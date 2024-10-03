I've been sleeping on a cooling waterproof mattress protector for months — why I recommend it

Mattress protectors are a great way to safeguard your mattress and help keep your bed in top condition for longer. While some mattress protectors simply add a layer of fabric between you and the bed, others go the extra mile, offering a cooling touch, a waterproof barrier against spills, and even protection against bed bugs.

One such mattress protector is Brooklyn Bedding's Luxury Cooling Mattress Protector — at least, that's what it claims. Brooklyn Bedding, the brand behind some of this year's best mattresses, promises this water-resistant protector will safeguard your bed from bacteria, dust mites, and bed bugs, and on top of delivering hypoallergenic protection, provide refreshing sleep thanks to high-tech cooling. So I decided to try it out.

I've been sleeping on the Luxury Cooling Mattress Protector for months now to put its cooling, waterproof claims to the test. Do I think it lives up to its promises? Yes, and below you can find out why I think this luxe mattress protector is worth buying ahead of the Black Friday mattress sales.

What is a mattress protector?

A mattress protector is a removable sheet-like cover for your mattress. They come in different bed sizes and often have a design similar to a fitted sheet, allowing you to snugly cover the top and sides of your mattress.

The purpose of a mattress protector is to provide a protective layer between you and your bed, expanding your mattress's lifespan. While some mattress protectors are similar to a sheet, offering just a thin fabric barrier, the best mattress protectors provide more advanced protection. Many mattress protectors nowadays are waterproof, antimicrobial, and hypoallergenic to safeguard your bed from accidents and allergens, including bed bugs and dust mites.

Some are even designed to cool down your mattress by using cooling, heat-dissipating, or breathable fabrics, such as GlacioTex, Phase Change Material, or organic cotton.

The mattress protector I've been sleeping on

I decided to invest in a mattress protector earlier this year. I was sleeping on a new mattress and wanted to protect it from any splashes and spills. However, as it was summer, and we were experiencing higher temperatures than usual (in a house with no air conditioning), I also wanted to try something that would add a bit of temperature control.

Enter Brooklyn Bedding's Luxury Cooling Mattress Protector. This mattress protector promises silky smooth comfort and waterproof protection, along with high-tech luxury cooling. It also boasts hypoallergenic properties, vowing to protect my mattress against bacteria, bedbugs and dust mites with its machine-washable high-quality materials.

Luxury Cooling Mattress Protector: was from $99 now from $74.25 at Brooklyn Bedding

The Luxury Cooling Mattress Protector from Brooklyn Bedding is currently $96.75 for a queen (down from $129) thanks to a standard 25% discount. However, we expect there to be a 30% off deal on this protector as we edge closer to the Black Friday sales. Extras include 30-day returns and a 3-year warranty.

5 reasons why you should try the Luxury Cooling Mattress Protector

After months of using this mattress protector (on three different mattresses, no less) I was incredibly impressed with its features and would highly reccomend it to anyone in need of a cooling mattress protector. Here's why:

1. It's waterproof — and stays that way

Image 1 of 2 I spilled tea on my Luxury Cooling Mattress Protector... (Image credit: Future) ...and the sponge and paper towel underneath the spill stayed dry and stain-free (Image credit: Future)

A lot of waterproof mattress protectors run the risk of losing their water-resistant properties after being repeatedly washed. To put its waterproof protection to the test, I washed the Luxury Cooling Mattress Protector multiple times.

To test its waterproof properties, I placed a sponge and white paper towel under a designated spill zone, before spilling tea, water, and (accidentally) sunscreen on the mattress protector. I repeated the test after every wash and dry cycle.

Each time, the sponge and kitchen towel remained bone dry and free from stains. Also, unlike many waterproof protectors, the Brooklyn Bedding protector is completely silent, with no squeaky or crinkly sounds when you move around.

2. It's consistently cool-to-the-touch

The first thing that struck me when unboxing the Luxury Cooling Mattress Protector was how cold it is. It was immediately cool against my hand, and while you may think that shouldn't be surprising (after all, it is a cooling mattress protector) I have felt countless mattresses that have failed to live up their claim of being cool-to-the-touch.

The mattress protector kept me cool through both summer heatwaves, but didn't leave me freezing during colder weather in the autumn. I was skeptical that the initial cool feel would last after multiple washes, but — as with its water resistance — it lasted and lasted.

3. It's cheaper than a cooling bed or topper

While the best cooling mattresses are perfect for those who overheat at night, they're typically expensive and often fall in the premium price bracket. While you can invest in one of the best mattress toppers (many of which have cooling tech at a lower price tag), a mattress protector is even cheaper again.

For example, the average price of a queen-sized cooling mattress is $1,407, while a cooling queen bed topper is usually $375. In contrast, the cooling mattress protector is just $96.75 for a queen.

4. Easy to care for

The beauty of a mattress protector is that it can be removed and washed, whereas your standard mattress cover has to remain on the mattress (yes, even removable mattress covers are often best left in place). The Brooklyn Bedding Luxury Cooling Mattress Protector is machine-washable, so if it does get stained you can put in your washing machine on a cold setting and then air dry or tumble dry on low.

5. Great fitted-sheet design

I was surprised by how deep the Luxury Cooling Mattress Protector — which is designed like a fitted sheet for an elasticated fit — really is. I often struggle with fitted sheets and mattress protectors not being large enough to fully encase my bed, but this cooling protector required zero tugging or pulling.

Pros and cons of a cooling waterproof mattress protector

The benefits of a cooling waterproof mattress protector are obvious: they're cheaper than a cooling bed or topper, they protect mattresses from liquids and food spills, and offer a cooling touch to those who sleep hot.

However, there are some drawbacks to waterproof, cooling mattress protectors. First, if you already have a cooling mattress, live in a cold climate, or get chilly at night, they're not worth the extra cost.

Further, many mattresses that use waterproof, cool-tech materials tend to be slippery, which I found to be true for the Luxury Cooling Mattress Protector. A lot of waterproof mattress protectors also tend to be noisy, making a crinkling sound when you move around too on the bed. However, the Luxury Cooling Mattress Protector stayed completely silent, no matter how many times I changed sleep positions.

Is the Luxury Cooling Mattress Protector worth it?

Benefits of the Luxury Cooling Mattress Protector...

✅ It's cost-effective: A cooling mattress protector is a much cheaper alternative to buying a cooling bed or mattress topper.

✅ It's easy to fit on the bed: The deep, elasticated design means the protector snugly fits around your bed.

✅ Its cooling tech and waterproof protection lasts. I washed the Luxury Cooling Mattress Protector multiple times, and it remained cool and water resistant.

Drawbacks of the Luxury Cooling Mattress Protector...

❌ It can feel slippery. The waterproof, cooling material does have a tendency to feel slippery, meaning that I noticed my bed sheets slide on top of it from time to time.

❌ It's expensive if you don't need the cooling tech. There are much cheaper good-quality waterproof mattress protectors out there if you don't need one with cooling properties.