%2F3mJ4M8d77WXI" data-link-merchant="disneyplus.bn5x.net"">Poor Things | Disney Plus Poor Things follows the story of Bella Baxter (Emma Stone), a young woman who discovers a sense of individuality and agency after she is brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist (Willem Dafoe). • <a href="https://disneyplus.bn5x.net/c/338476/564546/9358?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=tomsguide-au&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.disneyplus.com%2Fen-au%2Fmovies%2Fpoor-things%2F3mJ4M8d77WXI" data-link-merchant="disneyplus.bn5x.net"" data-link-merchant="disneyplus.bn5x.net"">Watch Poor Things on Disney Plus now.

<a href="https://primevideo-row.pxf.io/c/338476/1721973/20020?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=tomsguide-au&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.primevideo.com%2Fregion%2Ffe%2Fdetail%2F0KEURR6UABMOJSC008Z54AUHYP%2Fref%3Datv_dl_rdr" data-link-merchant="primevideo-row.pxf.io"">American Fiction | Amazon Prime Video Jeffrey Wright stars as Monk, a novelist, who is fed up with the industry profiting from Black entertainment that relies on offensive African-American tropes, and plans to thwart it by writing a “Black” book of his own, until his plans go awry. • <a href="https://primevideo-row.pxf.io/c/338476/1721973/20020?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=tomsguide-au&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.primevideo.com%2Fregion%2Ffe%2Fdetail%2F0KEURR6UABMOJSC008Z54AUHYP%2Fref%3Datv_dl_rdr" data-link-merchant="primevideo-row.pxf.io"" data-link-merchant="primevideo-row.pxf.io"">Watch American Fiction on Prime Video now.

<a href="https://disneyplus.bn5x.net/c/338476/564546/9358?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=tomsguide-au&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.disneyplus.com%2Fen-au" data-link-merchant="disneyplus.bn5x.net"">Taylor Swift The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) | Disney Plus After breaking global records, Taylor Swift’s cultural phenomenon The Eras Tour can now be streamed in its four-hour entirety and features four new acoustic tracks. • <a href="https://disneyplus.bn5x.net/c/338476/564546/9358?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=tomsguide-au&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.disneyplus.com%2Fen-au" data-link-merchant="disneyplus.bn5x.net"" data-link-merchant="disneyplus.bn5x.net"">Watch Taylor Swift The Eras Tour on Disney Plus now.

Upcoming highlights in March 2024

Upcoming films in March 2024

Oppenheimer | March 22 | Binge - Oppenheimer sees Cillian Murphy at the helm of the Manhattan Project, when the development of the atomic bomb changed the course of history.

Upcoming TV shows in March 2024

High Country | March 19 | Binge | New episodes weekly

This new Australian series sees a transferred detective is thrust into a missing persons case in the middle of the Victorian High Country.

Set in 1969, the story follows underdog Maxine Simmons (Kristen Wiig) as she endeavours to break into the high society of Florida's Palm Beach.

A follow-up which picks up right where the wildly popular X-Men animated series from the ‘90s left off, with all-new adventures.

A decision made in 1960s China echoes across time to the present day, where a group of scientists are forced to face humanity’s greatest threat.

Set in England 1705, Nell returns home from war, only to be accused of murder, which in turn ensues a journey for justice.

Top shows of 2024

If you’re looking for more great shows to watch, we’ve gathered some of the top shows of this year in the list below. We’ve cross-referenced both user and critic reviews on IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes to uncover the most lauded TV shows this year, that’ll keep you entertained for hours (that are also Certified Fresh). If you’re looking for movies, we’ve got you covered in the section below.

1. Shōgun | Drama/War | 53-70 minutes per episode Set in 1600s Japan, Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) faces dire consequences when his alliance turns against him – a situation that becomes even more complicated when a mysterious European ship washes ashore in a small fishing village. • <a href="https://disneyplus.bn5x.net/c/338476/564546/9358?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=tomsguide-au&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.disneyplus.com%2Fen-au%2Fseries%2Fshogun%2F77sCbAqhMU5H" data-link-merchant="disneyplus.bn5x.net"">Stream it on Disney Plus.

2. Masters of The Air | Drama/History | 48-62 minutes per episode During World War II, airmen risk their lives with the 100th Bomb Group, and forge a brotherhood with loss and triumph. • <a href="https://apple.sjv.io/c/338476/435410/7643?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=tomsguide-au&u=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fau%2Fshow%2Fmasters-of-the-air%2Fumc.cmc.7bxcni0vwgll9kmicq738k5q2" data-link-merchant="apple.sjv.io"">Stream it on Apple TV Plus.

3. The Tourist Season 2 | Mystery/Thriller | 57 minutes per episode Jamie Dornan plays a man who wakes up in the middle of the Outback with no recollection of who he was — and now he’s back for season 2. • <a href="https://www.stan.com.au/watch/the-tourist/season-2" data-link-merchant="stan.com.au"" target="_blank">Stream it on Stan.

4. One Day | Romance/Comedy | 19-38 minutes per episode After meeting for the first time at their graduation, Emma and Dexter go their separate ways — only for fate to pull them back together again • <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8900245/type/dlg/sid/hawk-custom-tracking/https://www.netflix.com/au/title/81256740" data-link-merchant="netflix.com"" target="_blank">Stream it on Netflix.

5. The Regime | Drama | 49 minutes per episode The Regime stars Kate Winslet, as viewers watch a modern European authoritarian regime unravel. • <a href="https://goto.binge.com.au/c/338476/767630/11099?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=tomsguide-au&u=https%3A%2F%2Fbinge.com.au%2Fshows%2Fshow-the-regime%2125943%2Fseason-season-1%2125944" data-link-merchant="goto.binge.com.au"">Stream it on Binge.

6. Mr. & Mrs. Smith | Action | 49 minutes per episode Much like the 2005 film, two strangers find themselves working for an illusive spy agency but must identify as husband and wife. • <a href="https://primevideo-row.pxf.io/c/338476/1721973/20020?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=tomsguide-au&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.primevideo.com%2Fregion%2Ffe%2Fdetail%2F0GGVBZ2IQIX1FGSIINDQOQPNHI%2Fref%3Datv_dl_rdr" data-link-merchant="primevideo-row.pxf.io"">Stream on Amazon Prime Video.

7. Criminal Record | Mystery/Thriller | 48 minutes per episode In London, an anonymous phone call draws two gifted detectives into a fight to correct an old miscarriage of justice. • <a href="https://apple.sjv.io/c/338476/435410/7643?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=tomsguide-au&u=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fau%2Fshow%2Fcriminal-record%2Fumc.cmc.1sbjeoma6tvxgda6l0h4bb0x3" data-link-merchant="apple.sjv.io"">Stream it on Apple TV Plus.

8. The Gentlemen | Action/Crime | 50 minutes per episode When Eddie inherits his family’s estate, he discovers the source of its wealth — an enormous weed empire. • <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8900245/type/dlg/sid/hawk-custom-tracking/https://www.netflix.com/au/title/81437051" data-link-merchant="netflix.com"" target="_blank">Stream it on Netflix.

9. Curb Your Enthusiasm | Comedy | 38 minutes per episode Larry David plays himself on this semi-improvised series that spans over 12 seasons. • <a href="https://goto.binge.com.au/c/338476/767630/11099?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=tomsguide-au&u=https%3A%2F%2Fbinge.com.au%2Fshows%2Fshow-curb-your-enthusiasm%212239%2Fseason-season-12%2125940" data-link-merchant="goto.binge.com.au"">Stream it on Binge.

10. The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live | Science-Fiction/ Horror | 1hr per episode This Walking Dead spin-off follows the love story of characters Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Mihonne (Danai Gurira) as they attempt to find each other, while navigating a war against the living. • <a href="https://www.stan.com.au/watch/the-walking-dead-the-ones-who-live/season-1" data-link-merchant="stan.com.au"" target="_blank">Stream it on Stan.

Top movies of 2024

If you’re looking for a new, top-rated movie to watch, here’s a list of the best films of 2024 so far:

1. The Holdovers | Drama/Comedy | 2h 13mins Forced to spend Christmas break with a bunch of students, a grouchy professor forms an unlikely friendship with a clever troublemaker and the school’s head chef. • Available to rent on <a href="https://tv.apple.com/channel/tvs.sbd.4000?at=1001l369U&ct=hawk-custom-tracking&itscg=30200&itsct=Future_TV" data-link-merchant="tv.apple.com"">Apple TV Plus and <a href="https://primevideo-row.pxf.io/c/338476/1721973/20020?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.primevideo.com%2Fdetail%2F0FNI4IU5QRX94AOJW6QKTTAW3N%2Fref%3Datv_dl_rdr" data-link-merchant="primevideo.com"" data-link-merchant="tv.apple.com"">Prime Video.

2. Anatomy of a Fall | Mystery/Thriller | 2h 32mins When her husband is found dead in the snow below their chalet, and the subsequent murder investigation makes her the prime suspect, what follows Sandra is an unsettling psychological journey into the depth of her relationship with her husband, Samuel. • Available to rent on <a href="https://tv.apple.com/channel/tvs.sbd.4000?at=1001l369U&ct=hawk-custom-tracking&itscg=30200&itsct=Future_TV" data-link-merchant="tv.apple.com"">Apple TV Plus.

3. Oppenheimer | Drama | 3h Oppenheimer sees Cillian Murphy at the helm of the Manhattan Project, when the development of an atomic bomb changed the course of history. • Available to rent on <a href="https://tv.apple.com/channel/tvs.sbd.4000?at=1001l369U&ct=hawk-custom-tracking&itscg=30200&itsct=Future_TV" data-link-merchant="tv.apple.com"">Apple TV Plus and coming to <a href="https://goto.binge.com.au/c/338476/767630/11099?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fbinge.com.au%2F" data-link-merchant="binge.com.au"" data-link-merchant="tv.apple.com"">Binge on March 22.

4. Killers of The Flower Moon | Drama/Crime | 3h 26mins In 1920’s Oklahoma, when oil is discovered under Osage Nation land, the Osage people are murdered one by one — until the FBI steps in to uncover the mystery. • Stream it on <a href="https://tv.apple.com/channel/tvs.sbd.4000?at=1001l369U&ct=hawk-custom-tracking&itscg=30200&itsct=Future_TV" data-link-merchant="tv.apple.com"">Apple TV Plus.

5. American Fiction | Comedy/Drama | 1h 57mins Jeffrey Wright stars as Monk, a novelist who is fed up with the industry profiting from “Black” entertainment that relies on offensive African-American tropes, and plans to thwart it by writing a Black book of his own, until his plans go awry. • Stream it on <a href="https://primevideo-row.pxf.io/c/338476/1721973/20020?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=tomsguide-au&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.primevideo.com%2Fregion%2Ffe%2Fdetail%2F0KEURR6UABMOJSC008Z54AUHYP%2Fref%3Datv_dl_rdr" data-link-merchant="primevideo-row.pxf.io"">Amazon Prime Video.