Not a typo! Get a queen Zinus memory foam mattress for just $177 in the Memorial Day sales

If somebody told me I could get a decent memory foam mattress for under $200 for a queen, I wouldn’t believe them. But I’ve been proven wrong over the Memorial Day weekend. The Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress is currently just $177 for a queen at Amazon, returning to its lowest price of the year. That’s excellent value.

Now, don’t expect the kind of quality support you get from the top recommended beds in our best mattress guide. The Zinus is a budget model. But we still gave it 3.5/5 stars in our Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam review: you get strong motion isolation and pressure relief for the money, and it’s by no means unsupportive, especially for side sleepers.



This is one of the best deals we've seen in the Memorial Day mattress sales. It's well worth considering if you're on a tight budget. We're covering it and more in our Memorial Day mattress sales live blog.

Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress (queen): $219.98 now $177 at Amazon

This deal drops the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam back to its lowest-ever price, making it even better value for money than usual. We were impressed with its pressure relief and motion isolation when we slept on it, and think it's a particularly good option for side sleepers — the memory foam cradles your hips, shoulders and knees well when you're on your side. However, back and stomach sleepers might need firmer support. The mattress has a simple three-layer foam design, and it’s available in 8”, 10” and 12” heights (we recommend 10" or higher for adults). It comes with a 10-year warranty.

What it's like to sleep on

Overall, we were impressed with this budget mattress when we reviewed it. So much so, we added it into our best cheap mattress of the year guide.

It has a classic soft, memory foam feel, which most side sleepers, especially lightweight sleepers, should find very comfortable. During our tests to assess how well it isolates motion, where we dropped a dumbbell from different distances and heights from a wine glass to mimic human movement, the glass didn't fall over once, indicating an excellent ability to prevent motion from travelling across the bed — good news for couples with restless partners.

Our expert panel agreed that despite the ‘green tea and charcoal infusions’, this isn’t necessarily a ‘cooling mattress’ — very hot sleepers would be better off investing in one of the best cooling mattresses instead.

Heavier-weight sleepers, back sleepers and stomach sleepers would probably benefit from a firmer surface with a bit more support, and because of the soft feel, the edges felt weak. Our verdict? It’s a great option for side sleepers on a budget, or to put in a guest room for occasional use. See our alternative below if you’re a back or stomach sleeper on a budget.

A firmer, budget alternative