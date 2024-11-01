Nectar's best-selling queen memory foam mattress drops to just $599 in huge flash sale — cheapest price ever!

Today Nectar Sleep has launched a huge flash sale on its top-selling Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress: for the next four days only you can buy a queen Nectar Classic for $599 at Nectar. That's the cheapest price we've seen it sell for – the previous cheapest price was $649, so you're saving an extra $50 here. If you've been waiting for Black Friday to buy a queen size Nectar Classic Memory Foam, don't – buy now instead as this is likely to be the lowest price we'll see in 2024.

The medium-firm Nectar Classic is one of the top recommendations in our guide to this year's best mattresses for all sleepers and budgets. In particular it's ideal for side and back sleepers who love the hug of memory foam, but don't run away if you overheat – the Nectar Classic uses a breathable cooling cover and a two-inch layer of gel-infused memory foam to dissipate excess heat.

The best Nectar mattress sale we've seen prior to this was up to 50% off (before that the maximum discount was up to 40% off), and that saving remains active on all other Nectar mattresses this weekend. While those deals are compelling, a queen size Nectar Classic on sale for $599 is one of the best early Black Friday mattress deals we've seen.

The Nectar Classic Memory Foam mattress by Nectar

Was from: $1,063

Now from: $349

Saving: $714 at Nectar Sleep Mattress summary: The 12" Nectar Classic is the new version of the Nectar Original, one of the best memory foam mattresses we've tested. We're in the process of reviewing it and early data tells us that it's even better than the original model – cooler, more contouring, and excellent at motion isolation and pressure relief. In short, it's shaping up to be one of this year's top mattresses in a box for all sleepers. And because its on the firmer side of medium-firm, it provides more support for heavier bodies than we typically see from an all-foam mattress. From today until November 4th you can buy a queen size Nectar Classic for $599 (previous cheapest price was $649). That's fantastic value for money and the lowest price we've seen it sell for. Price history: Nectar runs two to three flash sales a year (in addition to its evergreen sale), but we've never seen the Nectar Classic drop this low. Only the queen size is involved in this new flash sale though – all other sizes have the same 'up to 50% off' discount. The new price of a queen Nectar Classic is $50 cheaper than the regular deal price of $649. So the big question is, will it drop further in the Nectar Black Friday mattress sale? While we may see reductions on other Nectar products, we don't expect the Classic to drop any further. So we highly recommend shopping this mattress sale before November 4th if you want the Nectar Classic at this year's cheapest price. Benefits: Year's trial | Forever warranty | Free shipping

More about Nectar Sleep mattresses

Nectar Sleep revamped its entire mattress line a few months ago, and we currently have all three out of four memory foam models on test: the Nectar Classic, Nectar Premier, and Nectar Luxe. The fourth model, the Nectar Ultra, was released this week. All four models are available in memory foam and hybrid designs, with prices from $349.

Surprisingly for its lower mid-range price point, Nectar offers the same level of benefits we normally see from luxury sleep brands such as Saatva and Stearns & Foster.

These include a year's free trial, forever warranty, and free shipping and returns. Saatva, by comparison, charges a $99 returns or exchanges fee – however Saatva offers free White Glove Delivery whereas Nectar's free shipping is just the standard service (boxed bed delivered to your door).

If you're still undecided on which Nectar mattress is right for you, then take a look at our best Nectar mattress guide for a full comparison of each model.