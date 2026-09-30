A physical therapist says these are the 4 best exercises for maintaining walking speed as you age

Until our stride starts to feel slower, shorter, or less steady, it’s easy to take walking for granted. While some changes in walking speed are a normal part of aging, maintaining strength, balance and mobility can help us keep moving confidently and comfortably as the years go by.

Walking speed is also closely tied to how well we can keep up with our everyday activities. Whether it’s crossing the road, climbing stairs, or catching up with friends on a walk, having a strong, stable stride can make a big difference to how independent and active you feel.

But which muscles should we be working to keep our walking speed up? I asked Dr. Matthew Cifelli, physical therapist and strength and conditioning specialist at Attain Physical Therapy, to share four exercises that can help support a stronger stride. And the good news is that these moves are simple enough to do on a daily basis — no complicated gym equipment required.

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Here are the four exercises Dr. Cifelli recommends for maintaining walking speed as you age.

1. 1. Sit-to-Stand

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“The sit-to-stand exercise helps strengthen the quadriceps and glutes, which are the primary muscles responsible for forward propulsion during walking,” Cifelli explains. “By improving our strength in this area, we increase our stride power and reduce the ‘shuffling gait’ common with age-related weakness.”

Sit on a sturdy chair with your feet hip-width apart.

Lean your chest slightly forward.

Press through your heels and rise to standing.

Slowly lower back down with control.

Aim to complete 2 sets of 8-12 repetitions.

2. Heel raises

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Calf strength – which is what heel raises help to create – is directly tied to push-off power, which in turn determines our stride length and walking speed. “That’s why stronger calves help us walk with more confidence and reduce the feeling of heavy legs,” Cifelli says.

Standing behind a counter or chair for support, rise up onto your toes slowly.

Pause for 1-2 seconds.

Lower your heels back down with control.

Aim to complete 2-3 sets of 10-15 repetitions.

3. Standing side leg raises

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Engaging the stabilizing muscles in our hips is key for maintaining walking speed, as these help prevent swaying and unsteadiness. As Cifelli puts it: “Better hip stability improves balance, reduces fall risk, and allows for a smoother, faster walking pattern.”

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Stand tall holding a counter or chair for support.

Lift one leg out to the side, without leaning.

Lower back down with control.

Aim to complete 2-3 sets of 8-12 repetitions per side.

4. Wall sit

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Wall sits can be tough, but they’re great for building endurance in the quads and glutes. “They’re one of the best exercises for maintaining walking speed over longer distances without fatigue or having to slow down,” Cifelli advocates.

Stand with your back against a wall.

Slide down until your knees are slightly bent, or if you can, until they’re at a right angle. Your back should be pressed firmly against the wall.

Hold for 10-20 seconds.

Rest and repeat 3-4 times.

Why is it important to maintain walking speed as we age?

Walking relies on a combination of leg strength, balance, coordination and joint mobility, so changes in any of these areas can affect how efficiently we move.

And while it is natural for walking speed to slow down as we get older, maintaining a steady pace is important if we want to stay independent. Everyday activities like climbing the stairs and getting groceries become easier if we can walk easily, which is why training the right muscles helps. A few simple exercises, performed on a regular basis, can go a long way in maintaining the strength and stability needed for a confident stride.

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