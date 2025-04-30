Helix has launched a flash sale with up to $1,214 off and it's the biggest price drop we're likely to get ahead of Memorial Day

If your current mattress isn't meeting your sleep needs, then a Helix bed could be your ticket to better sleep. I've been hands-on with several of them and I like how each model is tailored to a different sleeping position. Now is a good time to buy too as Helix has today launched a flash sale where you can save 27% sitewide at Helix with code TOMS27, with mattress prices starting from $729.

I've just finished testing the Helix Dawn and I love the supportive feel it provides for back and stomach sleeping. Side sleepers might prefer something softer though, like the Helix Midnight Luxe which is featured in our ranking of the best mattresses to buy this year. Our Sleep Editor described it as a "beautifully cool marshmallow", and today it's down to $1,732 for a queen (was $2,373.25).

There's always 20% off at Helix but today's 27% off flash sale matches the deal I spotted over Black Friday — use the code TOMS27 to save that extra 7%. I don't think you'll see cheaper prices in the Helix Memorial Day mattress sale, so if you need a new mattress now and want a Helix, there's no reason to wait.

1. Helix Dawn Mattress: twin was $998.75 now $729.09 at Helix

The Dawn is the firmest mattress in the Helix line-up, designed for back and stomach sleepers— it's also the bed I'm currently using, and as a stomach sleeper, I'm impressed with the level of support it provides. The best firm mattresses keep the spine straight to prevent back pain and that's just what you get from the Dawn, with dense foams to relieve pressure. You can read my initial thoughts in my Helix Dawn Mattress hands-on. As part of the Core line-up the Dawn is a mid-range mattress, and code TOMS27 reduces a queen to $1,002.84 (was $1,373.25.) It's a high quality mattress and at this price, excellent value for money and we don't think it will get any cheaper in this year's Memorial Day mattress sales either. All Helix beds come with a 100-night trial, limited lifetime warranty and free shipping. User score: ★★★★½ (1,300+ reviews)