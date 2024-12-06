What is an Avocado mattress and are they worth the money?

Avocado Green is an eco-luxury mattress brand dedicated to producing premium, sustainable mattresses that let you and your eco-conscience sleep soundly night after night. But are Avocado mattresses worth they're luxe price tag?

In this year's best mattress guide, we reccomend the brand's signature Avocado Green mattress for those looking to invest in a supportive bed with certified organic materials. However, the Avocado Green Mattress isn't the only Avocado bed on the market, with the brand selling a variety of both adult and children's mattresses

Within this guide, we'll look into exactly what sets Avocado apart from its competitors, plus how much you can expect to pay throughout the year. Plus, if you're quick, you can still catch this month's Avocado mattress sales for some extended Cyber Week deals, too.

What is an Avocado mattress?

Hand-made luxury organic mattresses shipped in a box

Use non-toxic, fiberglass-free materials such as latex

Lineup includes five adult beds and four kids' beds

Avocado is the brand behind some of the best organic mattress on the market. In a bid to combat greenwashing in the mattress industry, the brand has been creating luxurious, organic mattresses since 2016.

Avocado mattresses are designed in Hoboken, New Jersey and handmade with certified-organic non-toxic materials in a Californian factory. Alongside their mattresses, Avocado offers a catalog of organic pillows, mattress toppers, and bedding.

(Image credit: Avocado Mattress)

There are five adult mattresses from Avocado, plus four children's mattresses for your little ones. All these beds are made with organic latex and cotton. A lot of the brand's mattresses are also made with organic wool (but this material is excluded in their vegan models) and have hybrid designs that feature pocketed coils for support. You can also customize the feel of some Avocado mattresses (such as the Avocado Green and the Luxury Organic) to suit your sleep style and body type.

What is an Avocado mattress like to sleep on?

Customizable firmness to make your sleep surface suit you

Standard firm feel best for heavy and side sleepers

Upgraded pillow top provides extra cushioning

Made with dense and durable materials like Dunlop latex, Avocado mattresses tend to have a firmer feel that are best suited to back and stomach sleepers. Thick and sturdy, they are also among the best mattresses for heavy people. However, you can upgrade to a plush or ultra plush top for an extra charge to soften the feel of your bed, especially if you sleep on your side or have a lighter body.



The plush pillow top is great for side, back and combination sleepers who prefer more cushioning, while the ultra plush box top is best for light-weight side sleepers or side sleepers with joint pain who need extra pressure relief and more sinkage.

(Image credit: Avocado Green)

In our Avocado Green Mattress review, our testers were impressed with the responsive support offered by this mattress thanks to the layer of 1,379 individually wrapped coils arranged in 7 ergonomic zones. Though people who like a more hugging feel from their mattress will want to add the Avocado pillow top or opt for the Avocado Latex Mattress (the only all-foam spring-free Avocado model that is designed to give gentler, more cushioning support).

100% GOTS-certified wool (though this material is excluded from the vegan model) and cotton makes up the mattress cover, which wicks away moisture allowing hot sleepers to sleep more comfortably. The Avocado Green Mattress also passed our motion isolation tests with a high score and we imagine this quality applies to their other mattresses too, making them good choices for couples with different sleep schedules.

How much does an Avocado mattress cost?

Avocado's entry level model is $1,299 for a queen at MSRP

These beds fall in the premium price bracket,even with 10-20% discounts

A 25-year warranty and 365-night sleep trial is included

Avocado mattresses are premium beds made with plush organic materials so, of course, you must expect a premium price tag attached. But Avocado does have affordability in mind with more budget-friendly options alongside their luxury offerings.

The cheapest model from the brand is the Eco Organic Mattress which starts at $777 for a twin size at MSRP and goes up to $1,529 for a Cal King. This mattress is currently discounted so you can get a queen for $1,169 (was $1,299) now. This is a very reasonable price for a queen-size latex hybrid mattress. For reference, the comparable Saatva Classic, our #1 best hybrid mattress of the year, is $1,695 for a queen at the moment (MSRP $2,095).

(Image credit: Future)

On the other end of the spectrum, you will pay a premium for Avocado's more luxury models. The Avocado Luxury Organic mattress is $3,679 for a queen right now, down from $4,599. That is, however, in line with most of our other best luxury mattresses like the Helix Midnight Luxe and Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt.

Additionally, the kid mattress starts at $649 MSRP for a twin and goes up to a full size which sits at $849 MSRP — a small price to pay for a well-rested uncomplaining brood. The crib mattresses start at $249 and go up to $1,241 depending on the level of luxury you are after.

All Avocado mattress purchases are complete with free delivery, a 25-year warranty and one-year sleep trial.

When is the best time to buy an Avocado mattress?

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the best times to shop

Regular sales knock 10-20% off Avocado mattresses

A queen Avocado Green mattress is typically priced at $1,699

(Image credit: Avocado Mattress)

As with most mattress sales, the best Avocado mattress deals tend to run around major sale events like Black Friday to Cyber Monday, Memorial Day, Labor Day and President's Day. But out of all these sales, the best time to buy a mattress from Avocado is Black Friday as this is when we tend to see the most generous offers rolled out.

Rest assured, you don't have to wait another year to get the best deal as, fortunately, Avocado's Cyber Week sale is still live right now. This means you can save up to $1,520 on mattresses, up to 50% on bedding, 20% on pillows and 10% on bed frames. But these sales won't last much longer, so now is the last chance to bag a discount before President's Day in February.

Frequent Avocado sales knock just 10% off mattresses, so the current deals are definitely worth snapping up while you can. The biggest saving right now is on the Avocado Luxury Organic Mattress on which you can save up to $1,520. A queen size is now down to $3,679 from $4,599.

Should you buy an Avocado mattress?

Buy an Avocado mattress if...

✅You're shopping sustainably and looking for luxury: Avocado is a B-corp brand and its mattresses are made with 100% GOTS-certified materials. As investment mattresses, they are also built to last and offer a deluxe sleep experience.

✅You share a bed: Avocado mattresses score highly in motion isolation tests thanks to zoned coil regions and plush motion absorbing foam.

✅You have back pain: With zoned coil support that distributes body weight, Avocado mattresses are recommended as some of the best mattresses for back pain. The firmness also ensures hips don't dip, keeping the spine aligned to prevent lower back pain.

Don't buy an Avocado mattress if...

❌You're on a budget: These are premium mattresses made with top-of-the-range organic materials, which means they don't come cheap.

❌You prefer a soft memory foam mattress: Only one out of Avocado's five mattresses is an all-foam model and they typically have a firmer feel.

❌You're light weight: Avocado mattresses are thick, firm mattresses which tend to be best suited to average or plus-sized sleepers, whereas lighter bodies benefit from more cushioning and sinkage offered by the likes of the equally-organic Naturepedic Concerto Pillow Top mattress.

Top 3 Avocado mattresses to shop today

Avocado Luxury Organic Mattress: was from $3,799 $3,039 at Avocado

The Luxury Organic Mattress is the top-tier mattress from Avocado, featuring 17 premium layers of natural latex, wool, silk, hemp and cotton combined with 1,379 individually encased coils for superior support and comfort. You can now save up to $1,520 on this plush bed, bringing a queen to $3,679 (was $4,599) — that's the biggest saving from Avocado right now and likely the biggest one we'll see before at least February.

Avocado Green Mattress: was from $1,399 $1,189 at Avocado

The Avocado Green is our favorite mattress from the brand and one of our first recommendations for people shopping for a sustainable mattress, no matter their sleep needs because it is a versatile hybrid that suits so many sleepers. You can now save $300 on a queen size which you can checkout for $1,699 (was $1,999) as standard, or upgrade to the pillow top for an extra $680 (we recommend side sleepers and those who need more cushioning do).