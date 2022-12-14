Myer Boxing Day sale 2022 – deals, discounts and what to expect

Myer One: Loyalty rewards, offers and more Myer has recently introduced its loyalty rewards program – Myer One – offering you opportunities to earn rewards with each dollar you spend and access exclusive offers. Totally free to join, sign up today to ensure you get the best out of Boxing Day with Myer this year. Sign up for Myer One now

We’re sure you’re aware there’s less than two weeks to go until Christmas, but it also means that Boxing Day is just under a fortnight away. And we Aussies know that means one thing – sales!

As one of Australia’s go-to destinations of choice for top quality electronics, homewares, fashion, beauty and more, Myer’s Boxing Day sale is all set to offer something for everyone and every budget this year.

Whether you’re looking to boost your wardrobe, fit out your kitchen, get your hands on the latest tech or buy a belated Christmas gift for a loved one, Myer will be sure to have deals for you. And to keep you up to date with the best of Myer’s Boxing Day sale this year, we’ll be collecting and spotlighting all the top deals as they emerge right here for you to find.

When does Myer’s Boxing Day sale start?

Boxing Day kicks off this year as it does every year on December 26, but that doesn’t necessarily mean Myer will wait until this date to launch its savings. As with some other retailers, there is every chance that Myer might release some of its Boxing Day deals online either on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

At the latest, though, we know for sure that Myer will ring in December 26th with its sales both online and in-store.

When will Myer’s Boxing Day sale end?

While Myer is sure to have some deals run for a limited time from Boxing Day, there’s an outside chance the sale itself and certain savings could extend until somewhere around December 28 as with many other retailers. What we can be sure of is that the best deals won’t last, either because Myer has made them a limited time offer only or because stock has run out, so taking advantage of the right deal for you as soon as you spot it is a necessity.

What can we expect from Myer’s Boxing Day sale this year?

While the full details of Myer’s Boxing Day sale for 2022 aren’t yet known at time of writing, we can look at last year’s sale to give us some idea of what to expect. On top of individual clearance deals on various items, Myer also offered a variety of discounts for categories across its stores. These included:

50% off dinner sets, cutlery sets, glassware sets and napery

50% off a range of cookware items

Up to 50% off Sealy and Sleepmaker mattresses

30% off great range of Kids clothing

20% off selected kitchen appliances

15% off speakers, headphones, cameras and more

15% off fitness trackers including Garmin, Fitbit and more

Up to 40% off women’s fashion, shoes and accessories

Up to 40% off men’s fashion, shoes and accessories

Elsewhere, the more recent Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales at Myer also provide us with some insight about what we can hope to expect from its Boxing Day sale this year. During these sales we saw generous discounts on premium Dyson products, including AU$300 off the Dyson Purifying Tower Fan and an AU$200 saving on the Dyson V11 stick vacuum.

Bose’s excellent QuietComfort earbuds also landed a handy saving of over AU$100, along with 20% off Lego and up to 40% off Tommy Hilfiger fashion items for all ages and genders joining the party. We expect at least something similar during Myer’s Boxing Day sale, and also hope to see savings on the latest Bose QuietComfort 2 earbuds (trust us, they’re seriously good).

Whatever Myer’s Boxing Day sale brings in 2022, you can be sure we’ll keep you across everything worth knowing right here on Tom’s Guide.