I used Google’s ‘Ask Maps’ feature to plan my Halloween weekend festivities — 7 events it recommended I'd actually attend

When a holiday falls on a Friday or Saturday, I’m always overjoyed (especially if it’s my birthday).

And this year, my favorite holiday just happens to be falling on a Saturday. Of course I’m talking about Halloween, which is one of an adult’s perfect excuses to get all dressed up as their favorite characters and meet up with a bunch of like-minded cosplayers (another good excuse is attending Comic-Con). I already have my costume laid out, ready to go, but there’s just one problem: I don’t have somewhere in mind that I can actually go to show off my holiday-themed wear.

Then, like a sign from the heavens, I locked eyes with the Google Maps app and had a lightbulb pop up over my head. “Oh yeah! I can use the “Ask Maps” feature to find something fun to do on Halloween!”

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I simply tapped on the AI-powered tool inside Google Maps, asked it to find the best events I should consider going to with a few friends for Halloween and was met with a strong list of recommendations that I’m actually considering attending.

Parties, a parade, a unique show and so much more

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There are a few aspects of the Ask Maps feature that I appreciate. Among them is its ability to actually show the events on a local map and provide direct links to where I can get more information about them. Ask Maps’ Halloween celebration suggestions were split up into a bunch of different themes, such as Nightclubs & High-Energy Bashes, Parades, Crawls & Unique Shows, Themed Parties & Rooftop Bashes, Nightlife Cruises & Skyline Sails and Multi-Venue Crawls & Day Markets.

For the first category, there were two events attached to it that caught my attention:

The Haunted Asylum at CODE Astoria, Oct 31: If you want to stay closer to Queens, head over to Astoria for a full-scale haunted asylum. Expect high-energy club programming, local DJs, cocktails, and an emphasis on heavy costumes. Runs all night long from 8:00 PM to 4:00 AM.

If you want to stay closer to Queens, head over to Astoria for a full-scale haunted asylum. Expect high-energy club programming, local DJs, cocktails, and an emphasis on heavy costumes. Runs all night long from 8:00 PM to 4:00 AM. Fright Night NYC Halloween Party 2026, Oct 31: This massive Brooklyn loft party features a legendary costume competition and an infectious holiday energy. Features a massive $3,000 cash prize costume contest, making it the place to go if your friend group goes all-out on outfits. Includes complimentary rum punch during the first hour of the party from 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The second event category recommended an obvious event that most folks in New York City will be popping out to. And what’s crazy is the fact that I’ve always watched it on TV but never even thought about going to and experiencing it for myself.

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Of course, I’m talking about my hometown’s legendary Halloween Parade. Alongside that party option, Ask Maps also brought two other amusing Halloween hangouts worth considering:

New York City Village Halloween Parade, Oct 31: New York City’s absolute signature Halloween event returns for its 53rd year, packing Sixth Avenue with pure creative madness. The 2026 theme is “Body & Soul”, welcoming highly expressive and boundary-pushing costume ideas. Free to watch along the streets, or you can join the procession for free as long as your entire group is in full costume.

New York City’s absolute signature Halloween event returns for its 53rd year, packing Sixth Avenue with pure creative madness. The 2026 theme is “Body & Soul”, welcoming highly expressive and boundary-pushing costume ideas. Free to watch along the streets, or you can join the procession for free as long as your entire group is in full costume. NYC Halloween Bar Crawl 2026, Oct 31: If your group can’t decide on just one venue, this massive multi-neighborhood bar hop lets you sample the city’s fluidity. Moves seamlessly down Manhattan from a Times Square check-in point all the way into the East Village. Tickets grant access to drink specials, dance floors, and costume contests across numerous participating locations.

If your group can’t decide on just one venue, this massive multi-neighborhood bar hop lets you sample the city’s fluidity. Moves seamlessly down Manhattan from a Times Square check-in point all the way into the East Village. Tickets grant access to drink specials, dance floors, and costume contests across numerous participating locations. Halloween Soirée Late Show, Oct 31: For an upscale, theatrical alternative to standard clubs, this sultry NoHo show blends dinner-theater aesthetics with holiday spirit. Features live music and bewitching burlesque performances tailored specifically for friend groups. Set in an intimate restaurant environment where sophisticated costumes and glamour are encouraged.

Ask Maps’ two final event recommendations came from its third category — one of them definitely piqued my interest since the promise of parlor games and a free shot sounds great to me:

Halloween Party at Sour Mouse! All tickets include a FREE SHOT!, Oct 31: Head down to the Lower East Side for a high-energy, adult-only bash combining games and live music. Packed with interactive parlor gams and includes a complimentary shot with paid entry tickets.

Head down to the Lower East Side for a high-energy, adult-only bash combining games and live music. Packed with interactive parlor gams and includes a complimentary shot with paid entry tickets. Saints & Sinners Halloween Party, Oct 31: If your friends prefer an upscale rooftop setting, this NoMad gathering pairs spooky vibes with spectacular skyline views. Includes an open bar, passed hor d’oeuvres, a candy station, and retro-themed entertainment. Hosts a competitive costume contest with top prizes, so make sure your group dresses to impress.

The takeaway

Once I saved seven of Ask Maps’ Halloween event suggestions and presented them to my friends, we all decided on hanging out at the Halloween parade for a few hours and ending the night at the Fright Night NYC Halloween Party.

Be like me and tap into Google Maps’ Ask Maps feature if you’re still debating where you want to go to properly enjoy all the Halloween festivities. I’m confident that wherever you stay, Ask Maps will comb every area of it to find the most lively Halloween-themed events that will create long-lasting memories for years to come.

And if you want to let me know your Halloween plans in the comments below, I'd love to hear them.

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