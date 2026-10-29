I found a free AI chatbot that works without Wi-Fi — and it could be incredibly useful in an emergency

Most of us don't think about how much we rely on the internet until it stops working. With the recent seasonal storms, I've noticed it more than I would like. When the power gets knocked out, I can't easily find answers to questions like, "How long will food stay fresh in the fridge without power?" or even "What's the phone number for the power company?"



So when I stumbled on a free chatbot called Survival LLM that doesn't require the internet to work, I was very curious to try it. Unlike ChatGPT, Gemini or Claude, which typically rely on cloud-based servers, this chatbot is designed to work entirely on your computer, even when you're completely offline.

Users just need to download the AI and its reference library ahead of time to have access to information about everything from food safety and first aid to home repairs and emergency preparedness without needing an internet connection.

And while there's a catch when it comes to accuracy, I can see why having something like this available before an emergency could be useful.

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An AI chatbot that doesn't need the internet

(Image credit: Survival LLM)

Survival LLM is a free, open-source AI assistant available for Windows PCs and Macs. Once you've installed it and downloaded the necessary files, you can disconnect from the internet and continue asking questions.

Instead of sending requests to a remote server, it runs an AI model directly on your computer. It also searches a library of reference material stored locally, including information from Wikipedia, MedlinePlus, FEMA, the CDC and iFixit.

The full library contains roughly 1.5 million articles, including around 930,000 Wikipedia entries. From my experience, it offered a vast look at a variety of topics from keeping food safe during a blackout (exactly what I needed to know!) to fixing household equipment and treating minor burns — all without needing to open a browser.

One feature I particularly liked is that the chatbot doesn't just give you an answer. It also identifies the articles it used and lets you read the relevant passages yourself. I especially appreciate that source information when it comes to safety.

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The software also lets you add your own documents, including PDFs, Word files and notes. You could upload your generator's instruction manual, emergency contact information or a family preparedness plan and have the assistant search those documents alongside its existing library.

According to the developer's notes on the site, your questions and uploaded files remain on your computer.

There's one important catch

As useful as an offline chatbot sounds, I wouldn't rely on AI alone for medical advice or life-or-death decisions. The developer is unusually transparent about this limitation.

In its own tests involving 22 emergency and first-aid questions, the AI models produced noticeably different results depending on how much memory the computer had available.

The largest models answered 21 of the 22 questions correctly, according to the developer. The model recommended for computers with 16GB to 31GB of RAM got just 14 right.

Those results come from the developer's tests on an earlier version of the reference library, not independent testing. They also show why having access to the original source material is so important.

Survival LLM's ability to display its sources is a useful safeguard, but it doesn't guarantee that the model has interpreted them correctly.

How to download Survival LLM

(Image credit: Future)

You can download Survival LLM for free from its official website. It's compatible with Apple Silicon Macs running macOS 14 or newer and 64-bit Windows 10 or 11 PCs.

Getting started requires an internet connection, since you'll need to download both the AI model and its reference library. You may get an "Are you sure you want to download this?" since it isn't an app from Google Play or Apple App Store. You'll need to determine how safe you feel with third party downloads.



But if you decide to try it, it's important to note that the smaller reference library is approximately 1.3GB to download, while the full version is around 9GB. You'll also need to download a local AI model, which can range from roughly 6GB to 80GB depending on your computer's hardware.

The developer estimates that initial setup can take anywhere from 20 minutes to two and a half hours, depending on your internet connection and system. I walked away while it was downloading, but it was approximately 36 minutes on my Lenovo computer running Windows 11.

Computers with less memory may be limited to searching the reference library rather than using the full AI experience. In particular, the developer doesn't recommend an AI model for systems with only 8GB of RAM.

There's also a practical limitation worth remembering. If your laptop runs out of battery during a blackout, an offline chatbot won't do much good. Keeping your computer charged or having a portable power station would still be important.

My takeaway

I like the idea behind Survival LLM because it addresses the problem of being completely disconnected. Having a searchable collection of emergency guides, medical references and practical instructions stored on your computer could be genuinely useful, particularly during extended internet outages or when traveling somewhere with unreliable service. I can already see myself using this option on road trips.



Just be warned that you don't want to confuse having an offline AI assistant with a real emergency expert. The developer's own accuracy results make that distinction clear.

For me, I like having what feels like an encyclopedia of information on my computer and at my fingertips. And since the software is free, it could be worth exploring as one more addition to a household emergency preparedness plan, provided you download it in advance and double-check any safety-critical advice against its original sources.

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