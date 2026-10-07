I trained my feet and ankles for a week after having abdominal surgery — and these 3 balance exercises are game-changers

I don't do too well with being told to sit still. Years and years of undiagnosed (now diagnosed) ADHD didn't help, plus I work as a fitness editor, journalist and part-time personal trainer, so the words "just rest" didn't land too well with me.

After a recent keyhole surgery, I was asked not to do heavy lifting for up to four weeks post-surgery, and to keep activities light and low-impact over the following weeks of recovery. After going back and forth with my surgeon, I was reassured some movement would be helpful, as long as I felt okay.

I spend my life telling clients not to work through pain or push themselves too soon after injury, a health condition, or illness, so now that I'm going through it myself, over the next month or so, I plan to document how I found this experience from a physical and mental perspective, and any tips or tricks I've picked up that have been useful.

Which brings me to these foot and ankle exercises I've been doing to preserve balance and stability. They're grounding, beginner-friendly, low-impact and will make a huge difference to mobility and balance during strength workouts, yoga, or Pilates. Here they are.

Before we step into it (I can't jump into anything right now, sadly), if you experience pain at any time, stop and rest. If you're working with an injury or health condition, or you're currently pregnant or postnatal, I recommend seeking advice before starting these exercises.

One of the best yoga mats is useful, but any exercise mat will work.

The routine:

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Hip aeroplanes: Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Lift your left leg, square your hips, then hinge forward and raise your left leg behind you with control. Once your chest is parallel to the ground, rotate your hips to the left. Pause here, then slowly rotate forward to re-square your hips. Complete 6 reps, then switch sides.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Lift your left leg, square your hips, then hinge forward and raise your left leg behind you with control. Once your chest is parallel to the ground, rotate your hips to the left. Pause here, then slowly rotate forward to re-square your hips. Toe splays and scrunches: Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Press down through your big and little toes and heels. Begin rolling your feet from the outer edges to the inner edges, and from heels to toes. Roll through your toes individually from big to little, pressing down into the mat and feeling the connection with the ground. Then, scrunch your feet and release quickly and repeatedly. Complete for 60-90 seconds per foot.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Press down through your big and little toes and heels. Begin rolling your feet from the outer edges to the inner edges, and from heels to toes. Roll through your toes individually from big to little, pressing down into the mat and feeling the connection with the ground. Then, scrunch your feet and release quickly and repeatedly. Figure-4 heel raises: Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Place your hands on your hips and your right ankle just above your left knee. Open your hips as much as you can. Slowly raise your left heel away from the ground, moving into a calf raise. Pause at the top, squeeze your calf, then lower with control. Complete 6-8 reps, then switch sides.

What are the benefits?

Here are some of the benefits you can expect:

Toe splay: Foot-ground connection improves stability and base power during standing or balancing exercises, especially if you're lifting heavy or balancing on one leg. It's also a grounding technique that can relieve stress and help you feel more connected to the body. Scrunching your feet can boost circulation and also relieve restlessness for some people. I recommend closing your eyes and focusing on how your feet feel on the earth beneath you; this will also test your balance further.

Hip aeroplanes are great for improving balance and control, working your core, hips and all the stabilizing muscles in your glutes and legs, as well as your hip, knee and ankle joints. As you open the hip, you'll feel a deep stretch, and over time, practicing this move should help support hip mobility.

Finally, the figure-4 balance is crucial for ankle mobility and calf strength while opening the hip and groin areas of the opposite standing leg. If you want to challenge yourself further, add a squat. Your calves are known as the second heart because they help re-circulate blood up your body, so keeping them active is doing your heart some good.

Verdict

Developing toe splay, ankle mobility, single-sided balance and proper foot-ground connection are crucial for grounding the body during training, helping you feel stable and controlled during workouts.

This is particularly useful if you do any unilateral (single-sided) training, such as lunging, running, powerlifting, or resistance training that includes moves like step-ups or Bulgarian split squats.

You may find that working on your balance can boost performance, mobility and movement mechanics, too. If you try these before workouts, you'll feel more connected to your body, including your core and diaphragm, and the ground beneath you.

Work slowly and focus on exactly what your body is doing. Breathe down into your stomach while lightly bracing your core. Additionally, with your feet on the ground, press through your heels and big and little toes, known as a tripod position.

These have been lifesaver exercises for me, allowing me to move safely and preserve some lower-body strength and stability.

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