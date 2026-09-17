Think your AI chatbot is up to date? Here is how stale ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini actually are

AI chatbots can answer questions about almost anything, but there's one surprisingly difficult question: How much does your AI actually know about what's happening right now? And yes, they can search the web, but from my testing, I've discovered that even so, AI isn't always accurate or timely.

An AI model released today wasn't necessarily trained on information from yesterday. Depending on its knowledge cutoff, there could be a gap of weeks or months between the world the model "knows" and the world you're living in.

So I decided to find out just how stale the biggest AI chatbots actually are.

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1. What is the newest iPhone Apple has released?

(Image credit: Future)

Both ChatGPT and Gemini were accurate, stating that Apple's newest iPhone models are the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the iPhone Duo (Apple's first foldable smartphone).

Apple announced these flagship models during its "Surprise and Shine" keynote event. Notably, Apple broke tradition by skipping the standard baseline iPhone 18 during this launch cycle, focusing strictly on its premium hardware tier. Both chatbots noticed that the iPhone Duo, Apple's foldable device, launches directly in stores on October 23.

But Claude was stuck on iPhone 17, suggesting "The newest iPhones are the iPhone 17 series."

What is the newest flagship Claude model?

(Image credit: Future)

This question tests a fast-moving category where models can become outdated remarkably quickly. ChatGPT got the answer correct, stating, "Anthropic's newest flagship Claude model is Claude Fable 5.1, released in September 2026."



But what's surprising is that Claude 4.6 didn't seem to understand that Claude Fable 5.1 is readily available. It said, "The newest flagship Claude model available to the public is Claude Opus 5, part of the current generation alongside Claude Sonnet 5 and Claude Haiku 4.5. Above Opus, Anthrophic has a newer Mythos tier — the current Mythos-class models are Claude Mythos 5.1 and Claude Fable 5.1, though Mythos is not broadly available to the public yet. It's being used by a small number of trusted organizations as part of Anthropic's Project Glasswing."



Gemini also got the question wrong, stating that Claude Opus 5 and Mythos 5 were the latest models.

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3. Who won the World Cup in 2026?

(Image credit: Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Maybe because the news isn't that recent, but all three chatbots got this answer correct. Each chatbot even shared interesting information about the game such as Ferran Torres scoring the winning goal. Claude even shared information about Spain sweeping individual awards such as Rodri winning the Golden Ball (best player), Unai Simón taking the Golden Glove (best goalkeeper) and Pau Cubarsí named Best Young Player.

4. What major new feature did Apple add to Siri in iOS 27?

All three chatbots also recognized that the newest feature added to Siri in iOS 27 is Siri AI.

Claude described Siri AI as "essentially a ChatGPT-like version of Siri that can answer pretty much anything." Interesting, considering it didn't know that the iPhone 18 is available.

5. Does Google Home offer 3rd party AI integration?

(Image credit: Future)

Both Gemini and ChatGPT acknowledged that as of today, Google Home offers 3rd party AI integration. Claude was not aware of that news.

This is especially interesting considering Google Home even mentions Claude in their documentation regarding MCP Home.

The takeaway

Even with Search enabled, Claude wasn't always up-to-date with basic information. This is worth noting, particularly as new AI models launch so rapidly. Often it's easy to assume that "new" means the AI knows more recent information, but the date a model launches and hte date its training data ends can be very different.



And sure, web search can fill that gap, but that would also require the AI to know that it needs to search. In other words, it doesn't know that it doesn't know.



The bottom line here is that it is very important to fact check AI, because even the latest models aren't always aware of the latest information.

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