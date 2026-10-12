15 best affordable Asics running shoe deals with up to 56% off — including the Novablast 5, Gel-Kayano and more

We're just off the back of Amazon's October sale, Prime Big Deal Days. But if you missed out, don't worry — there are still plenty of Asics running shoe deals that are absolutely worth shopping.

You'll find some massive discounts on certain models — like the Asics Gel-Kayano 30 for $69 (56% off.) Sure, it's an older shoe, but it still offers great support, especially if you tend to overpronate.

Note: Prices can vary depending on the size and color you choose — check out any different color options in your size to find the best deals.

Asics Shoes

Asics Gel-Kayano 30 (Women's): was $160 now $69 at Amazon The Gel Kayano 30 running shoes are an older model, but they're amazingly cheap with 56% off. They're designed to provide advanced stability and soft cushioning for neutral runners and overpronators alike. Our Deals Editor-in-Chief, Louis Ramirez, wrote: "I've been using these shoes for almost two years now. (I loved them so much I bought a second pair months after buying my first pair). I find that they're great for casual runs on the treadmill, HIIT sessions, and long distance running outdoors." Read more Read less ▼

Asics Gel-Venture 10 (Women's): was $80 now $72 at Amazon These shoes are excellent for runs, with a traction pattern designed to support you on outdoor terrain. They also feature Rearfoot GEL to absorb impact and super-soft AMPLIFOAM cushioning. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Gel-Excite 11 (Women's): was $90 now $74 at Amazon The Gel-Excite 11 are now on sale for a discount, bringing their price under $75. Designed for running and fitness, it brings a higher stack and a super soft and comfortable feel underfoot. The reflective details are also handy if you're working out in low light. Read more Read less ▼

Save 52% Asics Women's Novablast 4 : was $140 now $67 at Amazon Old but gold. While the Novablast 6 is now available, the Novablast 4 is beloved by the Tom's Guide team — especially our Fitness Editor Jane McGuire, who wrote: "I've run over 100 miles in this shoe, and it's still one I reach for when I'm heading out for a long run." Read more Read less ▼

Asics GT-1000 14 Running Shoes (Women's): was $110 now $79 at Amazon Asics' affordable series of GT-1000 running shoes are even better with a discount. The 14th iteration of the shoe features a 3D guidance system built in to keep you stable on your feet as you run! Read more Read less ▼

Save 53% Asics Glideride Max (Men's): was $170 now $80 at Amazon At 53% off, the Asics Glideride are a steal. These come with GuideSole tech to help you save energy, keeping you going for longer. You also get FF Blast Max cushioning for a lightweight, soft feel. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Gel-Cumulus 27 (Women's): was $140 now $89 at Amazon The Asics Gel-Cumulus 27 often gets overlooked because of the popularity of the Novablast and Gel-Nimbus lines, but it's usually available for less than those shoes, and it's a comfortable, fairly lightweight daily trainer in its own right. We've tested the newer Gel-Cumulus 28 model, and it's not a major update on the 27, so this deal on the older shoe is much better value. Read more Read less ▼

Save 48% Asics Sonicblast Road Running Shoes (Men's): was $180 now $94 at Amazon Suited for both fast runs and everyday training, the Asics Sonicblast are super lightweight and propulsive. There's an Astroplate mechanism to help you shoot forward, as well as FF Blast Max and FF Turbo cushioning for a bouncy feel underfoot. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Gel-K1011 Sneakers (Men's): was $140 now $99 at Amazon An iconic design and reliable comfort, what more could you want from a pair of sneakers? It takes cues from some of Asics' best shoes, with Gel-Kayano-inspired panels on the upper and the same midsole tooling system as the Gel-Cumulus 17. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Gel-Kayano 32 (Men's): was $165 now $124 at Amazon The excellent Gel Kayano 32 have been discounted to $124. These running shoes are designed to provide advanced stability and soft cushioning for neutral runners and overpronators alike. I love how they're lightweight yet provide excellent cushioning and support. In our Asics Gel-Kayano 32 review, we called the Editor's Choice shoe the most comfortable running shoes ever. Read more Read less ▼