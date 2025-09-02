Workouts

I’m a 62-year-old marathon runner — here’s the exact strength workout I use to maintain balance and build functional strength

Fitness

Over 60? Forget walking — unlock healthy aging with these 5 simple daily exercises

Workouts

Over 60? Forget running and swimming — these 5 bodyweight exercises help strengthen your entire body, using just a chair

Fitness

Expert mobility coach shares the 4 tricks he uses with his mom to boost longevity and reverse aging

Workouts

Who needs the gym? Longevity expert shares the only 6 exercises you need after 40, 50 and 60 to build strength

Workouts

I asked a personal trainer how to build muscle after 40 — here's the 7-move routine they swear by

Fitness

Forget your age — new study reveals it’s never too late to add more healthy years to your life

Workouts

No time? No problem! These 3 walking workouts deliver results in under 15 minutes