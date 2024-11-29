I'm a mattress tester — the Saatva Classic is my standout buy in today's Black Friday sale

There are some fantastic discounts on offer in today's Black Friday sales but, if I had to recommend just one mattress to suit the vast majority of sleepers, it would be the Saatva Classic. Right now, you can save $400 on all sizes of the Saatva Classic at Saatva, taking a queen down to $1,695 (was $2,095). I think this is the standout deal of the sales.

The Saatva Classic has consistently topped this year's best mattress for all sleepers guide, providing excellent pressure relief and comfort. Its made up of 5 layers including a high-density memory foam lumbar crown and a base coil unit designed to offer targeted support. It also comes with fantastic extras, including a year's trial and free white glove delivery.

The Black Friday mattress deals offer some fantastic bargains on high-end options, and the Saatva Classic is the pick of the bunch. We're expecting to see the Saatva Black Friday sales continuing over the weekend, so here's why I think you should snap up the Saatva Classic at this discount while you can.

Saatva Classic Mattress

Was: from $1,395

Now: from $995

Saving: up to $400 at Saatva Summary: The Saatva Classic is currently the best hybrid mattress you can buy, with three firmness options and two heights to choose from. In our Saatva Classic mattress review our testers praised the mattress for its excellent pressure relief and lower back support, along with perfect edge support and fantastic temperature regulation. There is a tiny bit of motion isolation but unless your partner is incredibly restless, it's unlikely you'll notice their movements. We tested the Luxury Firm option, which should appeal to the vast majority of sleepers, but you can also choose from Plush Soft (ideal if you're a side sleeper or of a more lightweight build) or Firm (which will suit heavier bodies and those who sleep on their stomachs). It might not be the cheapest mattress, but I think it's worth every dollar for the deeper and pain free sleep it will bring. Price history: The current $400 off Saatva mattress sale is the same saving I've seen at all major sales events this year, but it's still a sizeable discount on a high-end mattress. The MSRP has risen by $100 since last year, but if you're in the market for the best all-rounder, the Classic is still the top choice. We don't expect the deal to last long so it's well worth taking advantage of. Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free white glove delivery and old mattress removal

Need something cheaper? Try this deal instead...