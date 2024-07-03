If you're shopping for a good affordable mattress, here's 3 I recommend

Need a good affordable mattress but not sure which inexpensive beds are actually worth the money? I've rounded up some of the best affordable mattress deals to shop right now, including up to 40% off the Nectar Mattress at Nectar, a budget friendly memory foam that suits a lot of sleep styles.

We've tested a huge number of beds in compiling our best mattress guide, and every mattress I've collected below has been slept on and approved by our review team. That means I know these beds are not only good for your wallet, but good for your sleep as well.

There are some excellent deals in the 4th of July mattress sales, so if you're looking to save on a good affordable mattress, this is the time to shop. And as every mattress in this guide has at least a 120-night sleep trial, you have time to test your budget bed before committing.

3 good affordable mattresses to shop today

1. Nectar Memory Foam Mattress

Was: from $699

Now: from $349

Saving: up to $700 at Nectar Best for: Side sleepers, couples, premium benefits Summary: Topping our guide to the best memory foam mattresses, the flagship Nectar model provides comfortable sleep at an affordable price tag. In our Nectar Mattress review our testing panel found the all-round performance impressive, with this versatile mattress offering a supportive feel that's particularly suited to side sleepers. We rated motion isolation highly, making this a good option for bed sharers who tend to wake each other up tossing and turning. The temperature regulation also scored highly – particularly for a budget-friendly memory foam – but weak edges are a slight disadvantage. As a medium-firm mattress it might be too soft for stomach and back sleepers, but with a 365-night trial, you have plenty of time to test it out before committing. Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping Price history: Nectar has been running this up to 40% off sale for a little while now, with the current queen price of $649 (from $1,099) live since earlier this year. However, while this might be a Nectar mattress sale we see all the time, the price is still excellent for the quality of the bed.

2. Siena Memory Foam Mattress

Was: from $499

Now: from $199

Saving: up to $500 at Siena Best for: Back and stomach sleepers, hot sleepers Summary: From Resident Home, the brand behind the Nectar at number one, the Siena Memory Foam is one of the best cheap mattresses around. It's firmer than a traditional all-foam bed, as we discovered during our Siena Memory Foam Mattress review, which makes it a good pick for back and stomach sleepers. The edge support also earns high marks, so if you struggle getting in and out of bed, the Siena provides a stable surface to push against. Despite the all-foam build, the Siena lacks the contouring you might expect from memory foam so side sleepers should look for a bed with more cushioning. Or consider adding one of the best mattress toppers, for a hit of comfort that won't break the bank. Benefits: 180-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping Price history: The 50% off Siena mattress sale is evergreen, but it's such a hefty saving on a mattress with excellent pedigree that it's always worth shopping. A queen is only $399 (was $799) while you can pick up a king for less than $500.

3. Brooklyn Bedding Dreamfoam Essential mattress

Was: from $274

Now: from $191.80

Saving: up to $344 at Brooklyn Bedding Best for: Unusual sizes, combination sleepers Summary: The Dreamfoam Essential mattress is available in a huge variety of sizes, making it a great affordable choice for anyone with a bed frame slightly out of the norm. As well as RV sizes, you can pick up an Olympic queen and short queen, and this versatility landed the Dreamfoam a place in our guide to the best queen mattresses. In addition to width and length, you can also customize the height of your Dreamfoam Essential. For regular adult use, we recommend opting for 10 inches or taller, but the 6 and 8 inch options are suitable for children and occasional use. As to the mattress itself, in our Dreamfoam Essential mattress review our testers found the bed was simple but comfortable, with a medium firm sleep surface that suits back and stomach sleepers. The Dreamfoam Essential is also good for side sleepers, but consider upgrading to a thicker size if you predominantly lie on your side. While it lacks the motion isolation of the Nectar and the edge support of the Siena, this is a strong all-round choice. Benefits: 120-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping Price history: There's 30% off all beds in the current mattress sale at Brooklyn Bedding, a step up from the 25% off deal we see through much of the year. This reduces a queen size 10-inch Dreamfoam Essential to $489.30 (was $699). We don't expect this deal to appear until the next major sale day, so now is the time to shop.

How to choose the best affordable mattress

It is possible to get a good mattress for less, but there are some important things to keep in mind when shopping. First, consider the brand the mattress comes from. Choosing a trustworthy brand will offer some reassurance around quality, and you can typically expect better customer service if something goes wrong.

Second, look for beds with a mattress trial. This will give you an opportunity to try sleeping on the mattress before you commit, allowing you to get a feel for the quality. A 100-night trial is considered average, but if you're on a tight budget, expect a slightly shorter trial period.

Finally, don't forget to prioritize your sleep style. Even the best luxury mattress won't feel right if it doesn't suit your sleep position and body type, so when shopping on a budget you need to consider these factors. With the prevalence of mattresses in a box making good quality beds more affordable, there are plenty of inexpensive mattress choices to suit every sleep style.