Apple says Siri doesn't need to beat ChatGPT — here's what it's betting on instead

Apple has spent years trying to catch up with ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude. Now, the company's new CEO is making the case that Siri doesn't actually need to win the AI intelligence race.

In a new interview with TIME, published October 15, Apple CEO John Ternus explained why the company is taking a different approach to AI, even as competitors spend billions developing their own models.

Rather than trying to build the smartest chatbot, Apple is betting that the future of AI comes down to something much more personal: the information already sitting on your iPhone.

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It's an interesting argument from a company that has struggled to deliver on its AI promises. But with the new Siri AI now available in the U.S., Apple finally has an opportunity to show whether that strategy can work.

Apple isn't trying to build another ChatGPT

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One of the biggest revelations in the TIME interview is how comfortable Apple appears to be relying on Google for its AI technology.

The new Siri uses an Apple AI model that draws on Google's Gemini technology, a partnership that might once have seemed unthinkable for a company famous for controlling nearly every aspect of its products. Ternus doesn't see it that way.

"We make the things where we can really bring differentiation," he told TIME.

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Interestingly, Apple doesn't seem to be interested in developing a frontier AI model simply to say it has one, which leaves companies such as OpenAI, Google and Anthropic competing to produce more models while Apple concentrates on what those models can actually do inside its devices.

And that brings us to Siri's biggest potential advantage.

Your iPhone knows things ChatGPT doesn't

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Think about how much of your life is already stored on your phone. From your messages and emails to calendar appointments, images and personal information tucked in the notes, parts of your life are scatter across apps you use every day.

ChatGPT and Gemini can help you organize information, write emails and plan your schedule. But getting them to work with your personal data often requires connecting accounts, granting permissions or manually providing context.

Siri has a different starting point. With permission, Apple's assistant can draw connections between information across supported apps and use that context to complete tasks. The goal is for Siri to handle making those connections for you.

Apple also sees opportunities for Siri to interpret health information collected by an Apple Watch or find relevant details buried in emails and documents.

Other AI assistants are becoming even more capable of working across apps, too. Apple doesn't have exclusive rights to personal AI. But its tight integration with iOS could make these interactions feel more natural.

Apple is also betting that less AI could be better

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There's another interesting part of Apple's strategy. The company doesn't seem to be trying to make Siri as autonomous as the most advanced AI agents. In the TIME interview, Apple's AI product leader Lilian Rincon explained that Siri was deliberately designed not to behave like an AI companion or replace human relationships.

That stands in contrast to increasingly autonomous AI assistants capable of operating computers, navigating websites and completing complicated tasks with limited supervision.

Those capabilities can be impressive, but they also introduce risks when AI makes decisions or takes actions users didn't intend.

Apple appears to be taking a more restrained approach, prioritizing predictable interactions over giving Siri as much independence as possible.

Privacy is another part of that equation

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Siri processes requests directly on Apple devices when possible. More demanding requests can be handled through Private Cloud Compute, Apple's cloud infrastructure designed to process information without retaining user requests or exposing them to Apple.

Now, the real test is whether Siri can deliver. Apple's strategy makes sense on paper. It already has millions of people carrying its devices, and those devices contain information that could make AI genuinely useful in everyday life.

But having access to personal context is only an advantage if Siri can use it accurately, securely and without making routine tasks more complicated.

The takeaway

Competitors aren't standing still, either. ChatGPT and Gemini are gaining deeper integrations with apps and services, while AI agents are becoming more capable of completing tasks rather than simply answering questions.

Apple is betting that it can compete without owning the most powerful underlying AI model. After years of delays and missed expectations, the question is no longer whether Siri can become as intelligent as ChatGPT.

It's whether Apple can make Siri useful enough that iPhone owners stop reaching for ChatGPT in the first place.

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