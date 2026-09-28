Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, AKA October Prime Day, is right around the corner. But if you don't want to wait, you don't have to! Amazon is already offering early deals, and those deals include plenty of discounts on Asics running shoes.

The best deal you can shop right now is definitely the Asics Novablast 5 on sale for $129. We currently rank the Asics Novablast 6 as the best running shoe, but before that, the Novablast 5 had the top spot. It's just as comfortable and cheaper to boot.

Note: Prices can vary depending on the size and color you choose — check out any different color options in your size to find the best deals.

Asics Shoes

Asics Gel-Pulse 16 (Women's): was $100 now $59 at Amazon This is one of the cheapest Asics running shoe deals you'll find, so this shoe is definitely worth a purchase. However, stock is limited, so act fast! It's regarded as a comfy and versatile sneaker that suits neutral runners in particular. Read more Read less ▼

Save 43% Asics Dynablast 5 (Men's): was $120 now $69 at Amazon The Dynablast 5 is a comfy, everyday running and workout shoe that will feel bouncy underfoot thanks to a responsive midsole foam. You may have to have a flick through the different colors available on sale to find your size. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Gel-Kayano 30 (Women's): was $160 now $69 at Amazon The Gel Kayano 30 running shoes are an older model, but they're amazingly cheap with 56% off. They're designed to provide advanced stability and soft cushioning for neutral runners and overpronators alike. Our Deals Editor-in-Chief, Louis Ramirez, wrote: "I've been using these shoes for almost two years now. (I loved them so much I bought a second pair months after buying my first pair). I find that they're great for casual runs on the treadmill, HIIT sessions, and long distance running outdoors." Read more Read less ▼

Asics Gel-Excite 11 (Women's): was $90 now $74 at Amazon The Gel-Excite 11 are now on sale for a discount, bringing their price under $75. Designed for running and fitness, it brings a higher stack and a super soft and comfortable feel underfoot. The reflective details are also handy if you're working out in low light. Read more Read less ▼

Save 44% Asics Women's Novablast 4 : was $140 now $79 at Amazon Old but gold. While the Novablast 6 is now available, the Novablast 4 is beloved by the Tom's Guide team — especially our Fitness Editor Jane McGuire, who wrote: "I've run over 100 miles in this shoe, and it's still one I reach for when I'm heading out for a long run." Read more Read less ▼

Asics GT-1000 14 Running Shoes (Women's): was $110 now $79 at Amazon Asics' affordable series of GT-1000 running shoes are even better with a discount. The 14th iteration of the shoe features a 3D guidance system built in to keep you stable on your feet as you run! Read more Read less ▼

Asics Glideride Max (Men's): was $170 now $89 at Amazon At 47% off, the Asics Glideride are a steal. These come with GuideSole tech to help you save energy, keeping you going for longer. You also get FF Blast Max cushioning for a lightweight, soft feel. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Gel-Cumulus 27 (Women's): was $140 now $89 at Amazon The Asics Gel-Cumulus 27 often gets overlooked because of the popularity of the Novablast and Gel-Nimbus lines, but it's usually available for less than those shoes, and it's a comfortable, fairly lightweight daily trainer in its own right. We've tested the newer Gel-Cumulus 28 model, and it's not a major update on the 27, so this deal on the older shoe is much better value. Read more Read less ▼

Save 48% Asics Sonicblast Road Running Shoes (Men's): was $180 now $94 at Amazon Suited for both fast runs and everyday training, the Asics Sonicblast are super lightweight and propulsive. There's an Astroplate mechanism to help you shoot forward, as well as FF Blast Max and FF Turbo cushioning for a bouncy feel underfoot. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Gel-K1011 Sneakers (Men's): was $140 now $99 at Amazon An iconic design and reliable comfort, what more could you want from a pair of sneakers? It takes cues from some of Asics' best shoes, with Gel-Kayano-inspired panels on the upper and the same midsole tooling system as the Gel-Cumulus 17. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Noosa TRI 16 Running Shoes (Women's): was $135 now $99 at Amazon The Asics Noosa TRI 16 is guaranteed to bring a pop of life to your running outfits. The shoe features a curved sole to increase your efficiency while running and packs extra cushioning into the midsole to absorb impact. Read more Read less ▼

Save 34% ($56) Asics Gel-Nimbus 27 (Men's): was $165 now $109 at Amazon You can currently grab this popular running shoe for 34% less during the sale. Our resident runner, Nick, rated them a "comfortable cruiser" and credited them with helping "the miles fly by." You get comfortable cushioning, a smooth turnover and a stable ride despite the high stack. Check out our full Asics Gel-Nimbus 27 review for the full lowdown. Read more Read less ▼