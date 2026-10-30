With the clocks changing and the nights getting darker, I just want to cozy up at home. Dimmed lights, thick, fluffy throws, and a delicious hot chocolate — that’s me set until spring!

I’m officially hibernating and creating a warm, snug retreat that looks lived-in and loved, not perfectly polished.

Turn your home into a burrow

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I seem to be unintentionally following the season’s interior trend — Burrowcore. Inspired by storybook animal dens and classic children’s literature, it’s all about creating spaces that feel safe and comforting.

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“It’s less about creating a perfectly styled space and more about layering warmth, texture and comfort so a room feels lived in and inviting, especially as the evenings get darker,” says Ellie Brown, in-house interior designer at Oak&More.

And the best part is that you don’t need a big budget to get the look, with Brown adding, “A few considered changes can completely transform how a room feels.”

I don’t know about you, but I’m ready to create my own cold-weather bunker, dim the bright lights and scatter a cozy glow across my living space.

Get layering

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A simple way to create a cocooning feel is to mix different textures, and it’s easy to achieve. “Texture is what makes a space feel snug. Chunky knits, wool, velvet, boucle and linen all add depth and softness, and they work best when you mix a few rather than sticking to just one,” explains Brown.

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Soft furnishings can help you bring the trend into the room, with Brown saying, “Throws, cushions, rugs and heavier curtains instantly make a room feel warmer.”

It’s also easy to swap in a few items to create the look without spending out on redecorating a whole room.

In a dining room, Brown suggests placing seat cushions on chairs, a table runner across the table, and a rug underneath, all of which will make the formal area feel more inviting.

Whereas in a bedroom, you can add different layers and textures with plain knitted and patterned woolen blankets.

Crevent Farmhouse Boho Knitted Throw: $19 at Amazon Create a cozy vibe with this burnt-orange knitted throw, perfect for fall. Use it as a blanket or over your couch to keep the chill out. It features an attractive geometric design and layers well. The throw measures 50 x 60 inches, and it’s machine washable.

Go deeper with earthy tones

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Brown says the color palette is just as important as the textures, and fall is the perfect time to go a little deeper.

“Burrowcore leans towards rich, enveloping shades such as burnt terracotta, deep moss, warm browns and muted ochre. Darker colors make a room feel more enclosed and cozy, which is exactly the effect you want, especially during the autumnal months,” she says.

However, you don’t need to get your paintbrush out to transform your walls, Brown suggest bringing in the deeper, earthy tones with statement pieces and accessories.

Haozijie Votive candle holders: $10 at Amazon You don't need to spend big to add cozy touches to your home. These two amber glass candle holders have a decorative ribbed design. Turn your lights down and enjoy the ambient glow of tealight candles.

Choose furniture that anchors a room

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While soft furnishings create a cozy vibe, furniture grounds the look, and Brown adds that natural materials work particularly well with this trend. “Solid oak has a warmth and character that sits naturally alongside earthy tones and layered textures, so a dining table or sideboard can become the anchor of a room without feeling heavy or overly formal,” she says.

I tend to favor an eclectic look and have a mix of pine and oak furniture in my living room; some pieces were bought new and have since been painted to extend their life, while other pieces were bought second-hand from thrift stores. I find this mix of color tones adds warmth.

Once you’ve sorted your furniture, Brown adds, “You can then pair it with warm, earthy accessories and your space will become much cozier, especially in the darker evenings.”

Tribesigns Round Coffee Table, dark walnut: $169 at Amazon Once you've snuggled up you'll need somewhere to put that warm mug of hot chocolate. This round coffee table is the perfect choice to add warmth and practicality to your living room. Plus, it has an extra shelf below for storing your throws. The tables measures 31.5 inches in diameter, and it sits 16.1 inches tall.

Take it slow

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Just as we start to wind down in the fall, there's no need to rush to get your home set up for cozy season, or complete a total transformation. “Add a throw to the back of a chair, swap in warmer tones through your accessories. Small changes can make a room feel completely different, and you can build on it gradually," advises Brown.

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