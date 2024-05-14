Click Frenzy Mayhem 2024: everything you need to know about the popular Aussie sale
It's (almost) time to get clicking
One of Australia's major online sales events is almost here. Click Frenzy Mayhem — or simply known as Click Frenzy — will take place from Tuesday, May 14 to Friday, May 17, with many big retailers hopping on board.
The sales event started way back in 2012 when CEO Grant Arnott saw the huge impact events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday had on US consumers. Thus, Arnott created Click Frenzy, which has evolved into four mega-sales events every year, with Click Frenzy Mayhem in May, Click Frenzy Travel in March and August, and lastly, Click Frenzy The Main Event in November.
Some of the top brands and retailers on the Frenzy bandwagon include Dyson, The Good Guys, Kogan and Sennheiser, which makes it the perfect time to score new tech, appliances, smart home products and more ahead of EOFY and Black Friday later this year. What's more, we anticipate that there will be huge discounts on a range of categories, including (but not limited to) TVs, headphones, smartphones, cameras and lifestyle products.
So, if you've had your eye on something and haven't snapped it up, Click Frenzy Mayhem may be your best chance to grab it. Like other major sales events we cover at Tom's Guide, we will keep this page constantly updated with epic new deals throughout the sales period, which starts at 7pm AEST on Tuesday, May 14 and ends 11:59pm AEST Friday, May 17.
To kick things off, we've curated 10 early deals worth checking out before the event gets underway. Happy clicking!
10 early Click Frenzy deals
TVs
LG QNED86 LED 4K TV (75-inch) | AU$2,995 AU$2,495 at The Good Guys (save AU$500)
Elevate your home entertainment set-up with this 2024 LG QNED model. LG's newest QNED range only debuted in March, so this discount is astonishing. Knocking AU$500 off RRP, the QNED86 combines quantum dots and NanoCell technology, which provides an immersive viewing experience for your favourite movies, TV shows and more.
Sony A80L 4K OLED TV (65-inch) | AU$4,495 AU$3,495 at The Good Guys (save AU$800)
This Good Guys deal offers a mammoth AU$1,000 saving on this 2023 Sony 4K OLED screen, which is pretty stellar in our eyes. We've previously praised this TV for its brilliantly vivid images, incredible contrast and relative affordability for an OLED TV.
Wearables
Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless earbuds | AU$259.95 AU$109 at Sennheiser (save AU$150.95)
In our review, we called these earbuds a true alternative to AirPod Pros, thanks to their superior sound quality, decent ANC and respectable battery life. Now, the earbuds are even more affordable with a massive AU$150.95 discount from the retailer during Click Frenzy Mayhem.
Apple Watch SE | AU$399 AU$346 at The Good Guys (save AU$53)
While this discount might seem pretty minuscule, it's the biggest drop we've seen for the 2022 Apple Watch SE yet. Available in three colourways and priced under AU$350, this watch is worth snapping up quicksmart.
Apple AirPods Pro 2 | AU$399 AU$349 at The Good Guys (save AU$50)
While this AirPods Pro 2 deal isn't the lowest price we've seen, it's still a modest discount for Apple's best in-ears. The second-gen AirPods Pro came with an array of significant improvements, like increased battery life, world-class noise cancellation and Dolby Atmos spatial audio, which was an absolute game changer. Admittedly, their call quality isn't the best, but that shouldn't stop you from snapping these up.
Appliances
Nepresso Vertuo Next Bundle | AU$299 AU$189 at The Good Guys (save AU$110)
This impressive Nespresso Vertuo Next bundle comes with everything you need to make a great cup of coffee. The Vertuo Next is smaller than previous models, so it'll take up less counter space, and thanks to patented "centrifusion" brewing technology, it'll make you a precisely-balanced cup every time — all at the touch of a button. Alongside the Vertuo, you'll get an Aeroccino3 milk frother that'll warm and foam your milk to glossy perfection. The bundle also includes complimentary tasting capsules.
KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer KSM195 | AU$1,049 AU$698 at The Good Guys (save AU$351)
If you're looking for a stylish kitchen appliance to enhance your home baking, this KitchenAid deal from the Good Guys is hard to beat. With a 4.7L capacity, 10 speed settings and 4 different attachments, including a dough hook and pastry beater, this powerful mixer can mix, beat and whip up a storm.
Miscellaneous
Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 | AU$119 AU$96 at Kogan.com (save AU$23)
If you're looking for a fun way to take instant photos, then you're bound to come across one of Fujifilm's Instax cameras. The Instax Mini 12 comes in a variety of fun colours and easy-to-use modes and controls. All you'll need is a pack of Instax Mini film and you'll be good to go!
Emma Comfort Mattress | From AU$533.40 at Emma Sleep (save 40%)
We've recently given this mattress a rating of 4 out of 5 stars, thanks to its affordability, comfort and general support. Our only concern would be its durability, as we think the foam could soften after prolonged use. However, the price is truly the standout for us, as it's value for money across a range of sizes — and now, you can score an additional 40% off all sizes. What a win.
Koala | save up to 20% sitewide using code KOALACF20
If you've been putting off getting a new bed or mattress, Koala is offering up to 20% off its entire range of mattresses, sofa beds and more, when you use the code KOALACF20. All products include a 120-day money-back guarantee, tool-free assembly and fast delivery, so you'll be snoozing soundly in no time.
Click Frenzy 2024: Retailer links
- Emma Sleep: up to 50% off select mattresses, pillows, duvets and more
- Every Plate: save big on dinners with an Every Plate meal subscription
- Hello Fresh: score up to AU$200 off meal subscription boxes
- HP: save up to 50% off printers with an eligible PC or monitor purchase
- Koala: save 20% off sitewide using code KOALACF20
- Kogan.com: up to 65% off big-name tech brands
- Lenovo: score discounts on gaming laptops, 2-in-1s and more
- My Deal: save an extra AU$10 when you spend AU$75 or more, using code FRENZY10
- Sennheiser: up to 60% off headphones, soundbars and speakers
- The Good Guys: save big on smart home items, kitchen appliances and more
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox.
Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals.
Lucy Scotting is a digital content writer for Tom’s Guide in Australia, primarily covering NBN and internet-related news. Lucy started her career writing for HR and staffing industry publications, with articles covering emerging tech, business and finance. In her spare time, Lucy can be found watching sci-fi movies, working on her dystopian fiction novel or hanging out with her dog, Fletcher.