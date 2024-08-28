Save up to $775 on Helix's top mattress for back pain in new Labor Day sale
This exclusive Labor Day discount saves you 27% on the Helix Dusk Luxe mattress, plus you'll get up to $418 of free bedding
Back pain and sleep don't mix, so if you're shopping this Labor Day for a mattress to help you sleep more comfortably with back pain or sciatica, one of our favorites, the Helix Dusk Luxe, is on sale today. While Helix Sleep is running a 25% off sale for the general public, our exclusive discount helps you save 27% on the Dusk Luxe at Helix Sleep when you use the code TOMS27 at checkout.
With it a queen size Helix Dusk Luxe is reduced to $1,732.84 (was $2,373.75) in this year's Labor Day mattress sales and you'll get a free bedding bundle (pillows, sheets and a mattress protector) worth up to $418. You'll also get a 100-night sleep trial, a 15-year warranty, and free shipping.
Helix Sleep features highly in our guide to this year's best mattress for all sleepers, and the Dusk Luxe is firmer than other Helix models. The use of cradling foams and memory foam, plus steel coils to relieve pressure points and keep your spine aligned to reduce back pain, make it a great choice for back and stomach sleepers dealing with pain. There's enhanced lumbar zone support too.
Summary: We know from testing that the best mattresses for back pain all include targeted lumbar support, which the Dusk Luxe has. And even though it's billed as medium-firm feel by Helix Sleep (a 6-6.5 out of 10 on the firmness scale), our Sleep Editor said it feels firmer (more a 7 out of 10). The combination of pressure-relieving memory foam, high-density cradling foam, and DuraDense foam adds up to great lumbar support. You can even opt for the ErgoAlign layer, swapping the pillow top for a dense body contouring zoned foam designed to relieve back pain. If you’re a hot sleeper, you can choose the GlacioTex cooling cover made from conductive fibres that pull heat away from your body, helping to regulate your temperature while yo sleep. It’s important to note that this is a mattress designed specifically for stomach and back sleepers, so if you have back pain but often sleep on your side, we recommend the Midnight Luxe instead, from $1,002 (read our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review to see why we rate it).
Price history: While we’re used to seeing 25-30% off in the Helix mattress sale during major holidays, this exclusive Labor Day deal is better value overall because of the free luxury bedding bundle worth up to $418. We expect the deal to disappear as soon as Labor Day ends, and we don't expect to see anything like it again until Black Friday.
Benefits: 100-night trial | 15 year warranty | Free shipping
