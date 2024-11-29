I'm a mattress tester — the Saatva Classic is my standout buy in today's Black Friday sale
There's $400 off this luxurious hybrid mattress in today's Black Friday sale
There are some fantastic discounts on offer in today's Black Friday sales but, if I had to recommend just one mattress to suit the vast majority of sleepers, it would be the Saatva Classic. Right now, you can save $400 on all sizes of the Saatva Classic at Saatva, taking a queen down to $1,695 (was $2,095). I think this is the standout deal of the sales.
The Saatva Classic has consistently topped this year's best mattress for all sleepers guide, providing excellent pressure relief and comfort. Its made up of 5 layers including a high-density memory foam lumbar crown and a base coil unit designed to offer targeted support. It also comes with fantastic extras, including a year's trial and free white glove delivery.
The Black Friday mattress deals offer some fantastic bargains on high-end options, and the Saatva Classic is the pick of the bunch. We're expecting to see the Saatva Black Friday sales continuing over the weekend, so here's why I think you should snap up the Saatva Classic at this discount while you can.
Saatva Classic Mattress
Was: from $1,395
Now: from $995
Saving: up to $400 at Saatva
Summary: The Saatva Classic is currently the best hybrid mattress you can buy, with three firmness options and two heights to choose from. In our Saatva Classic mattress review our testers praised the mattress for its excellent pressure relief and lower back support, along with perfect edge support and fantastic temperature regulation. There is a tiny bit of motion isolation but unless your partner is incredibly restless, it's unlikely you'll notice their movements. We tested the Luxury Firm option, which should appeal to the vast majority of sleepers, but you can also choose from Plush Soft (ideal if you're a side sleeper or of a more lightweight build) or Firm (which will suit heavier bodies and those who sleep on their stomachs). It might not be the cheapest mattress, but I think it's worth every dollar for the deeper and pain free sleep it will bring.
Price history: The current $400 off Saatva mattress sale is the same saving I've seen at all major sales events this year, but it's still a sizeable discount on a high-end mattress. The MSRP has risen by $100 since last year, but if you're in the market for the best all-rounder, the Classic is still the top choice. We don't expect the deal to last long so it's well worth taking advantage of.
Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free white glove delivery and old mattress removal
Need something cheaper? Try this deal instead...
4. DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: from $1,130 $419 at DreamCloud
If you’re on a tighter budget and can't stretch to the expensive Saatva Classic, I'd recommend considering the DreamCloud instead. In our DreamCloud Hybrid mattress review, our testers praised the mattress for its excellent lumbar support, with almost instant relief from aches and pains for many sleepers. It isn't discounted anymore than usual in the Black Friday DreamCloud sale – a queen has been in an evergreen 50% price of $665 (MSRP $1,613) all year, but you’ll struggle to find better value for money. You can also add in a discounted bedding bundle, and you’ll get a 365-night trial, forever warranty and free shipping.
Jo Plumridge is an experienced mattress reviewer with several years' experience covering all things mattresses and sleep, and who tests memory foam, hybrid and organic mattresses. What Jo doesn't know about a boxed mattress isn't worth knowing, so naturally we tasked her with producing a series of features for Tom's Guide looking at all aspects of mattresses, from how to pick between latex and memory foam (it's a tricky one), to the seven mistakes people make when buying a mattress for the first time. When testing the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid for Tom's Guide, Jo said: "I loved the back support and pressure relief it offered. Plus, it looks far more expensive than it is." When she isn’t writing about sleep, Jo also writes extensively on interior design, home products and photography.