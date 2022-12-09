Boxing Day sales 2022 — best deals and discounts in Australia

Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are done and dusted, we only have one major sales event left for the year, and that's Boxing Day 2022. Truly, this will be your last chance in 2022 to snag a good deal.

So, if you're looking to score some bargains in the lead up to the new year, you've come to the right place, because we'll be scouring Australia's major retailers and official online stores for all the best Boxing Day 2022 deals.

Given that Boxing Day isn't until December 26, it's a little early to start listing deals. However, we've taken the liberty of reposting some of the best (expired) deals from last year to give you an idea of what to expect later this month.

Additionally, we've included some helpful answers to frequently asked questions regarding Boxing Day in order to prepare you for when the sales kick off. Want to know when the sales start and which stores are expected to have the best discounts? We've got you covered.

We're expecting big savings on games and gaming consoles, headphones, laptops, TVs, tablets, smartwatches and more. So if you didn't get a chance to score a bargain during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, we suggest you bookmark this page and come back on December 26.

Best Boxing Day deals from last year

In our experience, the best indicator for what to expect during any major sales event is to look back on what was offered last year, because we usually see the same kinds of discounts on offer. It's also useful from a price comparison standpoint.

So without further ado, here are some of the top deals and discounts that were offered during last year's Boxing Day sales. Please note, all of the deals listed below are long expired.

(opens in new tab) Razer Blade 15 Advanced | i7 / 32GB RAM / 1TB SSD / RTX 3080 | AU$5,399 AU$3,419.05 on eBay (AU$1,979.95 off) An absolute beast of a machine, this 15.6-inch Razer Blade 15 Advanced gaming laptop had almost AU$2,000 slashed from its price last year, though you did have to be an eBay Plus member to take advantage of that deal. Chances are we'll see more exclusive deals like this again, so we recommend grabbing an eBay Plus membership now (opens in new tab). If you haven't had one before, you'll get a 30-day free trial which will totally cover you on Boxing Day.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Go 2 | Intel Pentium Gold / 8GB RAM / 128GB SSD | AU$879 AU$699 on The Good Guys (AU$180 off) Admittedly a budget device as far as Microsoft Surface products go, the Surface Go 2 was slashed to an even lower price point on Boxing Day last year. We expect to see more deals like this on Windows 11 tablets this coming Boxing Day, so keep your eyes peeled!

(opens in new tab) Meta Quest 2 (256GB) | AU$639 AU$569 on Amazon (AU$70 off) Last Boxing Day saw a minor discount on what was then known as the Oculus Quest 2, and we expect to see even bigger savings this year. Amazon has also been known to offer store credit as an incentive, so make sure to visit this page on the day to see what kind of deals are available.

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM4 | AU$449 AU$339 on Amazon (AU$110 off) Sony's top-of-the-line ANC buds were discounted during last year's Boxing Day sales event, and were even cheaper more recently, coming down to AU$295 on Amazon. We imagine we'll see similar pricing during this year's Boxing Day.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 (128GB) | AU$1,499 AU$997 on Amazon (AU$502 off) Last year's most popular foldable saw big discounts last year, and even bigger savings during Black Friday 2022. Our bet is that we'll see prices slashed again for Boxing Day as Samsung moves to offload remaining stock. Stay tuned because this one seems like a sure thing.

Boxing Day 2022 sales: when do they start? Boxing Day occurs every year on the day right after Christmas, December 26. It's known as the last major sales event of the year, and while Boxing Day has traditionally been considered a one-day event, this has changed in recent years, with many retailers opting to keep the deals going until the end of the year. So while the Boxing Day sales won't be around in time for last-minute Christmas shopping, those who are patient should still be able to score a great deal before the year comes to a close.