Samsung Galaxy S25 deals — top plans and offers in Australia

Samsung's new flagship phone series is out now

Promotional image of the Samsung Galaxy S25 range
Rejoice, Galaxy fans — Samsung Galaxy S25 is now on sale as of February 14, 2025. Samsung's new flagship smartphones were unveiled at the most recent Galaxy Unpacked event in San Jose, California, touting new and improved Galaxy AI features, and Snapdragon 8 Elite chipsets across the whole lineup.

While it's too late to take advantage of the many great pre-order bonuses that were on offer (including free storage upgrades), you can still get some additional value out of your S25 purchase from Australia's major telcos and retailers. As always, we've taken the liberty of rounding up the best Samsung Galaxy S25 offers for your convenience.

Samsung's Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra handsets are available to buy now from all the usual suspects, including Amazon, Optus, Vodafone and Samsung, among others.

If you do purchase a Galaxy S25 from one of Australia's three major telcos — Telstra, Optus and Vodafone — you will have the option of buying it outright or paying it off on a plan over 12, 24 or 36 months.

Samsung Galaxy S25: Pricing

Those looking to pick up one of Samsung's Galaxy S25 devices will be pleased to know that prices have not gone up this year, with the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus priced identically to last year's models, starting at AU$1,399 and AU$1,699, respectively. Better still, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has gone down in price by AU$50, now starting at AU$2,149.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Samsung Galaxy S25 models and pricing

Model

Storage

Price

Samsung Galaxy S25

256GB

AU$1,399

Row 1 - Cell 0

512GB

AU$1,599

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus

256GB

AU$1,699

Row 3 - Cell 0

512GB

AU$1,899

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

256GB

AU$2,149

Row 5 - Cell 0

512GB

AU$2,349

Row 6 - Cell 0

1TB

AU$2,749

Samsung Galaxy S25: What's new?

The first thing you're likely to notice about Samsung's new flagships is that they now share a unified design. In other words, the Galaxy S25 Ultra no longer sports squared corners and a curved display, opting instead for the same rounded corners and flat display featured on the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus.

Unlike last year's models, all three Galaxy S25 devices now share the same processor, with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset promising a significant boost in performance and power efficiency.

You can expect the same camera arrays on the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus, however, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has received an upgraded 50MP ultra-wide sensor, a welcome improvement to the 12MP ultra-wide sensor on the S24 Ultra.

Once again, the biggest selling point for Samsung's Galaxy S25 lineup comes down to its new Galaxy AI features, including AI-powered search functionality across the entire phone, a new dynamic Now Bar at bottom of your lock screen, similar to the iPhone's Dynamic Island feature, and much more.

Samsung Galaxy S25: best deals

Samsung | Bonus AU$200 trade-in value + 50% off first two years of Samsung Care+

Samsung | Bonus AU$200 trade-in value + 50% off first two years of Samsung Care+

Like in previous years, Samsung is offering exclusive online colour options (Titanium Jetblack, Titanium Pinkgold and Titanium Jadegreen) across its new range. Additionally, Samsung is offering a AU$200 trade-in bonus towards your purchase of an S25 handset. Additionally, you can also save 50% on your first two years of Samsung Care+. This offer is valid until March 12, 2025.

Optus | Get AU$250 off when activating a 24 or 36 month plan

Optus | Get AU$250 off when activating a 24 or 36 month plan

Optus is giving customers a AU$250 discount on the total cost of 512GB variants of each S25 device, as well as the 1TB Ultra model, over the course of a 24 or 36 month plan. Additionally, you can get a Galaxy Watch 7 for AU$0 when you tack on a watch plan to the above contracts. This offer is valid until April 6, 2025.

JB Hi-Fi | Get a bonus AU$200 coupon when you trade-in your old device

JB Hi-Fi | Get a bonus AU$200 coupon when you trade-in your old device

It may be too late to pre-order, but JB Hi-Fi is still offering a bonus AU$200 trade-in coupon (on top of what your old device is worth) when you purchase an S25 handset, which is pretty good. This offer is valid until April 6, 2025.

Best Samsung Galaxy S25 plans

Vodafone: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 256GB | 50GB + 50GB bonus data | 24 months | AU$121.18 per month

Vodafone: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 256GB | 50GB + 50GB bonus data | 24 months | AU$121.18 per month

If you're looking for the cheapest Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra postpaid plan around, this is option from Vodafone might be your best bet. Purchase the S25 Ultra and stay connected to Vodafone's Small SIM Only plan for 24 months and pay just AU$121.18 p/m. This plan typically includes 50GB of data, but thanks to Vodafone's double data promotion, you'll get a 100GB p/m data allowance for as long as you stay connected.

Minimum cost: AU$2,372.19 | Minimum cost over 24 months: AU$2908.32

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus plans

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra plans

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Samsung Galaxy S25 specs compared
Header Cell - Column 0

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Weight:

162g

190g

218g

Display:

6.2-inch FHD+ AMOLED 2X 1-120Hz display

6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED 2X 1-120Hz display

6.9-inch QHD+ AMOLED 2X 1-120Hz display

Chipset:

Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy

Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy

Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy

RAM:

12GB

12GB

12GB

Storage:

256GB/512GB

256GB/512GB

256GB/512GB/1TB

Rear cameras:

50MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto

50MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto

200MP wide, 50MP ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto, 10MP telephoto

Front camera:

10MP

10MP

12MP

Battery:

4,000mAh

4,900mAh

5,000mAh

Charging:

25W, 15W wireless

45W, 15W wireless

45W, 15W wireless

Colors:

Silver Shadow, Mint, Icyblue, Navy

Silver Shadow, Mint, Icyblue, Navy

Silver Shadow, Mint, Icyblue, Navy

Stephen Lambrechts
Stephen Lambrechts

Stephen Lambrechts is the Managing Editor of Tom's Guide AU and has written professionally across the categories of tech, film, television and gaming for the last 15 years. Before Tom's Guide, he spent several years as a Senior Journalist at TechRadar, had a brief stint as Editor in Chief at Official Xbox Magazine Australia, and has written for such publications as APC, TechLife Australia, T3, FilmInk, AskMen, Daily Telegraph and IGN. He's an expert when it comes to smartphones, TVs, gaming and streaming. In his spare time, he enjoys watching obscure horror movies on physical media, keeping an eye on the latest retro sneaker releases and listening to vinyl. Occasionally, he also indulges in other non-hipster stuff, like hiking.

