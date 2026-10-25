Over 60? These are the 4 most important beginning-level exercises to master

It’s never too late to start exercising. As a certified personal trainer, I work with so many clients in their 60s, 70s, and even 80s that are embarking on their very first fitness journeys. And when they start seeing real progress, it’s thrilling for both of us.

It’s important to always start with the basics, though, so when I meet with a beginning-level senior client for the first time, I start them off with the following four exercises. These moves are relatively friendly on the joints, help build the strength needed for more advanced exercises, and can make everyday activities easier and safer.

You won’t need any equipment right off the bat, but as you get stronger, you can start using a set of dumbbells for a few of these exercises.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

How to do the four exercises

Consult a doctor before trying any new activity. They may caution against certain movements based on your health history.

This workout is appropriate for most beginners, but getting your form right is crucial. Consider meeting with a certified personal trainer who can teach you how to do the moves correctly. Exercising with improper form can cause pain or injury.

You’ll just need a section of bare wall and a sturdy chair for this workout.

Start with one set of 10 reps for chair squats, standing dead bug, and wall push-ups, and hold the wall plank for 30 seconds. If that feels easy, add an additional set or two, gradually increase your reps to 12-15, and hold the wall plank for 45-60 seconds. Eventually, you’ll want to complete 3 sets for each exercise, 3-4 times per week. Once that stops being a challenge, you’ll be ready for a more advanced routine.

Tom's Guide: Direct to Your Inbox Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Here’s how to do the exercises:

1. Chair squats

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Stand tall in front of a chair with your feet hip-width apart.

Engage your core muscles, drawing your belly button towards your spine.

Hinge your hips behind you.

Bend your knees and slowly lower your hips towards the seat.

Lengthen your arms in front of you for balance.

Tap your hips onto the seat, then stand back up.

Continue for 10-15 reps.

2. Wall planks

Stand facing a wall.

Place your forearms on the wall. Keep your elbows aligned with your shoulders.

Engage your core muscles.

Step your feet away from the wall.

Maintain a straight line with your body, from the top of your head to your toes.

Hold for 30-60 seconds.

3. Standing deadbug

Standing deadbug - YouTube Watch On

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and your back against the wall.

Engage your core muscles.

Lift your left arm above your head while bringing your right knee to a 90-degree angle.

Pause briefly.

Lower your left arm and right leg.

Lift your right arm above your head while bringing your left knee to a 90-degree angle.

Pause briefly.

Lower your right arm and left leg.

Continue alternating between your two sides for 10-15 reps each side.

4. Wall push-ups

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Stand facing a wall.

Lengthen your arms and place your hands against the wall.

Engage your core muscles.

Bend your elbows and lower your chest towards the wall, keeping your head, hips, and feet in alignment.

Push yourself back up to the starting position.

Continue for 10-15 reps

Benefits of these exercises

This workout targets major muscle groups in the lower body, upper body, and core, responsible for everyday movements like walking, getting up from a seated position, pushing yourself up, and balancing.

These exercises are beginner versions of more standard movements. Mastering chair squats prepares you for bodyweight squats, and mastering wall planks, standing deadbugs, and wall push-ups prepares you for regular push-ups, planks, and deadbugs. The chair and wall provide assistance as you strengthen your body progressively and with good form.

Since this workout is done standing, it’s appropriate for seniors who have trouble getting onto the floor. For those unable to do standard push ups, planks, and deadbugs, there are easy ways to make the standing versions of these moves more challenging: small weights can be held during the standing deadbug, and stepping further away from the wall will amp up the difficulty of the wall plank and wall push up.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Alternatively, you can read our content on the Tom's Guide app available now for iOS and Android.