iPhone Duo 2 is inevitable — and these are the 7 things we want to see

After years of waiting the iPhone Duo has finally arrived, and as positive as reception has been to Apple's first foldable, it is far from a perfect phone. The Duo is definitely an excellent first attempt, but there are some things about the phone we would change.

While there isn't much Apple can do about that now, it does mean there are plenty of opportunities to upgrade the inevitable iPhone Duo 2. We know it's coming at some point, and the insane demand for the foldable means Apple is going to want the sequel to be ready as soon as possible.

With that in mind, here are seven things we want Apple to do with the iPhone Duo 2.

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Add Face ID

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One of the things people are most annoyed about was that the iPhone Duo was missing Face ID. It's been a staple part of Apple flagships for almost a decade, and the idea that it was missing directly conflicted with Apple's long-standing claims that Face ID was a much more secure system than Touch ID.

It's unclear why the foldable is missing Face ID, but the good news is that the follow-up should come with Apple's trademark facial recognition system. According to Mark Gurman, Apple has already started testing a version of the Duo that features Face ID support, and that it should be part of an under display camera. It's unclear if that means the cover display camera will also be under-display, or if we'll only see hidden Face ID.

Give us a telephoto lens

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Apple makes some of the best camera phones, and offers what it calls "optical quality" zoom on the Duo's main camera, but that doesn't make up for a dedicated telephoto lens. We checked, and compared to the iPhone 18 Pro Max, the quality of magnified photos is so much worse on the iPhone Duo.

It is possible to have a telephoto lens on a wide foldable, even if Apple and Samsung have decided to go without. Xiaomi's 18 Fold has a triple-lens camera, complete with a 50MP telephoto lens capable of 3x optical magnification. If Xiaomi can do it, so can Apple, and it would help elevate the iPhone Duo 2's camera capabilities far beyond what's currently on offer.

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More optimized apps

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One of the main problems with the iPhone Duo is that the app optimization is pretty terrible. This isn't exactly Apple's fault, and it mainly stems from the fact developers have been spoiled by set display sizes and aspect ratios for many years — meaning the uniquely-shaped and transformable iPhone Duo is automatically at a disadvantage.

There are a lot of optimized apps on offer, but there are still plenty more that aren't, and that needs to change and fast. Because a lack of optimized apps will make some users wonder why they bothered to spend $2,000 on a foldable when you can't make full use of the screen.

So Apple needs to push those developers to better optimize well ahead of the iPhone Duo 2 launch. Because what good is having a walled garden if you can't push developers to support all your devices?

Better display colors

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While many people may be critical of the fact the iPhone Duo is only available in Black or White, there's a bigger coloring issue that needs to be fixed for the Duo 2. I'm talking about the picture quality on the foldable screen which, thanks to the nano-texture display, has much more muted colors than most people would expect (or like).

While this issue seems to stem from the light-diffusing nano-texture layer, it's something Apple really needs to sort out going forward. Displays are one of the most important parts of a foldable phone, and offering such an expensive device with even slightly muted colors on the big display is not a good look.

A less weighty design

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The iPhone Duo is a heavy thing, and at 8.96 ounces it's actually the heaviest iPhone Apple has ever made. In direct contrast, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, which is a larger device, is 7.58 ounces, while the passport-shaped Z Fold 8 is just 7.09 ounces. Considering Apple is a company that prides itself on a sleek aesthetic, that is going to have to change.

Considering a foldable is effectively two phones glued together, and has a ring of MagSafe magnets in the back there are limits to how much weight a foldable can shed. Then again the Pixel 11 Pro Fold lost nearly an ounce compared to its predecessors, so it can be done — and without removing the magnetic connection iPhones are known for.

At the very least the loss of some extra weight will make the phone a little more comfortable to use. Even if Apple only manages to shed a fraction of an ounce with the Duo 2.

Better multitasking

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One of my biggest questions about the iPhone Duo is why multitasking is so bad. Not just compared to other foldables, but also compared to Apple's iPads — which offer split-view of up to three app windows at a time. The iPhone Duo only offers two apps in landscape mode, and trying to get it working in Portrait mode is not easy. Needless to say this needs fixing.

Having the ability to unfold your device and access a larger screen means it's very useful as a dual-purpose casual and productivity device. The problem is that productivity often hinges on how easy it is to access different app windows on a single screen, and a two-app split-view just doesn't cut it — especially when it only works properly in a single screen-orientation.

So if Apple wants to ensure that users can make the most of that large screen, and be productive if they wish, the iPhone Duo 2 is going to need to step up the multitasking experience in a big way.

Desktop mode

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Likewise, it's about time Apple implemented a proper desktop mode experience on all iPhones — especially iPhone Duo. Currently iOS is limited to screen mirroring, which is in contrast to the optimized big-screen experience afforded by Samsung DeX and Google's Android OS

Working on a tablet screen on the move is fine, but it doesn't really work so well if you're sitting at a desk trying to maximize your workflow. A larger desktop screen, complete with a keyboard and mouse, would make that a lot easier. It's fairly niche, especially since Apple would rather you just buy some kind of Mac, but there can be situations where using your own computer isn't possible — meaning a desktop-capable smartphone is the next best thing.

Even the heaviest iPhone Apple has ever made is more portable than a laptop (or an iPad), and adding a desktop mode could make it even more versatile than before. For casual work, at least. An iPhone Duo won't be replacing a Mac Studio or even a MacBook Pro anytime soon.

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