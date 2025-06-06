Which mattresses are made in the US?

Whether it's for financial, ethical, or convenience considerations — or simply to get ahead of potential tariffs — there are many reasons why you might consider investing in a mattress made in the US.

Many mattresses sold online are made either partly or primarily in the US, but they sit among large numbers of imported beds. As the online sleep market is vast, identifying the origin of your mattress can be tricky.

In this guide we're exploring the beds we've tested, reviewed and consider among the best mattresses you can buy this year, to find US-made mattresses for every sleep style and budget.

Made in the US or assembled in the US?

Before we dive in, let's take a closer look at the difference between 'made in the US' and 'assembled in the US.'

Mattresses that are 'made in the US' have to be crafted within the US using materials entirely or primarily sourced from the US. Claims of being 'made in the US' are strictly monitored by the Federal Trade Commission.

Mattresses that are 'assembled in the US' are put together in factories on US soil, but multiple components might be sourced or even manufactured globally.

There are multiple layers to this — just as there are multiple layers in your mattress and therefore multiple levels of manufacturing.

(Image credit: Future)

For example, some mattress brands in this guide will pour their own foams, coil their own springs and sew their own covers in the US. However, depending on how many materials comes from global markets, they might not be able to claim the 'made in the US' label.

Other brands might make every component individually in factories outside the US, but because the final layering and sewing is completed on US soil, they can also claim to be 'assembled in the US.'

We've tried to avoid the second option here and focus on mattress brands that do the majority of their manufacturing in the US.

Why does this matter?

There are numerous reasons why you might be interested in the provenance of your mattress, from manufacturing standards to eco concerns. But for many of us, the most pressing reason for identifying a place of origin is mattress tariffs.

Trump's tariffs on imported goods have proved unpredictable so far but they could potentially bring price hikes across the mattress industry. These tariffs are most likely to impact mattresses manufactured outside the US, as well as brands that import a large number of materials.

And every part of a mattress can be imported, from the steel used in springs to the cotton used in covers. If these materials become more expensive, that's likely to be reflected in how much you pay for your mattress.

Mattresses primarily manufactured and assembled within the US, however, will be subject to fewer increased tariffs, which means they might avoid the worst of rising costs.

Mattresses made or assembled in the US

Disclaimer While we've tried to be thorough, this isn't an exhaustive list of mattresses that are either made in or assembled in the US. The brands below manufacture at least one mattress that has been tested, reviewed and recommended by our experienced sleep team.

WinkBeds

(Image credit: WinkBed)

Made in the US from materials sourced in the US

WinkBeds' flagship WinkBed mattress is a luxury hybrid designed to suit all sleep styles, including those of a bigger build.

While the WinkBeds mattress line-up is relatively small, the variety of builds and firmness options means these beds suit a lot of sleep needs.

All WinkBeds mattress are handmade to order in factories across the US, using materials sourced from within the US. WinkBeds claims this US-focused production allows it to "keep a close eye on the production process and quality of our mattresses."

Saatva

(Image credit: Future)

Made to order in Saatva factories across the US from materials sourced domestically and internationally

Saatva mattresses are made in the US with materials sourced both from within the US ("mostly in the US" according to Saatva's materials guide) and globally, including GOTS certified wool from New Zealand.

Each Saatva mattress is handmade to order, which means construction doesn't start until you press 'buy'. The manufacturing then begins in the Saatva factory closest to the delivery address, to cut down on fuel use.

We've tested many of the best Saatva mattresses and the high marks from our review team can attest to the quality of the build.

Helix

(Image credit: Future)

Assembled in Arizona from materials sourced in the US and globally

Helix mattresses are manufactured in Glendale, Arizona. The materials are sourced both within the US (the foams are made in the factory itself) and globally.

Helix specializes in hybrid mattresses that are tailored to specific needs — for example, the Helix Midnight Luxe mattress is our favorite mattress for side sleepers — with Core, Luxe and Elite ranges to suit different budgets.

Brooklyn Bedding

(Image credit: Future)

Assembled in Arizona from materials sourced in the US and globally

Brooklyn Bedding is one of the best mattress in a box brands we've tried due to the range of designs it has on offer, from the budget-friendly DreamFoam collection to the cooling Aurora Luxe and the impressive new CopperFlex Pro, as well as specialist sub-brands such as Titan and Plank Firm.

All mattresses under the Brooklyn Bedding umbrella are manufactured in Arizona and crafted using materials from the US and international suppliers.

Naturepedic

(Image credit: Naturepedic)

Manufactured in Ohio using materials sourced domestically and globally

Naturepedic mattresses are made in a GOTS certified organic factory in Ohio. Naturepedic works closely with the Amish community, using dedicated craftspeople to ensure each mattress is finished to the highest degree.

Naturepedic mattresses are made using a variety of domestic and imported materials.

For example, Naturepedic sources all its cotton from the US (and from USDA certified sources) but its organic latex foams appear to be sourced worldwide.

Leesa

(Image credit: Future)

Assembled in Arizona from materials sourced in the US and globally

Leesa was founded with the intention of putting "conscious manufacturing" at the forefront of a mattress in a box brand, and its mattresses are designed and crafted in the US.

They're made in Arizona using materials that are better for the environment, including recycled steel for the springs, GOLS certified latex and recycled plastic (some of these materials are sourced globally.)

Leesa also works with charitable organizations to prevent products from ending up in landfills. The mattress line-up includes all-foam and hybrid beds, as well as a bed frame made from steel "reclaimed from U.S. railroad tracks."

Bear

(Image credit: Bear)

Assembled in the US from materials sourced in the US and globally

Bear mattresses are made in the US using foreign and domestic materials. Bear states that this in-house manufacturing allows them to "control product quality to meet the highest standards."

There is a diverse range of mattresses in the Bear line-up, including hybrid and all-foam beds, but perhaps the most notable feature of this brand is its use of Celliant fabrics.

Derived from minerals sourced from the Earth, Celliant is used in mattresses to enhance cooling and aid recovery. Celliant minerals are manufactured in the US but the fabrics they're applied to are often made globally.

Amerisleep

(Image credit: Amerisleep)

Made in the US from domestic and global materials, covers sewn in Canada

It's probably no surprise that a brand named Amerisleep conducts at least some of its operations in the US.

Amerisleep mattresses are manufactured in the US using materials from both domestic and international suppliers. It's worth noting, however, that the covers for Amerisleep mattresses are sewn in Canada.

Amerisleep makes both hybrid and all-foam mattresses, as well as the Organica natural latex bed. Every Amerisleep mattress uses Bio-Pur, a type of foam designed as a breathable and responsive alternative to traditional memory foam.

Nolah

(Image credit: Future)

Assembled in Arizona using materials sourced from the US and globally

Nolah states that its intention is to "perfect the sleep experience for customers of all sleep positions, sizes, ages, and budgets" — that's a lofty goal, but designing and manufacturing all Nolah mattresses in the US allows greater oversight of the quality and comfort of each design.

Nolah mattresses include memory foam, hybrid and latex builds, with options for every sleep style (although many of the designs target side sleeper comfort.) You can also get a Nolah mattress in the rare Alaskan King size, for very big bedrooms.

PlushBeds

(Image credit: PlushBeds)

Assembled in the US using sustainable materials from inside and outside the US

The PlushBeds factory in California covers 80,000 sq. ft. and is certified organic. The materials used to make PlushBeds mattresses come from US and global markets, with PlushBeds sourcing only "the world's highest quality natural and organic materials."

PlushBeds machinery is sourced from Europe and its craftsmen are trained by established European mattress makers.

Made using latex foams, PlushBeds offers both hybrid and all-foam builds for eco-conscious sleepers.

