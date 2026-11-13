Why isn’t my peace lily blooming? Plant experts reveal 5 ways to help your plant thrive

I love my peace lily. Its glossy green leaves and elegant white blooms add a gorgeous touch to my home — except lately, it’s been all leaves and no flowers.

To figure out where I’m going wrong, I asked the experts how to get it blooming again. Thankfully, it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s unhealthy; often a few adjustments to its growing conditions, along with some patience, can make a difference.

Why isn't my peace lily flowering?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Having a peace lily that doesn’t flower is a common frustration for owners, according to Elizabeth Waddington, garden designer and writer at First Tunnels. But she says, “Often slight adjustments to the light levels, warmth, water provided, or other growing conditions can encourage blooms to form.”

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And, of course, another reason why your peace lily might not be flowering yet is that it’s simply immature and not at the flowering stage. Plus, they don’t flower year-round.

When do peace lilies flower?

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Most commonly, houseplant peace lilies will flower in spring and summer. “Don’t panic if you’re not seeing any growth during the winter months, as this is when they slow down,” says David Denyer, florist and gardening expert at Eflorist.

However, this may change if you see them growing in their natural, tropical environment, with Waddington adding, “If well cared for indoors, in optimal growing conditions, peace lilies can flower at any time, and may even flower more than once a year.”

How long will a bloom last?

Unfortunately, peace lilies don’t flower indefinitely. Denyer says, “A peace lily flower will usually last for a month, or even two with the proper care, before changing to black or brown.”



Did you know it’s not really a flower?

The white section of a peace lily, often called a flower, is actually a modified leaf called a spathe or bract.

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How can I encourage my peace lily to bloom?

The best way to keep your peace lily flowering for longer is to make sure it is cared for properly. “If your peace lily is struggling to bloom at all, this usually means it’s needing a bit more care and attention,” says Denyer.

1. Give it a feed

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“Flowering takes a lot of energy, so it’s key that during the growing season you feed your plant little and often,” explains Denyer. And he suggests using a balanced, water-soluble fertilizer every few weeks from April to October.



During winter, he recommends reducing the feed to every 4-6 weeks, to maintain your peace lily without encouraging excessive growth or overwhelming your plant.

2. Check the temperature

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As a tropical plant, peace lilies prefer a consistently warm temperature, and they can be particularly sensitive to temperature changes; that’s why Denyer says it’s important that you adjust your care for them as the seasons change.

“One of the biggest mistakes people can make when caring for their peace lily is positioning it near windows and air vents,” Denyer explains. “Although you may think your peace lily will love the light that comes from being right next to the window, exposing it to cold drafts is actually detrimental to the health of your plant.”



He adds that if exposed to low temperatures for a long time, you may notice your peace lily wilts, and it can even die. Similarly, placing your peace lily near a heat source can damage it, too.

The ideal temperature

Peace lilies don’t adjust well to unstable temperatures and perform best between 64 and 80°F (18 to 27°C), according to Waddington.

3. Let there be light

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While peace lilies need light, which can be lacking in winter, Denyer says not to be tempted to move your plant into direct sunlight, as this will scorch the leaves. Instead, move it to a position where it can gain bright, indirect light or use a suitable grow light above it. This Aokrean Grow Light for Indoor Plants is just $17 at Amazon.Placing your plant next to a window may also expose it to cold drafts, which it will hate.

4. They love humidity

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

“As tropical plants, peace lilies enjoy relatively humid conditions,” says Waddington. If the air in your home is dry, especially during winter, she suggests grouping houseplants together, using a room humidifier, or placing the plant on a pebble tray with water, ensuring the bottom of the pot stays above the waterline.

She also suggests misting the leaves, but warns, “Make sure you do this in the morning so that the excess water can evaporate, or you may experience some fungal growth on your peace lily.”

What’s more, because peace lilies love humidity, they are the perfect houseplant for a steamy bathroom!

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5. Don't forget to water

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You should continue watering your peace lily regularly throughout winter, but Denyer says you may need to adjust your watering schedule. “Your weekly watering routine may turn into every 10 days during the winter months,” he says.

He also adds that peace lilies like consistently moist soil, so when the top inch of soil is dry, you can give it a little bit of water to maintain the plant’s health. But be careful not to overwater your plant, which can lead to waterlogged soil, or leave it completely dry, which can cause the leaves to turn brown.



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