It's 3 a.m. and your brain refuses to shut off, but all you want is some shut-eye. When I recently found myself struggling with the dreaded middle insomnia, I decided to stress-test a sleep expert's strange hack: the 'fake blink'.

This calming method stops your brain from wandering, so you can get back to sleep. It only takes 30 seconds to work and I found it effective from night one.

So I asked the experts why something as simple as a 'fake blink' can be the key to falling asleep at 3 a.m. Here's what they told me, as well as explaining the three different ways to do it...

Key takeaways

Waking up at 3 a.m. can leave you 'tired but wired' — your body is ready for sleep but your brain is awake.

Using a calming cognitive technique helps you relax again and quickly stops your brain from becoming aroused.

Because you feel calm, you have a better chance of falling asleep fast again.

What is the 'fake blink' method?

Few sleep hacks are as simple as the 'fake blink'. Get comfy in bed, close your eyes, and open them again. Repeat for around 30 seconds or until you feel sleepy.

“The 'fake blink' technique works mainly through causing physical tiredness in the eyelid muscles (specifically, the levator palpebrae muscle) by creating both physical and mental distraction,” explains Dr. Lori Bohn, Medical Director at Voyager Recovery Center.

There are a few types of 'fake blink' to try:

Slow blink: Close and open your eyes slowly and gently, as if your eyelids are too heavy to keep up. Repeat this every 3 to 5 seconds.

Close and open your eyes slowly and gently, as if your eyelids are too heavy to keep up. Repeat this every 3 to 5 seconds. Shortened blink: Quickly open and close your eyes with a fluttering sensation — as if you're blinking to keep yourself awake.

Quickly open and close your eyes with a fluttering sensation — as if you're blinking to keep yourself awake. Reverse blink: Close your eyes for a few seconds before quickly opening them, like you've started drifting off when you're trying to stay awake.

"If the technique works for someone, it's likely because it promotes relaxation and decreases mental arousal, which are important for falling asleep naturally," explains Dr. Shelby Harris, sleep expert at BetterSleep.

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"That said, it's not the blinking itself that causes sleep," she adds. "There's no strong scientific evidence that shows slow blinking directly triggers the biological processes that make us fall asleep."

Why the 'fake blink' method helps you fall asleep fast

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1. It reduces visual stimulation

It might be dark at 3 a.m. but your eyes (and mind) can still find plenty to focus on and keep you alert. From the small blue 'on' light of your laptop to that suspicious shadow in the corner of your eye.

"Deliberately slowing your blink rate may help reduce visual stimulation and encourage you to shift into a calmer, less alert state," advises Dr. Harris.

Instead of your brain noticing the pile of unwashed laundry opposite the bed, it can settle on the calm dark behind your eyelids.

2. It calms racing thoughts

Stress is a big cause of 3 a.m. wake ups. Stress increases cortisol, a hormone associated with alertness, leaving you prone to wake ups. And when you're staring at the ceiling in the middle of the night, there's nothing to focus on but your worries.

But fake blinking can shift thoughts elsewhere.

"It gives you something gentle to focus on, which can interrupt racing thoughts that often keep people awake," explains Dr. Harris.

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"The repetition of closing and reopening your eyes interrupts the train of thought common to those who are anxious at bedtime," adds Dr. Bohn, "allowing an active mind to take part in a mentally uninteresting and calming activity.”

3. It mimics that 'just about to drop off' feeling

You know that feeling just before you drop into sleep? It's accompanied by heavy, drooping eyelids that take all your strength to keep from falling closed.

Fake blinking mimics that feeling, tricking your brain into falling sleep fast again.

(Image credit: Future)

"This physical weariness will cause the upper eyelid to feel heavy and droopy and will create a sensation similar to that of falling asleep naturally," explains Dr. Bohn.

And if you practice it regularly, it can be even more effective.

"It may also become a conditioned cue for sleep, similar to how certain bedtime routines signal to the brain that it is time to wind down," says Dr. Laura Bojarskaite, neuroscientist and sleep researcher at the University of Oslo.

3 other methods to try when you wake up at 3 a.m.

“People should think of the 'fake blink' method as one tool in a broader bedtime routine rather than a standalone solution," explains Dr. Harris.

"If you’re consistently struggling to fall asleep, I recommend evidence-based habits such as maintaining a sleep schedule (even on the weekends) and limiting screen time and stimulating activities before bed."

But when it's 3 a.m. and you're wide awake, here are three expert recommended techniques to try:

1. Cognitive shuffling

Cognitive shuffling is popular among the Tom's Guide sleep team. Simply pick a word, then think of as many words as possible, starting with each letter of your chosen word.

This repetitive task has low mental load and helps you drift off again.

2. 4-7-8 breathing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Breathing techniques are a way to calm both the body and the mind. One of my favorites is the 4-7-8 technique.

Breathe in for 4, hold for 7, and breathe out for 8. It's a real slow down for the nervous system, helping reduce anxiety.

3. The 15-minute rule

When nothing else seems to be working, the 15 minute rule is my gold standard.

To do it, get out of bed and sit in another room. Keep the lights dim and try a calming, distracting activity (like reading or stretching).

Lying awake in bed can teach the brain that your bedroom is a place for stress. Getting up helps disrupt that connection. When you feel tired again, return to bed.

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