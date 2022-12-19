Amazon AU 2022 Boxing Day sales: Get a head start with early deals

Who says you have to wait until Boxing Day for top Boxing Day sales? Not Amazon, apparently. The online retail giant has kicked off a series of savings a week early, and there are some great discounts to be had. The Amazon AU Boxing Day sales started a few days earlier in 2021, too, kicking off from Christmas Eve. But in 2022, they’ve been brought forward even earlier.

Whether you’ve still got some last-minute Christmas shopping to finish or you just want to treat yourself, the Amazon AU Boxing Day sales currently include discounts across headphones, gaming and Amazon’s own Fire, Kindle and Echo devices. And we expect more deals to be added as we get closer to Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

You can find a round-up of some of the best Amazon Boxing Day sales below, and be sure to bookmark this page, as we’ll continue to add to it as more deals emerge.

Amazon early Boxing Day 2022 deals

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 8 | AU$199.00 AU$99 (opens in new tab)(save AU$100) The Amazon Echo Show 8 is perhaps the best Alexa speaker and our favourite of the screen-touting Amazon Echo devices. Now with an upgraded and much-improved camera for video calls. If you want to get into smarthome technology, or you already have Amazon devices and want to expand your collection, the Echo Show 8 is well worth considering. And now it's half price for the Boxing Day sales, making it even greater value.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Kindle Oasis | AU$399 AU$319 (opens in new tab) (save AU$80) Despite its age, Amazon's Kindle Oasis is arguably still its best ereader. Of course, it's usually priced just high enough to put off some potential users. That said, those same people may think twice now that it's been slashed to AU$319 for the 8GB model. Alternatively, you could opt for the 32GB Kindle Oasis at AU$369 (opens in new tab) (down from AU$449, or the LTE-ready 32GB version for AU$479 (opens in new tab) (down from AU$559).

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Cube | AU$219 AU$159 (opens in new tab) (save AU$60) Packing everything Amazon has to offer into one neat, cubed package, the Fire TV Cube is a 4K TV streamer and Alexa-powered smart speaker in one. It's the best Fire TV device, make no mistake, thanks to its super-fast performance and useful remote. If you want to upgrade an older TV and delve into the world of app-based streaming, or you're not happy with your smart TV's user interface, the Amazon Fire TV Cube is a worthwhile addition.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Dot (2022; 5th gen) | AU$79 AU$59 (opens in new tab) (save AU$20) The fifth-generation of Echo Dot smart speakers are only a few months old, yet they continue to be on the receiving end of discounts. Amazon has once again applied the usual AU$20 discount to its diminutive Dots, bringing them down to AU$59. They may get discounted further on Boxing Day proper, but this is still a great price. With an Echo Dot, you'll have Alexa at your beck and call to help control smart home devices, tell you about the weather and stream some music too.

(opens in new tab) Beats Flex | AU$99.95 AU$79 (opens in new tab) (save AU$20.95) We may now be accustomed to totally wire-free earbuds, but there is still a place for wireless earbuds that have a connecting cable, and the Beats Flex are some of the best there is. In particular, they're on our list of the best workout headphones (opens in new tab) and thanks to a combination of great battery life and reliable connectivity, they'll suit anyone with an active lifestyle. Yes, they work best with iDevices, but Android users should still take a look.

(opens in new tab) Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 | AU$329 AU$198 (opens in new tab) (save AU$131) There wasn't much we could say to fault the UE Megaboom 3 when we reviewed it. It's pretty much the perfect portable Bluetooth speaker. Incredible sound quality, great battery life and it's waterproof, it will quite literally be the life of any party. And now it's available for less than AU$200, it's stonking great value.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S | AU$499 AU$399 (opens in new tab) (save AU$100) To be honest, after the Xbox Series S received a AU$100 discount for Black Friday, we expected it to be discounted again for Boxing Day. We just didn't expect it to be discounted so soon. Offering one of the most affordable ways to get into next-generation gaming, when combined with Xbox Game Pass (separate subscription), the Xbox Series S is a terrific machine. The more powerful Xbox Series X (opens in new tab) might now be in stock, but for great gaming on a budget, you can't go wrong with the Series S.

(opens in new tab) Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) | AU$124.95 AU$39 (opens in new tab) (save AU$85.95) Practically an essential game for any PS5 owner, Horizon Forbidden West takes everything that was great about its predecessor title and adds new, improved gameplay mechanics and stunning visuals. And, for AU$39, you can't really go wrong, can you?

(opens in new tab) Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection AU$79.95 AU$28 (opens in new tab) (save AU$51.95) If you really want to show off how much of a gaming powerhouse the PS5 is, then you need to get yourself a copy of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. Serving up unbelievable visuals and two engaging stories that will keep gamers entertained for hours.

(opens in new tab) Save on Xbox Series S/X controllers (opens in new tab) (save up to AU$31) As a handy holiday season saving, you can make a range of savings on new controllers for the Xbox Series S or X console with up to AU$31 off a variety of colours. The controller with wireless adapter (opens in new tab) gets its lowest price ever thanks to these savings, down to AU$79 for what is a seamless option for both Xbox and PC gaming. Savings also apply to the wireless controller in white (opens in new tab), red (opens in new tab), neon yellow (opens in new tab), black (opens in new tab) and blue (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Samsung EVO Plus 256GB microSD cards with adapter | AU84.95 AU$45 (opens in new tab) (save AU$39.95) Samsung's EVO Plus range of microSD are great for their 130Mb/s transfer speeds, making them ideal for photgraphers. While all storage capacities are discounted, we'd recommend opting for a 256GB card if you usually go click-happy. It's the sweet spot in our opinion. And since these come with an adapter, getting a microSD card for your camera shouldn't be an issue at all.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Fenix 6S (42mm) | AU$999 AU$499 (opens in new tab) (save AU$500) It might not be the very latest model, but the Garmin Fenix 6S is still a monster of a multi-sports smartwatch. The list of features is almost endless, so if there's anything you can think about tracking, chances are it can track it. When we first reviewed it, we thought it was a tad expensive, but now that it's half price, it's an absolute steal.

(opens in new tab) Breville Barista Express (BES870) | AU $933 AU$649 (opens in new tab) (save AU$284) The Barista Express is still the ultimate balance of cafe-level performance in a compact package that will be affordable enough for most people. We did see it coming in a little cheaper previously on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so it could receive a further discount on Boxing Day proper, but this deal at Amazon is still an attractive one.

Boxing Day sales 2022: when do they start? Boxing Day sales traditionally begin from December 26, the day after Christmas Day. In recent years, however, retailers have been adjusting how they treat the sales period. Not only do Boxing Day sales usually run until at least the end of the year (and occasionally into the first few days of the New Year) they also occasionally start earlier than Boxing Day itself.

Which stores have Boxing Day sales? We expect the vast majority of stores in Australia to have Boxing Day deals, both in store and online. We can be pretty sure the usual slew of big retailers will have some great Boxing Day deals on a range of tech. These retailers include Amazon, The Good Guys, JB Hi-Fi, Bing Lee, Harvey Norman, Myer, Appliances Online and many more.