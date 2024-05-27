Leesa, Molecule, Saatva and more — 5 best cooling mattress and topper deals to shop in today’s Memorial Day sales

If you struggle to sleep in the hot weather, then a cooling mattress or a cooling mattress topper will help keep you cool and comfortable all night long. But as temperatures continue to rise, prices on the best cooling mattresses and toppers have plummeted - thanks to today's epic Memorial Day mattress sales.

While the best mattresses will help keep temperatures regulated, those who sleep particularly hot will benefit from a specialist cooling mattress topper, like the Molecule 3” CopperWell memory foam mattress topper which is down to just $174.99 for a queen at Amazon. Or, perhaps, you're in the market for a new cooling mattress, in which case you'll appreciate the Leesa Studio Chill Hybrid mattress, which is a hefty 30% off today.

This is the last time you’re going to see such impressive savings until Labor Day in September. So if you're in the market for a new cooling mattress or cooling mattress topper, now is the best time to buy. These are our top 5 cooling mattresses and mattress toppers to shop today...

Today's 3 best cooling mattress deals

1. Leesa Studio Chill Hybrid

Was: from $865

Now: from $605

Saving: up to $432 at Leesa Summary: This is one of the cheapest hybrid mattresses currently on offer and with advanced cooling features you’re bound to sleep in cool comfort. This mattress has a medium-firm tension and will suit all types of sleeper but those who like the contouring feel of a traditional memory foam mattress with the responsiveness of springs will really enjoy sleeping on it. The Leesa Studio Chill hybrid is 12” deep and has a six-layer construction which includes a layer of copper-infused memory foam alongside a breathable comfort layer and up to 1,032 individually wrapped springs to promote good airflow whilst not compromising on supportive comfort. The zoned support also offers exceptional pressure relief in the hips, knees, back and shoulders. Price history: Leesa have an evergreen sale so you’ll never have to worry about paying full price for one of their mattresses but this 30% off sale is pretty good and it sees the cost of a Leesa Studio Chill Hybrid queen size drop down to $832 (was $1199). Plus, you get a free bedding bundle which includes two pillows and one sheet set. Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping

2. Brooklyn Aurora Luxe Cooling

Was: from $999

Now: from $699

Saving: up to $679.50 at Brooklyn Bedding Summary: The Brooklyn Aurora Luxe comes in three different firmness options suiting a wide range of body types and sleep positions. This mattress has two distinct layers that are dedicated to cooling, there is the cooling cover which uses the brand’s propriety GlacioTex material and there is also a layer of copper flex with titan cool that has been designed to draw any excess heat away from the body to maintain a comfortable temperature. There is also an option to upgrade to the Cloud Pillow-top which is also made from cooling materials but this will cost upwards of $140 depending on the mattress size you opt for. During our Brooklyn Aurora Luxe review our tester found this mattress had amazing edge support, staying firm even with full weight on the edge. So if you’re looking for cloud like comfort whilst not overheating, this is the perfect choice. Price history: At full MSRP the Aurora Luxe cooling mattress is a premium mattress, but thankfully Brooklyn Bedding hold near constant sales throughout the year with around 30% off which is what we’re seeing right now. This makes the mattress pretty reasonable and brings it down to one of the cheapest cooling mattresses you can buy right now. An Aurora Luxe cooling mattress in queen size is now just $1,585.50 (was $2,265) at Brooklyn Bedding. Benefits: 120-night trial |10-year warranty | Free shipping

3. Cocoon by Sealy Chill

Was: from $619

Now: from $399

Saving: up to $490 at Cocoon by Sealy Hot sleepers on a budget will love the Cocoon by Sealy Chill. This all foam mattress has a medium-firm tension making it ideal for side sleepers who may suffer from back and hip pain. Don’t be fooled in to thinking because this is all-foam that it sleeps hot, Cocoon by Sealy uses phase changing material that will dissipate body heat keeping you cool all night long. The Chill is 10” in height and also uses perfect fit memory foam to adapt to your shape and contour your natural curves for the ultimate in pressure relief. This mattress is also a good choice for couples has it has great motion isolation which we discovered during our Cocoon by Sealy Chill review. Price history: We are used to seeing discounts ranging from 30-35% at Cocoon by Sealy so this isn’t the cheapest we’ve seen this mattress, but it could very well be the cheapest you’ll see it for the rest of the year. Plus, you also get a free bedding bundle worth $199 which includes 2 memory foam pillows, a breathable sheet set and mattress protector. Right now you can get the Cocoon by Sealy Chill queen size for a very affordable $699 (was $1,079) at Cocoon by Sealy. Benefits: 100-night sleep trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping

Today's best cooling mattress topper deals

1. Molecule 3" CopperWELL Cooling Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper Was: from $179.99

Now: from $125.99

Saving: up to $84 at Amazon Summary: We rated the Molecule 3" CopperWELL mattress topper as the best cooling mattress topper in our best mattress topper guide. This 3” cooling mattress topper is made from copper gel-infused memory foam which has contoured channels that not only work to dissipate heat but also allows for increased airflow. It also uses a HexFLO 7-zone surface technology which contours to your body’s natural shape and helps to achieve proper spinal alignment and pressure relief around the head, shoulders, waist, hips, legs and knees. This is the perfect way to upgrade any mattress, especially one that sleeps hot. It sits on top of your mattress with a textured base to keep it firmly in place. Price history: Amazon is the cheapest place to buy this mattress topper right now. There are tiered discounts meaning you can save up to $84 depending on what size mattress topper you go for. Right now the queen size Molecule 3” CopperWELL memory foam mattress topper has been slashed to just $174.99 which we think is an excellent deal. Because this is being sold through the brand’s store on Amazon you still get same benefits as you would if you bought from them directly, just be sure to register the warranty with Molecule once you receive your item. Benefits: 30-day trial | 5-year warranty | Free shipping