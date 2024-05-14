Click Frenzy Mayhem 2024: everything you need to know about the popular Aussie sale

One of Australia's major online sales events is almost here. Click Frenzy Mayhem — or simply known as Click Frenzy — will take place from Tuesday, May 14 to Friday, May 17, with many big retailers hopping on board.

The sales event started way back in 2012 when CEO Grant Arnott saw the huge impact events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday had on US consumers. Thus, Arnott created Click Frenzy, which has evolved into four mega-sales events every year, with Click Frenzy Mayhem in May, Click Frenzy Travel in March and August, and lastly, Click Frenzy The Main Event in November.

Some of the top brands and retailers on the Frenzy bandwagon include Dyson, The Good Guys, Kogan and Sennheiser, which makes it the perfect time to score new tech, appliances, smart home products and more ahead of EOFY and Black Friday later this year. What's more, we anticipate that there will be huge discounts on a range of categories, including (but not limited to) TVs, headphones, smartphones, cameras and lifestyle products.

So, if you've had your eye on something and haven't snapped it up, Click Frenzy Mayhem may be your best chance to grab it. Like other major sales events we cover at Tom's Guide, we will keep this page constantly updated with epic new deals throughout the sales period, which starts at 7pm AEST on Tuesday, May 14 and ends 11:59pm AEST Friday, May 17.

To kick things off, we've curated 10 early deals worth checking out before the event gets underway. Happy clicking!

10 early Click Frenzy deals

TVs

LG QNED86 LED 4K TV (75-inch) | AU$2,995 AU$2,495 at The Good Guys (save AU$500) Elevate your home entertainment set-up with this 2024 LG QNED model. LG's newest QNED range only debuted in March, so this discount is astonishing. Knocking AU$500 off RRP, the QNED86 combines quantum dots and NanoCell technology, which provides an immersive viewing experience for your favourite movies, TV shows and more.

Wearables

Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless earbuds | AU$259.95 AU$109 at Sennheiser (save AU$150.95) In our review, we called these earbuds a true alternative to AirPod Pros, thanks to their superior sound quality, decent ANC and respectable battery life. Now, the earbuds are even more affordable with a massive AU$150.95 discount from the retailer during Click Frenzy Mayhem.

Apple Watch SE | AU$399 AU$346 at The Good Guys (save AU$53) While this discount might seem pretty minuscule, it's the biggest drop we've seen for the 2022 Apple Watch SE yet. Available in three colourways and priced under AU$350, this watch is worth snapping up quicksmart.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 | AU$399 AU$349 at The Good Guys (save AU$50) While this AirPods Pro 2 deal isn't the lowest price we've seen, it's still a modest discount for Apple's best in-ears. The second-gen AirPods Pro came with an array of significant improvements, like increased battery life, world-class noise cancellation and Dolby Atmos spatial audio, which was an absolute game changer. Admittedly, their call quality isn't the best, but that shouldn't stop you from snapping these up.

Appliances

Nepresso Vertuo Next Bundle | AU$299 AU$189 at The Good Guys (save AU$110) This impressive Nespresso Vertuo Next bundle comes with everything you need to make a great cup of coffee. The Vertuo Next is smaller than previous models, so it'll take up less counter space, and thanks to patented "centrifusion" brewing technology, it'll make you a precisely-balanced cup every time — all at the touch of a button. Alongside the Vertuo, you'll get an Aeroccino3 milk frother that'll warm and foam your milk to glossy perfection. The bundle also includes complimentary tasting capsules.

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer KSM195 | AU$1,049 AU$698 at The Good Guys (save AU$351) If you're looking for a stylish kitchen appliance to enhance your home baking, this KitchenAid deal from the Good Guys is hard to beat. With a 4.7L capacity, 10 speed settings and 4 different attachments, including a dough hook and pastry beater, this powerful mixer can mix, beat and whip up a storm.

Miscellaneous

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 | AU$119 AU$96 at Kogan.com (save AU$23) If you're looking for a fun way to take instant photos, then you're bound to come across one of Fujifilm's Instax cameras. The Instax Mini 12 comes in a variety of fun colours and easy-to-use modes and controls. All you'll need is a pack of Instax Mini film and you'll be good to go!

Emma Comfort Mattress | From AU$533.40 at Emma Sleep (save 40%) We've recently given this mattress a rating of 4 out of 5 stars, thanks to its affordability, comfort and general support. Our only concern would be its durability, as we think the foam could soften after prolonged use. However, the price is truly the standout for us, as it's value for money across a range of sizes — and now, you can score an additional 40% off all sizes. What a win.