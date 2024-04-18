I'm a hot sleeper — Tempur-Pedic’s best cooling mattress is worth the splurge in epic 30% off sale

As a hot sleeper, struggling to fall asleep and waking in a hot tangle of sheets is normal for me. As spring melts into summer and temperatures start to rise, I know that unless I'm sleeping on one of the best cooling mattresses, I can wave goodbye to quality slumber.

If you sleep hot too, the good news is that a huge 30% off close-out sale at Tempur-Pedic means you can save up to a whopping $2,999 when buying the Tempur-Pedic Tempur LUXEbreeze, the best mattress for very hot sleepers. That means you can buy a queen size Tempur-Pedic Tempur LUXEbreeze $3,849.30 at Tempur-Pedic, from $5,499.

Yes, it's still incredibly expensive — but worth the investment if overheating is stopping you from sleeping. The Tempur-Pedic Tempur LUXEbreeze is a specialist cooling bed that can soothe even the most vicious of night sweats, thanks to its cooling layers of Tempur PureCool foam and phase change material to absorb extra heat and humidity. Tempur deals don't come around too often, and we can't imagine this one being beaten during the Memorial Day mattress sales in May.

Tempur-Pedic LUXEbreeze

Was: from $4,999

Now: from $3,499.30 Saving: <a href="https://www.tempurpedicsale.com/shop-mattresses/breeze-collection-pdp/v/3064/" data-link-merchant="tempurpedicsale.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">up to $2,999.40 plus $300 in accessories Summary: The Tempur-Pedic LUXEbreeze is one of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-cooling-mattress" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tempurpedicsale.com"">best cooling mattresses for very hot sleepers, thanks to its multiple layers of cutting edge cooling technology. For starters, you'll find a zip-off SmartClimate cover designed with cooling fibers, meaning it instantly feels cool against your skin - it's also machine washable, which is incredibly handy. There’s also a layer of Tempur PureCool and phase change material to absorb any extra heat and humidity, which is crucial during those sticky summer months. That’s followed by a pressure-relieving ventilated layer sat on a breathable base for enhanced pressure relief across your back, neck and hips. Like many of the best mattresses, this bed is available in a choice of different firmness levels (soft and firm) to suit your specific sleep style. Yes, this mattress is undoubtedly expensive, even at 30% off. But if you're a very hot sleeper looking for a bed that boasts outstanding cooling technology and blissful pressure relief, it's well worth the investment. Price history: <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/deals/tempur-pedic-mattress" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tempurpedicsale.com"">Tempur-Pedic mattress deals don't come around too often, with savings like this usually reserved for major holidays. Today's discount of 30% off plus $300 worth of accessories is rare, and we can't imagine it being bettered during next month's Memorial Day mattress sales, making now an excellent time to buy. As a close-out sale, be aware that you won't get a mattress trial and there are no returns. Benefits: 10 year warranty | Free white glove delivery

When is the best time to buy a cooling mattress?

Mattress sales happen all year round, but certain events tend to deliver bigger savings. The very best time is at the end of November when the Black Friday mattress deals arrive and usually spill over into the Cyber Monday mattress deals.

However, investing in one of the best cooling mattress will unlikely be high on your list of priorities as we enter the cool winter months. For that reason, timing your purchase to coincide with a major holiday, like the upcoming Memorial Day mattress sales, which is when many brands drastically drop their prices.