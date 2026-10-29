An extra hour in bed sounds great — until Monday morning arrives and getting up is a struggle. For those who found past clock changes have resulted in reaching for an extra cup of coffee (or two) in the afternoon, a little preparation could help. Starting now.

Across most of the US, clocks fall back on Sunday, November 1. But this time shift can disrupt the body's internal clock, making it hard to feel your usual levels of energized.

Sleep expert Dr. Lindsay Browning recommends easing into the change. "It can be difficult to change our circadian rhythm by this hour in one go," she says, "which is why it’s helpful to gently move the body to the new sleep and wake time gradually over a few days before the clocks change." Here's how shifting your bedtime now can make that Monday alarm a bit easier to face.

The exact times to go to bed tonight, Friday, and Saturday to avoid feeling exhausted on Monday

The trick is to make small changes now rather than trying to catch up on sleep come Monday. Moving your bedtime by 15–20 minutes each night can help your body adjust gradually, making the clock switch a little less jarring.

Here’s when to go to bed tonight, Friday and Saturday to give yourself the best chance of waking up feeling refreshed on Monday.

Thursday

Usual bedtime: 11:00pm

Adjusted bedtime: 10:40pm

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Adjusted wake time: 7:00am

Friday

Usual bedtime: 10:40pm

Adjusted bedtime: 10:20pm

Adjusted wake time: 7:20am

Saturday

Usual bedtime: 10:00pm

Adjusted bedtime: 10:15pm

Adjusted wake time: 7:40am

Your smartphone might adapt to the clock change automatically, but it can take a little while for your body clock to catch up. Dr Lindsay Browning, sleep expert at TroubleSleeping.co.uk , explains the science behind this shift.

“When the clocks change, our body's circadian rhythm doesn't move instantly. This is the same mechanism that causes jetlag when we travel across time zones.

“This is because your circadian rhythm relies on cues like light and darkness to keep you on track. Even a one-hour shift can throw that rhythm off, leaving you feeling groggy in the morning or struggling to fall asleep at your usual time.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rather than letting this sudden change disrupt your sleep schedule, try moving your bedtime forward by 15–20 minutes each night in the run-up to the clocks changing.

“By doing this, you won’t just benefit from getting an additional hour in bed, but your circadian rhythm will get used to this new time zone, so you won’t find it as difficult to fall asleep and wake up at this new time,” says Dr. Browning.

Start small, as little time adjustments give your body a chance to adapt gradually, rather than forcing it to cope with a full hour's difference overnight. It won't guarantee you'll avoid tiredness completely, but it can help make the transition feel less abrupt.

How to anchor your circadian rhythm from Sunday and beyond

Between the clock change and shorter days, your circadian rhythm can fall out of sync, leaving you feeling sluggish even after a full night's sleep. The key is to reinforce your body's natural rhythm through simple, easy methods that fit into your everyday life.

Here’s how to get your sleep schedule back on track:

Wake up at the same time every day

It might be tempting to hit snooze after the clocks change, but sticking to a consistent wake-up time can help your body adjust to the new schedule.

Dr. Lindsay Browning explains: “Our circadian rhythm loves regularity. Waking up at a similar time each day, including weekends, helps keep light exposure and daily activities consistent, supporting a more stable body clock. It also allows sleep pressure – your body's natural drive for sleep – to build throughout the day, making it easier to fall asleep at night.”

If you're tired, try going to bed a little earlier, rather than sleeping later.

Get plenty of sunlight

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sunlight is one of the biggest cues your body uses to regulate its internal clock. Dr. Lindsay Browning explains, “Morning light generally shifts our body clock earlier, while evening light shifts it later. If you find yourself waking earlier than usual after the clocks change, getting bright light in the afternoon may help shift your body clock later.”

Once you’ve adjusted to the new time, aim to get outside in the morning, when natural light can help keep your sleep-wake cycle on track. Even a short walk outdoors can help.

Eat meals at the same time every day

Your body clock doesn't just control when you feel sleepy, it also helps regulate digestion. When the clocks change, try to keep breakfast, lunch and dinner at roughly the same times each day rather than letting your meals drift with your appetite.

Your gut follows its own daily patterns, influencing digestion, metabolism and how your body processes food. Eating at consistent times can help keep these rhythms in sync, while late-night meals may work against your body's natural schedule.

As you adjust to the clocks falling back, stick to a regular meal routine to give your body another predictable cue that it's time to be active, and time to wind down.

Limit bright lights at night

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Give your brain a heads-up that bedtime is approaching. Bright light in the evening can suppress melatonin, the hormone that helps you feel sleepy, making it harder to settle down after the clocks change.

Start by dimming your overhead lights an hour before bed and switching to warm bedside lamps instead. Turn on Night Shift or a blue-light filter on your phone, lower the screen brightness and avoid scrolling in a dark room.

Better still, put your phone away 30 minutes before sleep and try reading a physical book or listening to a calming podcast instead.

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