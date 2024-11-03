What are Husband pillows and do you need one? A chiropractor responds

Husband pillows are everywhere on TikTok right now, but are they worth the money or just another fad product you don't need to worry about? If you love reading in bed or you need additional back support while sitting in bed, then a husband pillow might actually be a good idea for you.

All of the best pillows we've tested promote a healthy spinal alignment, but husband pillows are popular with people who need additional back support or posture correction when sitting up. To learn more about the potential benefits and drawbacks os husband pillows, we asked Dr Kevin Lees, Director of Chiropractic Operations at The Joint Chiropractic, to shed more light on husband pillows.

While choosing the best mattress for your body type and sleeping position is crucial for your spinal health, pillows matter too. We wouldn't recommend a husband pillow for sleeping, but you may find one beneficial for comfier reading and sitting up in bed. Here's what you need to know about them, and which ones we recommend looking out for in this year's Black Friday sales.

What is a husband pillow?

A husband pillow is designed to provide maximum support with its firm backrest, so you can comfortably lean back and relax without constant shifting or pillow-rearranging. The two pillow arms give ample support to rest yourself, so that you do not strain your shoulders and arm muscles while sitting for an extended period of time.

The key highlight of the husband pillows is its cushioning comfort thanks to the fill made from materials like shredded foam, polystyrene beads and polyester fiber. These also provide pressure relief and can be adjustable to suit the preferences of the user.

What are the benefits of a husband pillow?

“Sitting without back support can be stressful for the back and neck and may lead to stiffness and pain. Reading pillows help cushion the back and maintain natural spinal curves as the postural muscles relax,” says Dr Kevin Lees, director of chiropractic operations at The Joint Chiropractic.

So the biggest potential benefit of a husband pillow is the lumbar support it provides. It can improve your posture by keeping you upright especially if you’re prone to long hours of sitting. A husband pillow could be a good addition when you’re on the couch, bed or chair as it gives you that snug comfort while supporting your back, neck, shoulders and arms.

What are the drawbacks of a husband pillow?

The major drawback of a husband pillow is that you cannot sleep on it. While it is seriously tempting to doze off reading your book in bed or watching television, this goes against the intended function of the pillow, which is to keep you upright when sitting for a long time.

It can also prove to be too firm for sleepers compared to regular bed pillows. Meaning there is a chance you may strain your neck muscles if your head moves from its elevated position when drowsy.

The top 3 Husband pillows to buy now

Should you buy a husband pillow?

With the sheer number of shapes, designs and colors to choose from, a husband pillow has not only become a functional accessory but also a versatile decor piece.

The decision to get a husband pillow, however, depends on how long you’re involved in sitting activities or if you need additional back support. “Ideally, if a person needs to sit for a while, a supportive chair is best."

"However, this isn’t always an option if someone is confined to a bed for any reason. Some people also like to unwind before sleeping by reading a book or watching TV in bed. Using a reading pillow is a better option than propping their head up with pillows,” Dr Lees adds.

Why is it called a husband pillow?

The biggest mystery and the most intriguing part of these pillows is of course its name. There are quite a number of theories about how this title came about.

The most common one is how the pillow's design mimics the upper-body of a person. This is similar to how a husband would wrap his arms around his partner and hence the name.

Another relates to the comfort it provides, much like the idea that your partner or spouse can support you and provide strength you can rely on.

How to sit comfortably when reading in bed

It is important not to compromise your spinal alignment no matter what position or activity you’re doing. This also applies to when you’re reading either sitting up or lying down.

Always make sure you’re adopting an ergonomic position to avoid any back or neck aches. Sitting on a comfortable chair which follows the natural curve of your spine, with your feet planted on the ground and knees bent at a 90 degree angle is ideal. Another popular reading posture is sitting up in bed while leaning against the headboard.

It is possible to use regular pillows to recreate the support of a husband pillow but without the snug comfort of the design. Experts agree that most people taking up the second reading position could use extra support along their lower spine with pillows propped up to stay in alignment.

“For those who are dealing with chronic low back pain, a soft pillow may be the best option. Someone dealing with weakness and aching on the other hand can benefit from a stiffer pillow to better support the body, while also providing comfort,” says Dr Thompson Maesaka, chiropractor at The Neural Connection.

It is also crucial to keep your reading material at eye level and your head in a neutral position to ensure your upper back is in alignment with the rest of your body.