Nectar launches two new mattresses — and they look ideal for side sleepers with back pain

Nectar Sleep is branching out into the luxury mattress marketplace with its latest launch, the Nectar Ultra Mattress. Available in both memory foam and hybrid designs, these ultra-thick beds feature more cooling, more cushioning, and more support than any bed in the Nectar line-up. And they're already on sale, with prices starting from $1,299 for the Nectar Ultra at Nectar.

Nectar Ultra Mattress specs (Image credit: Nectar) Release date: October 2024

Type: Memory foam / hybrid

Sizes: 7 (per model)

Warranty: Lifetime

Sleep trial: 365 nights

The Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress is one of the top recommendations in our guide to the best mattresses of 2024 thanks to its all-round comfort and superb pressure relief. The Ultra design promises four times better cooling and four times more memory foam contouring than this popular bed, plus ergonomic zoning for increased support.

With both an all-foam and a hybrid model to choose from, the Nectar Ultra Mattresses can potentially suit a wide range of sleep styles. It's perhaps not as versatile as its premium competitor the Saatva Classic, but this sumptuously thick design should be ideal for couples.

Released just in time for the Black Friday mattress deals, there's already up to 50% off the Ultra. Even in the sale, this is still a premium bed. However, you'll also get premium benefits, including a full year's trial and a forever warranty.

Nectar Ultra Memory Foam Mattress: was from $2,449 $1,299 at Nectar

The Nectar Ultra Memory Foam Mattress features multiple layers of contouring foam, for a cradling 'hug' that reduces pressure build up. In the up to 50% off Nectar mattress sale a queen is only $1,799 (was $3,282) and you get the standard Nectar extras — although 'standard' is an understatement. The 365-night trial and forever warranty are among the best on the market.



Nectar Ultra Hybrid Mattress: was from $1,999 $1,499 at Nectar

If you prefer a luxury mattress with less sink, more bounce then opt for the hybrid Ultra model. Measuring 15 inches tall it's one of the most sumptuously thick mattresses on the market, and individually wrapped coils offer superior support from edge-to-edge. With up to 50% off, a queen is now $1,999 (was $2,832), and comes with a full year's trial and lifetime warranty.

Nectar Ultra Mattress: Price & benefits

The Nectar Ultra Mattresses sit at the top of the Nectar line-up, and these are premium priced beds. Here are the current sale prices (and list prices) for the Nectar Ultra Memory Foam Mattress:

Twin: $1,299 ($2,449 MSRP)

$1,299 ($2,449 MSRP) Twin XL: $1,599 ($2,782 MSRP)

$1,599 ($2,782 MSRP) Full: $1,699 ($3,032 MSRP)

$1,699 ($3,032 MSRP) Queen: $1,799 ($3,282 MSRP)

$1,799 ($3,282 MSRP) King: $2,099 ($3,832 MSRP)

$2,099 ($3,832 MSRP) Cal king: $2,099 ($3,832 MSRP)

$2,099 ($3,832 MSRP) Split king: $3,198 ($5,332 MSRP)

And these are the current sale prices and list prices for the Nectar Ultra Hybrid Mattress:

Twin: $1,499 ($1,999 MSRP)

$1,499 ($1,999 MSRP) Twin XL: $1,799 ($2,599 MSRP)

$1,799 ($2,599 MSRP) Full: $1,899 ($2,334 MSRP)

$1,899 ($2,334 MSRP) Queen: $1,999 ($2,832 MSRP)

$1,999 ($2,832 MSRP) King: $2,299 ($3,432 MSRP)

$2,299 ($3,432 MSRP) Cal king: $2,299 ($3,432 MSRP)

$2,299 ($3,432 MSRP) Split king: $3,598 ($5,198 MSRP)

Nectar offers some of the best benefits around, with a 365-night trial and a forever warranty. That's comparable to the benefits provided by luxury bed brands such as Saatva. However, while standard shipping is free, but if you want a premium white glove delivery service, you'll have to pay extra.

So how do these prices compare to similar beds? The Saatva Classic sits at the top of our best luxury mattress guide, and a queen size will currently cost you $1,795 at Saatva. For all-foam luxury, the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud costs from $1,699 at Tempur-Pedic.

Nectar is known for its evergreen sales, but there's a chance a bigger discount will appear in the Nectar Black Friday sale. However, Nectar doesn't typically launch big deals over the major sales days, so now looks like a good time to shop.

Nectar Ultra Mattress: Design & features

The Nectar Ultra Mattresses are sumptuously thick — both models measure 15" inches tall — and packed full with Nectar's latest sleep innovations. Thick mattresses offer plenty of pressure relief for side sleepers, but they can be hard to climb in and out of if you have limited mobility.

As variations on the same design, there are similarities between the Ultra Memory Foam and the Ultra Hybrid. Starting with the cover: both beds use a breathable, cool-to-the-touch cover with antimicrobial properties for fresher sleep.

(Image credit: Nectar)

Below the cover sits a layer of pressure relief memory foam. Four inches thick, the dense foam should contour to your body to distribute weight and relieve pressure build-up. This layer is also fitted with phase-change material to draw away heat — Nectar promises these mattresses are four times cooler than the Nectar Classic designs.

Next is a layer of three-inch support foam. Tt features three ergonomic zones, to ensure more support for the central region (your hips, spine, and shoulders). This is the only Nectar mattress with enhanced lumbar support (currently), making it the best choice if you want a Nectar mattress for back pain.

Now we've covered the similarities, let's explore the differences. The Nectar Ultra Memory Foam features eight inches of sturdy support foam at the base. This "motion isolation" layer uses dense foam to absorb movement while providing stability to the entire bed.

(Image credit: Nectar)

Instead of a thick foam layer, the Ultra Hybrid combines a layer of eight inch tall pocket springs with a final foam foundation layer. The springs provide the Ultra Hybrid with a more responsive support and a touch more bounce — good for combination sleepers who like to move around.

The Ultra designs, both all-foam and hybrid, have been crafted to combine all the very best bits of Nectar mattresses — and then some. For a premium price, they're packed full of luxury and, potentially, comfort.