'These 7 exercises improve joint range of motion, movement quality and overall mobility,' says a personal trainer

"These five exercises improve joint range of motion, movement quality, and overall mobility," says LJ, a master trainer at London's 1Rebel. And as a coach who teaches mobility classes every week, I have to agree they're some of my favorites.

You only need an exercise mat, nothing else. And while LJ doesn't specify sets, reps, or timings, I provide my recommendations below, plus some of the benefits LJ says you can expect. Check out the video, roll out your mat and get ready to feel loose and free again.

Here it is!

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LJ 1Rebel trainer LJ (Laura Johnson) is a 1Rebel master trainer and personal trainer with a decade of experience coaching in the fitness industry, working with clients both in person and online. A specialist in strength, running, boxing and HIIT, she designs programs that build performance now while protecting long-term strength, mobility and resilience. Her approach is built on one principle: train for performance today, and for the life you want to be living at 60.

Watch: Master trainer's mobility routine

As a personal trainer myself, I would recommend programming 45 seconds on and 15 seconds off for 3-5 rounds. If you prefer to work with sets and reps, try 6-8 reps per side per move, and 2 sets of each movement.

Adductor rocks: Start on all fours, then extend one leg out to the side, foot flat and toes pointing forward. Keeping your spine neutral, rock your hips back towards your heel, then forward again, moving slowly and under control. Working: Adductors (inner thighs), plus hip mobility in the frontal plane. Great for runners, lifters and anyone who sits a lot.

Start on all fours, then extend one leg out to the side, foot flat and toes pointing forward. Keeping your spine neutral, rock your hips back towards your heel, then forward again, moving slowly and under control. Adductors (inner thighs), plus hip mobility in the frontal plane. Great for runners, lifters and anyone who sits a lot. Scorpions: Lie face down with your arms out in a T. Swing one heel up and across your body toward the opposite hand, letting your hips rotate, then return and repeat on the other side. Working : Hip flexors and quads (front-of-hip stretch), spinal rotation and thoracic mobility, and glutes as you control the movement.

Lie face down with your arms out in a T. Swing one heel up and across your body toward the opposite hand, letting your hips rotate, then return and repeat on the other side. : Hip flexors and quads (front-of-hip stretch), spinal rotation and thoracic mobility, and glutes as you control the movement. Glute bridge to cross-body overhead reach: Lie on your back, knees bent, and drive through your heels into a glute bridge. At the top, reach one arm up and across your body overhead, then lower back down with control and alternate sides. Working: Glutes and hamstrings for hip extension, plus core stability and thoracic rotation, combined with shoulder mobility through the overhead reach.

Lie on your back, knees bent, and drive through your heels into a glute bridge. At the top, reach one arm up and across your body overhead, then lower back down with control and alternate sides. Glutes and hamstrings for hip extension, plus core stability and thoracic rotation, combined with shoulder mobility through the overhead reach. Quadruped hip internal rotations: From all fours, lift one foot slightly off the floor and sweep your foot out to the side so the hip rotates inward, then return. Keep your torso still so the movement comes from the hip. Working : Hip internal rotation, an often-neglected range that’s key for running, squatting and change of direction. It also challenges the deep hip rotators.

From all fours, lift one foot slightly off the floor and sweep your foot out to the side so the hip rotates inward, then return. Keep your torso still so the movement comes from the hip. : Hip internal rotation, an often-neglected range that’s key for running, squatting and change of direction. It also challenges the deep hip rotators. Wall clock (shoulder arc): Stand side-on to a wall and place a forearm or hand against it. Slowly trace an arc with your arm, like moving across the numbers on a clock face, keeping your ribs down and shoulder blade moving smoothly. Working: Shoulder mobility and scapular control, targeting the rotator cuff and the muscles that stabilize the shoulder blade. Particularly useful for overhead work.

Stand side-on to a wall and place a forearm or hand against it. Slowly trace an arc with your arm, like moving across the numbers on a clock face, keeping your ribs down and shoulder blade moving smoothly. Shoulder mobility and scapular control, targeting the rotator cuff and the muscles that stabilize the shoulder blade. Particularly useful for overhead work. Adductor half-kneeling rock with kettlebell/light weight: Start in a half-kneeling position with the front leg out to the side. Hold a kettlebell or light weight at your chest as a counterbalance, then rock your hips back and forth, keeping your chest tall. Working: Adductor length and hip mobility under light load, plus core and glute engagement to stay stable.

Start in a half-kneeling position with the front leg out to the side. Hold a kettlebell or light weight at your chest as a counterbalance, then rock your hips back and forth, keeping your chest tall. Adductor length and hip mobility under light load, plus core and glute engagement to stay stable. Prone swimmers: Lie face down with your arms extended overhead and legs straight, forehead hovering just above the mat so your neck stays neutral. Lift your arms and legs slightly off the floor, then alternate opposite arm and leg using a flutter style of small, controlled movement. Keep your glutes engaged and avoid cranking your lower back. Working: Spinal extensors (erector spinae) and glutes, plus the mid and lower traps and rear delts for shoulder and posture strength. It’s a great counter to desk-hunched postures.

What happened when I tried it

Try to keep the reps similar for each move in each round, and work both sides of the body. If you choose equal-number rounds, you could complete the reps on one side only, then switch to the other side on the next round.

I loved this routine, and it helped me feel far looser going into my day or my next workout.

Some of these exercises I know already and use with clients; some were actually new to me, such as the glute bridge with overhead reach. I opted for two sets and 6-8 reps per side as a warm-up before coaching a mobility session, and I have since stolen them to use in my next class.

Combined, these exercises are brilliant for improving the range of motion in your joints and priming the muscles for exercise by increasing blood flow. Repeating these moves over time will improve posture, build range and bolster overall mobility, which means the quality of your movements during workouts should also improve.

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As LJ mentions, you'll internally rotate your hips, strengthen the postural muscles in your back and even target stabilizing muscles like your hip flexors and rotator cuff (the RC includes a group of muscles that stabilize the shoulder joint and sit around the scapulae), which means you're building a body capable of withstanding injury through weakness or underuse/overuse.

If you're new to mobility or this type of routine, I strongly recommend taking it slowly and stopping if you experience any pain, especially if you have a health condition or injury.

I loved this routine, and it helped me feel far looser going into my day or my next workout. Let us know if it helps you, too.

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If you suffer from tight hips or back pain, some (or all) of these moves might be useful for you to try, but stop and rest if you need to. And if you're unsure how to engage your core properly, this short "bracing" routine might be helpful before you start the routine, just to protect your lower back.

Move with control, remember to breathe and don't rush your reps. Also remember that training should make you feel good, so focus on what you enjoy about the routine and how it makes your body feel.

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